The government of Pakistan now publicly confirms it is launching OFFENSIVE STRIKES against India in retaliation for India attacking them earlier this week.

Pakistan officially launched Operation “Bunyān al-Marsūs”, initiating offensive strikes on India’s military targets.

As of 8:19 PM eastern US time on 9 May 2025, reports are coming in fast and furious. Verification is not possible yet due to the speed and volume of reports coming in. Keep that in mind as you read:

-- There are reports that Pakistan struck a storage site for India's supersonic BrahMos missiles.

-- Pakistani military sources: We are bombing 36 different targets in India

-- Pakistan confirms its Airbases were hit by India and several C-130J Hercules aircraft were among aircraft destroyed by Indian airstrikes against Nur Khan Airbase!!

-- The Pakistani operation targeted 26 Indian military sites in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab and New Delhi. (This number of targeted sites deviates from the earlier claim of 36 targets, above)

--- Two Indian suicide drones struck a shopping mall in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.

--Large numbers of drones are flying in the skies of Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan (presumably from India)

--Pakistani military sources: 4 Indian military bases targeted.

More updates coming, but my radio show begins in 36 minutes, so some updates will be done live on the air during that show.

UPDATE 8:33 PM EDT --

Pakistan's military media wing (ISPR) has officially announced retaliatory strikes against India, codenamed "Operation Bunyan Marsoos," with military sources claiming they have "destroyed" an airbase in Udhampur and an airfield in Pathankot, along with allegedly hitting a Brahmos missile storage site in Beas, Punjab.

Meanwhile, Pakistani army spokesman Ahmad Sharif reiterated claims that India targeted three Pakistani airbases (Nur Khan, Murid, and Rafiqui), adding the new allegation that "some of the missiles fired by India also went into Afghanistan"—though no evidence was provided.

Sharif blamed the escalation on "paranoia within the Indian mindset" while characterizing the alleged Indian strikes as "blatant acts of aggression."

Source: Pakistani Military Media Wing

MORE:

India and Pakistan have launched another round of reciprocal strikes in recent hours.

Both sides have now targeted locations of increasing strategic importance.

Earlier, India targeted a number of Pakistani airbases. Three in total, most notably Pakistan’s Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi, very close to the capital of Islamabad, where it appeared that a C-130 was on fire.

In retaliation, Pakistan has announced the commencement of what appears to be a wide-ranging targeting of “strategic” Indian targets.

Pakistani airspace is now completely closed, per a wide-sweeping NOTAM. This as explosions were just heard on live television in one of the dual capitals of Indian-Administered Kashmir, Srinagar.

-- PAKISTAN MILITARY: PATHANKOT AIR FIELD, UDHAMPUR AIR FORCE STATION IN INDIA HIT

-- Three confirmed targets, according to Pakistani Army: Pathankot Airbase – Udhampur Air Force Station (Also houses the HQ of Indian Army Northern Command) – Brahmos missile storage facility in the city of Beas. This is part of Pakistan’s response to India.

-- Pakistani jets struck Gujarat airbase

EXPLOSIONS REPORTED IN MULTIPLE CITIES AS PAKISTAN CLAIMS RETALIATORY STRIKES Witnesses report multiple explosions heard in the Indian cities of Amritsar and Jammu, as well as in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar, as Pakistan's state broadcaster confirms the country has launched "retaliatory military action against India."

This escalation follows Pakistan's earlier claims that India fired missiles at three Pakistani air bases, most of which were allegedly intercepted according to Pakistan's military.

No specific details about targets, weapons, or scope of Pakistan's counter-offensive have been provided by official sources, but the reported explosions in multiple cities on both sides of the border suggest the conflict may be expanding beyond limited strikes.

-- Power outage reported in several border areas in India.

-- G7 countries call for 'immediate de-escalation' in India-Pakistan conflict

********** FLASH TRAFFIC 10:26 PM EDT **********

Pakistan Convenes Nuclear Authority Amid Ongoing Operation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the National Command Authority — Pakistan’s top body overseeing its nuclear arsenal.

This marks the first publicly known meeting of the NCA since February 2019, taking place as Pakistan intensifies its counter-offensive under Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos.

MORE:

Pakistan’s politico-military leadership signals deterrence. "Any Indian response to retaliation may trigger strikes on key economic targets."

UPDATE 11:10 PM EDT --

70% of India's power grid has been disabled by a Pakistan cyberattack. 70% of India is now without electricity.

UPDATE 11:46 PM EDT --

-- The Indian military says it has actively begun large-scale mobilization of additional forces to the border, including activating its reserve territorial army, to ensure full operational strength of the army in the event of any further conflict escalation.

-- Two Pakistani fighter jets violating Indian airspace have been shot down—

•One near Lasjan, Srinagar

•Second in North Kashmir

Search ops underway to locate pilots.

The Defense Minister of Pakistan reports India has fired six ballistic missiles from Adampur – but . . .

One fell in Adampur as it launched, and FIVE in the General Area of Amritsar, all inside India itself.

This raises questions about India's ballistic missile systems. Are they defective? Were they successfully JAMMED by Pakistan Electronic Warfare?

The fact that India fired SIX BALLISTIC MISSILES is a stunning development in, and of, itself. It demonstrates that this conflict is getting very much worse, by the day.

Today is Friday. Stock Markets are now closed worldwide. This weekend could be "it."

Cyber ​​attack disables 70% of India's power grid, security sources

Geo: Pakistan has claimed to have knocked out 70% of India’s power grid due to cyber attack

Pakistan claims to have knocked out 70% of India’s power grid due to a cyber attack, Geo TV channel reported citing security sources.

“Pakistan has disrupted 70% of India’s power grid through a cyber attack,” the publication on the TV channel’s website said, citing security sources.

According to the Indian Express, earlier a warning was issued for residents of the country about possible hacker attacks.

At the same time, the Times of India writes that in two districts of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir amid tensions with Pakistan was introduced a complete power cut. It is noted that a similar blackout was also introduced in the city of Jalandhar against the background of detection of UAVs in the air.

