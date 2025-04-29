ALERT: Nuclear-armed India to carry out MILITARY ACTION against Pakistan in 24-36 hours

In the speech, they declared:

– India refuses to participate in an open and transparent investigation, and has instead chosen the path of confrontation.

– India will bear full responsibility for the catastrophic consequences this will carry for the region.

– Pakistan will respond forcefully and decisively.

After a three-plus hour meeting with India Defense and Intelligence Ministers, Prime Minister Modi has announced:

"India is fully committed to crushing terrorism. I have complete trust in the Indian Armed Forces and have given them full freedom to choose how, when, and where to strike."

It appears a clash between India and Pakistan is indeed going to take place.

India's Prime Minister Modi has been in a meeting with the country's Defense Chiefs for over two hours so far. The topic: What to do - militarily - about Pakistan?

Tensions between India and Pakistan skyrocketed after a terrorist attack that killed 26 India citizens a little over a week ago. India blames Pakistan for the attack.

In the time since then, India has moved large numbers of military troops and weaponry into the area. Pakistan has also moved large numbers of troops, tanks, artillery, and other weaponry. Pakistan has also re-deployed significant air forces and openly mentioned "we have 130 nukes aimed at you."

There have been brief - but intense - gunfights along the border, between the two armies. Yesterday, there was Mortar fire. Today, there may have been short range artillery strikes against India forces, but I am awaiting verification of video that was released allegedly showing the strikes.

Numerous third countries are appealing to both nations to act with restraint.

It is widely believed that India will make an "incursion" into Pakistan. It is also widely believed that the two nations, after decades of mistrust and bad relations, may be moving to their . . . . final solution.

Whatever is being discussed in Prime Minister Modi's meeting, with the Defense Minister, NSA Doval, CDS and Armed Forces Chiefs, is clearly of a serious nature. Decisions are apparently being made and the lives of very many people could be severely affected by those decision - today.

The situation with India and Pakistan is so far beyond what the public knows, it is staggering to contemplate.

This is from yesterday -from Hal Turner

Today, EXTREMELY SENSITIVE information, gathered via COVERT means, reveals discussions among members of the India Parliament concerning the future of Pakistan. They say:

"Pakistan will be divided into four (4) parts before the end of 2025."

They speak as if this has not only been decided, but will, in fact, be carried out by means of war.

MORE:

The members of the India Parliament have been briefed and told to "expect a nuclear confrontation."

UPDATE 2:37 PM EDT --

The outbreak of hostilities in Pakistan is already considered "inevitable."

The Pakistan Defense Minister just said publicly "The clouds of war against India are hovering over for the next 2-4 days" He even CASUALLY SAID "both sides should refrain from using nuclear weapons."

UPDATE: The Defense Minister CLARIFIED his remark above, now saying "Pakistan's Defence Minister-"My words were misinterpreted. I said that the next 2-3 days will be important. I did not say that the war will start in 3 days. We are psychologically prepared for war."

The Pakistan Air Force has announced two separate major air combat exercises in the Central and Northern Air Commands, starting today.

The two exercises, codenamed Fiza-e-Badr and Lalkar-e-Momin, will be conducted simultaneously in the northern and central areas of responsibility.

During the exercise, the Pakistan Air Force will deploy most of its manned and unmanned aircraft, long-range air defense assets, electronic warfare assets with fully integrated command and control in the battlefield to these areas of responsibility.

As the Southern Air Command exercise held earlier this week concludes tomorrow, all three regional commands of the Pakistan Air Force will be deployed for separate exercises tonight.

In India, the concern is that these "exercises" are actually cover for a First-Strike by Pakistan.

Pakistan has positioned over 80 SH-15 155mm self-propelled guns near the Indian border according to local media.

UPDATE 3:42 PM EDT --

"Pakistan is on high alert and we are ready to use nuclear weapons in the event of a direct threat to the existence of our country," said Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

"The world should be concerned about the possibility of a conflict between two nuclear powers, India and Pakistan" Asif added. "Islamabad will have a very worthy response to Indian threats, both to Indian aviation and to hypersonic missiles" he added.

HT NOTE: If an all-out war breaks out between India and Pakistan, Pakistan will be in a very tough spot. India counts the U.S., U.K., E.U., Japan, and Israel among its strong allies. Pakistan is backed by China, Turkey, Iran, and Malaysia. Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE remain neutral

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/covert-intel-extremely-sensitive-india-pakistan

⚡ALERT! HISTORICAL BLACKOUT! WORLD ON BRINK OF TOTAL WAR! SHELVES EMPTYING! PAKISTAN "48 HOURS"

Indian media

LIVE | 'Our Nukes Ready': India To Strike Lahore, Pak Deploys Fighter Jets On Kashmir Border?