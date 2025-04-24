This is where Hal Turner excels. He gets important news out well before the media scrum.

3:56 PM Eastern US Time, 24 April 2025 -- About twenty minutes ago, India closed all the flow gates at four (4) separate Dams along the Indus River, that feed fresh water into Pakistan.

Yesterday, in response to a terrorist attack in Kashmir which killed 26 India (Hindu) Tourists, India blamed Pakistan and took aggressive actions against Pakistan.

Among the actions taken by India was "suspension" of the Indus River Water Treaty, which has been in-place since 1960.

The Indus River flows from the Himalaya Mountains southwestward through northern India. It then crosses into Pakistan and flows due south through all of Pakistan, emptying into the Arabian Sea. The River provides Pakistan with fresh water for its people. The map below shows the river in red:

Pakistan said today that if India halts the flow of water from the Indus River, Pakistan will treat that as an "act of War" and respond with force.

India has done done exactly that.

UPDATE 4:30 PM EDT --

Imagery is now coming in confirming the spillways in the final dam on the Indus River are now SHUT OFF, halting the fresh water from the Indus River from flowing into Pakistan.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs advises all Indian citizens in Pakistan to leave the country immediately.

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif-"If our civilians are not safe then I am making it clear then Indian civilians will not be safe either." More threats toward India.

ALSO: Pakistan announces an immediate suspension of all trade with India, including goods routed through third countries.

It has begun…

(HT Remark: This is escalating very fast and very seriously. Far faster and worse than anything I recall in my 63 years on this Earth. It looks to me like war is coming fast over there. Both countries have nukes.)

After a terrorist attack in Kashmir, India, which India blames on Pakistan, India cut ties with Pakistan and ejected Pakistanis from the country. Today, Pakistan retaliated.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the following:



– Pakistani airspace is closed to all Indian and Indian-operated airlines, effective immediately.



– The Wagah border crossing will be shut down, and ceremonial duties suspended.



– Pakistan suspends all SAARC visas issued to Indian nationals, and all Indians currently in Pakistan with an SAARC visa are instructed to leave within 48 hours.



– The number of diplomats at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad will be reduced to 30, and military attachés have been declared persona non grata.



– Pakistan exercises the right to temporarily suspend all bilateral agreements with India, including the 1972 Simla agreement.



– Pakistan states that any attempt at diverting the waters from rivers in the Indus will be seen as an act of war, and will be responded to by force.

India Already Deploying Aircraft Carrier

The India Navy has ordered one of its two Aircraft Carriers, the INS Vikrant, to depart the Arabian Sea and head toward . . . Pakistan.

The vessel was picked-up by space-based imagery satellites this morning in the Arabian Sea heading toward Pakistan:

After a Pakistani Muslim terrorist attack in Kashmir, India has ordered EVERY Pakistani to leave the country within 48 hours.

The decision comes following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, in which 26 Indian tourists were killed — an incident for which India blames Pakistan.

In a stunning series of moves over the past 12 hours, India also took the following actions:

Indus Waters Treaty suspended: The treaty, signed in 1960 and brokered by the World Bank, is no longer in effect, according to Indian officials.

Wagah border closure: After shutting down the Attari checkpoint, India is preparing to close the Wagah Border, halting people-to-people contact.

Reduction in diplomatic staff: Pakistan's diplomatic staff in New Delhi will be reduced from 55 to 30. India too will recall its own military experts — Defense, Navy, Air — from Islamabad.

No more visas: India will not issue any visas to Pakistani nationals. Even regional SAARC visas have been revoked.

48-hour deadline for Pakistanis: All Pakistani nationals currently in India have been ordered to leave the country within 48 hours.

What is the Indus Waters Treaty between India and Pakistan?

The Indus Waters Treaty is an important water-sharing treaty between India and Pakistan that was agreed upon in September 1960 after decades of talks, with the World Bank acting as a mediator. The treaty was signed in Karachi by Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistan\'s then-head of state, General Ayub Khan.

Notwithstanding the decades-long political strains, conflicts, and disagreements, the treaty has endured for more than 62 years. It is celebrated as one of the most successful pacts between the two countries. It was once referred to by former Indian Water Resources Minister Saifuddin Soz as the most significant agreement in their history.

In accordance with the treaty, the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers in the west were demarcated to Pakistan, to which it has access to 80% of their water. India has a right to utilize the water from these rivers to generate power but cannot store the water or noticeably change its direction.

Control of the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej rivers in the east was demarcated to India, to which it has the right to utilize projects on the rivers without protest from Pakistan. This treaty is a cornerstone of water resources management between the two nations and has been extraordinarily resilient in spite of continuing challenges.

Global concerns

With nuclear-armed neighbors on high alert, global observers are calling on both nations to exercise restraint. The world holds its breath as diplomatic bridges are destroyed and regional peace is in the balance.

'We will identify, track and PUNISH every terrorist and their backers. No one will go unpunished'

— Indian PM Modi after the Kashmir attack Pakistan has already called a rare security meeting after India accused it of backing 'cross-border terrorism' and downgraded ties

Pakistan strongly REFUTES India’s accusation of its involvement in Kashmir attack.

Defense Chief Asif says attackers from 'some sort of home-grown resistance movement'

India formally tells Pakistan that Indus water treaty has been out at abeyance with immediate effect.

FALSE FLAG?

https://www.rt.com/india/616210-india-pakistan-tensions-kashmir/

Here is Indian TV.

I can’t provide much of the Pakistani perspective for the simple reason that it is hard to find the Pakistani perspective in English.

Jammu-Kashmir Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: India Punishes Pakistan For Pahalgam Terror Attack | WION

RT is one of the few media outlets that has provided a live update on the events.

India-Pakistan standoff deepens after Kashmir attack: Live Updates

Relations between the neighbors have cratered following a deadly attack in Kashmir that killed 26 people

Tensions between India and Pakistan have sharply escalated following a deadly attack in the Indian-administered Kashmir region that left 26 people dead.

The assault occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Baisaran Valley, known as ‘mini Switzerland’. The Resistance Front, a militant group believed to be linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has reportedly claimed responsibility, prompting New Delhi to accuse Islamabad of supporting cross-border terrorism. Pakistan has denied any role in the attack, instead accusing New Delhi of oppressing the region and its majority-Muslim population.

Relations between Islamabad and New Delhi have been tense for decades. The two neighbors have fought four wars, including one undeclared, and have had numerous border skirmishes.

Since Tuesday’s attack, the two nations have taken sweeping steps to further downgrade diplomatic and trade ties. Relations were already in a deep freeze from 2019, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government abrogated Article 370 of the constitution, which had granted a degree of autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir.

India moved first this week, expelling Pakistani diplomats, closing its land border, and suspending the key Indus Waters Treaty on Wednesday, saying the move would remain in effect “until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.”

Islamabad issued a reciprocal response on Thursday, suspending key bilateral agreements and cross-border routes, closing its airspace to all Indian-owned or operated airlines, and declaring India’s defense, naval, and air advisers in Islamabad persona non grata.

NEW: Pakistan announces live-fire naval drills in the Arabian Sea near the maritime border with India

The Indian Navy has announced a successful test of a medium-range surface-to-air missile fired from missile destroyer INS Surat, as tensions with neighboring Pakistan continue to spiral.