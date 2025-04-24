Terrorists Kill At Least 26 Tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam | Vantage with Palki Sharma

J&K Terror Attack: Big Action Against Pahalgam Terrorist? | PM Modi | Trump, Putin Extends Support!

After a Pakistani Muslim terrorist attack in Kashmir, India has ordered EVERY Pakistani to leave the country within 48 hours.

The decision comes following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, in which 26 Indian tourists were killed — an incident for which India blames Pakistan.

In a stunning series of moves over the past 12 hours, India also took the following actions:

Indus Waters Treaty suspended: The treaty, signed in 1960 and brokered by the World Bank, is no longer in effect, according to Indian officials.

Wagah border closure: After shutting down the Attari checkpoint, India is preparing to close the Wagah Border, halting people-to-people contact.

Reduction in diplomatic staff: Pakistan's diplomatic staff in New Delhi will be reduced from 55 to 30. India too will recall its own military experts — Defense, Navy, Air — from Islamabad.

No more visas: India will not issue any visas to Pakistani nationals. Even regional SAARC visas have been revoked.

48-hour deadline for Pakistanis: All Pakistani nationals currently in India have been ordered to leave the country within 48 hours.

What is the Indus Waters Treaty between India and Pakistan?

The Indus Waters Treaty is an important water-sharing treaty between India and Pakistan that was agreed upon in September 1960 after decades of talks, with the World Bank acting as a mediator. The treaty was signed in Karachi by Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistan\'s then-head of state, General Ayub Khan.

Notwithstanding the decades-long political strains, conflicts, and disagreements, the treaty has endured for more than 62 years. It is celebrated as one of the most successful pacts between the two countries. It was once referred to by former Indian Water Resources Minister Saifuddin Soz as the most significant agreement in their history.

In accordance with the treaty, the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers in the west were demarcated to Pakistan, to which it has access to 80% of their water. India has a right to utilize the water from these rivers to generate power but cannot store the water or noticeably change its direction.

Control of the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej rivers in the east was demarcated to India, to which it has the right to utilize projects on the rivers without protest from Pakistan. This treaty is a cornerstone of water resources management between the two nations and has been extraordinarily resilient in spite of continuing challenges.

Global concerns

With nuclear-armed neighbors on high alert, global observers are calling on both nations to exercise restraint. The world holds its breath as diplomatic bridges are destroyed and regional peace is in the balance.

The deadly incident in Jammu and Kashmir claimed 26 lives and left many others wounded

Activists and supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout anti-Pakistan and anti-militant slogans during a protest against the killing of tourists, on April 23, 2025 in Srinagar, India. © Yawar Nazir/Getty Images

India has downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced several other retaliatory measures in response to the cross-border assault by militants into India's territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday that killed 26 civilians.

A Cabinet Committee on Security meeting chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday decided on five retaliatory measures. It includes declaring Pakistan High Commission defense advisors persona non grata and reducing the strength of Islamabad’s diplomatic mission in India from 55 to 30 people. India will be withdrawing its own military advisors from the its High Commission in Pakistani capital.

The reponse also includes canceling visas for Pakistani nationals under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, which entitles certain categories of dignitaries to a Special Travel Document, thus exempting them from visas within the region. SAARC, or the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

While briefing the media after the meeting, Foreign Minister Vikram Misri said that the defense, military, naval, and air advisors in the Pakistani High Commission have a week to leave India. Pakistani nationals currently in India under the SVES regime have 48 hours to leave the country.

India also closed the Integrated Check Post Attari, commonly known as the Wagah-Attari border between the two nations, with immediate effect. “Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before 01 May 2025,” Misri added, effectively giving a narrow window for existing travelers to return.

New Delhi also announced halting the 1960 Indus Water Treaty with immediate effect. The treaty delimited the rights and obligations of both South Asian neighbors concerning the use of the waters of the Indus River system. “The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism,” Misri stated.

At least 26 people, including two foreign tourists, were killed by a group of terrorists in one of the most deadly attacks on civilians in Kashmir in a decade. The terrorists opened fire at tourists who were visiting a famous hotspot, Baisaran meadows, in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon. Over 20 people were also wounded, some with critical injuries. The Resistance Front, a militant group affiliated with the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the latest attack.

New Delhi has long accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism – a claim denied by Islamabad. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday expressed “concerns” over the loss of lives, extending condolences to the victims and wishing “the injured a speedy recovery.” Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of the National Security Committee to assess the situation.