On Chin-wag this week, David and Jaymie give their insight into the midterm election results in America. Alex Jones switches from being a Trump to a Musk sycophant, calling him 'the new Trump, but better.’
Donald Trump warned that he is prepared to become a “veto president" regardless of the Democrat's sweeping victories in the midterms.
In Search Of A 'Saviour': Cult Gofer Trump - why didn't they see the obvious?
On Chin-wag this week, David and Jaymie give their insight into the midterm election results in America. Alex Jones switches from being a Trump to a Musk sycophant, calling him 'the new Trump, but better.’