This morning Sean Plunket received what he described as one his best calls in his 40 year career, and his platform received an avalanche of texts in support of the call which confirmed everything we knew.

The caller was an Indian immigrant to NZ who contacted Sean to explain how the dangerous filth merchant PM Modhi has entrenched ethno-religious Nationalism which has led to wide spread persecution of vast groups of people in that shit hole that is India.



The caller called Luxon a naive fool, and his FTA will open the immigration flood gates, and corrupt Indian Politics will take over NZ in quick order, and “National and Labour are willing it”



“We will lose the country and our way of life in one generation”



“A lot of Indians who have lived in NZ for generations support Winston and Shane they are the only ones with the balls to speak out on this issue”



The caller says many are appalled at luxon and his sucking up to India and Modhi. The caller says “anyone who calls Winston and Shane racist are all bullshit, those two are the only courageous politicians this country has and I back them 100%”



“Remember , You can take the Indian out of India but never India out of the Indian”



This is quite the listen.

SOURCE