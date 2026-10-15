Seemorerocks

I discovered recently that doctor’s in NZ no longer take the ancient Hippocratic Oath, in which the primary part is primum non nocere (‘first do no harm’).

The Hippocratic Oath also contains several quite concrete obligations.

Among them are:

commitments to prescribe treatment for the benefit of the sick according to the physician’s ability and judgement;

to refrain from causing injury or injustice;

to keep confidential what the physician learns in the course of treatment.

Obviously, in New Zealand the ancient Hippocratic Oath is seen as “old hat” and “out-of-date” (along with moral principles and along with that, the Human Rights Act, 1993), as it has has, it seems, been replaced in New Zealand, by a medical Oath taken at graduation that draws on international precedents including the Declaration of Geneva that was drawn up in 1948 to avoid the violations of medical ethics under the Nazis.

The modern Declaration of Geneva expresses its obligations differently from the Hippocratic Oath. It emphasises the patient’s health and wellbeing, autonomy, dignity, confidentiality and human rights.

It never, to my knowledge ever replaced the Hippocratic Oath

The Otago Oath, however, did.

It took away the Oath to do no harm and replaced it with different wording that placed in first place, the “doctors’ responsibility for their own health and wellbeing”.

https://www.drblayney.com/Declaration.html?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Essentially what this does is replace a solemn oath of a doctor’s responsibility towards the patient - essentially a matter of morality and ethics - with a legal statement that puts in central place the medical industry’s commitment to itself while watering down the oath of doctors’ responsibility towards their patients to a general intent to “promote the welfare and maintain the reputation of the medical profession“

That is a long, long way from the patient-centred Hippocratic oath.

It begs the question, What happens when a doctor’s duty to the patient comes into conflict with the doctor’s duty to the institution in which the doctor works?

A solemn moral commitment asks a person to take responsibility for what they do. A compliance-based system can encourage them to believe that responsibility lies elsewhere — with the law, the guidelines, the employer or the professional consensus.

Essentially, it takes the personal responsibility out of the equation and it becomes a question of compliance to a system.

It explains how a patient (in this case, myself) can make a formal complaint about malpractice and abuse of a patient and uphold the interests of the institution.

It can, and does, in practise replace considerations such as

“we believe our actions were appropriate, but we will examine the evidence and correct any inaccuracies we find”

with

“Our actions were appropriate because our procedures were followed, and the patient’s account does not alter our position”

In essence, it provides a legal justification for the situation described by Holocaust survivor, Vera Sharav - the slippery moral slope we have seen since covid where doctors can find legal justification for abandoning their oath towards their patients by not causing harm such as the “covid” false vacuum.

See my recent article:

In this framework doctors can find personal justification for colluding with a crime that is the equal of anything carried out by doctors and nurses in the Third Reich.

In a recent letter to my medical centre (to which I have received no reply) I laid out my own position:

During my training as an acupuncturist it was drummed into us that as practitioners we hold a lot of power and the patients are in a vulnerable situation. Although I never took the Hippocratic Oath I always took this advice seriously and it would never have occurred to me, no matter how inconvenient the patient, to invert the relationship and accuse them of “abuse” for complaining.

Talking about my very good young doctor, I suspect he is, sooner or later, going to be faced by a moral choice - a fork in the road.

Is he going to stand for his obvious moral standards (which would take him out of the profession at an early age), OR is he going to decide to comply and compromise himself?

***

Finishing on a more personal note, I had a consultation with my doctor. While waiting, Pam caught the man we contemptuously call “the Dairy Farmer” who when he saw her gave her an ugly glare.

Pam felt she was looking at the face of Darkness.

Meanwhile, I was seated opposite the receptionists and as I looked at them the words “non-playing characters (NPCS’s) came to mind,

This was brilliantly captured by Jean Nolan yesterday.

In this context, how frequent is the following? - even if not in such a formal context.

How many amongst us owe their allegiance to Satan?

How many are doctors, sworn to protect the interests of their patients?

How many amongst us are simply NPC’s and have been perceptually - manipulated into avoiding personal responsibility and tolerating evil?

Observe the people of authority around you and let me know.

POSTSCRIPT

Here is my recent letter to my medical centre to which I have had no reply.

Dear Dr.K,

After a break of 2 years I decided to book an appointment with a doctor and to my utmost surprise found myself with a doctor who understood immediately my contention that I am suffering from an inflammatory, autoimmune condition that has a neurological component.

He ordered blood and urine tests that pointed to everything that I have been trying, without any success, to say for the past 5 years and came to an interim diagnosis and treatment plan.

I have no idea at this stage if these tests mark a decline in my condition or, indeed, if they were ever done before. It seems to me that they were not..

I have no idea yet, of whether the treatment will work but can say I have nothing but the greatest respect for Dr W.

This marks the first step forward for me - the first hope - in the past 5 years,and, indeed in the past 13 years.

It contrasts markedly with how I have been treated in recent times whereby I was able to see a doctor but, in actual fact proper treatment was denied me and my increasingly shrill messages that I did not have either myalgic encephalomyelitis or frontotemporal dementia, but rather an inflammatory, possibly autoimmune condition. My position was given some conditional support in a letter written to the clinic by Lower Hutt Hospital on 19 September, 2024, but never acted upon.

I cannot say for sure, because everything was unsaid, but have to infer that the reason goes back to a letter of complaint I wrote to the clinic in 2021 that was never acted on, but led to an acrimonious phone conversation with Dr M in which I blurted out words that led him to sever the relationship.

The key, I would contend, lies in this instruction by Dr M to medical staff that I later found in my medical notes:

That seems like an instruction, addressed to a junior doctor, on how to treat me.

For what it’s worth, I never ever said that “ME is a psychosomatic condition”.

On the contrary.

I am quite familiar with the condition, and in my day treated more than one patient for it.

My peripheral neuropathy, which was never so much as given a name and has come to dominate my life, was dismissed in my file (albeit with a name) with the words, “he mentioned his feet again”.

It is anybody’s guess what the outcome may have been if I had been taken seriously and accorded some respect. I suspect that it may have been better.

I can say for certain that I would have been free of years of anguish and stress.

I tried to find some resolution to this conflict on several occasions (which should be on record), rebuffed on each occasion by Dr M which led me eventually to reluctantly make a formal complaint to the Health and Disability Commissioner who released a letter to me, written to them by this medical centre which I regard, at best, as full of half-truths.

In it everything I said was characterised as abuse.

During my training as an acupuncturist it was drummed into us that as practitioners we hold a lot of power and the patients are in a vulnerable situation. Although I never took the Hippocratic Oath I always took this advice seriously and it would never have occurred to me, no matter how inconvenient the patient, to invert the relationship and accuse them of “abuse” for complaining.

I agree that there is such a thing as abuse but that has to be either a threat of physical violence or of repeated verbal abuse involving foul language. It does not include accusations of malpractice delivered in an emphatic way in the heat of the moment.

I am guilty of none of these things.

It seems to me,that with this current diagnosis, everything I tried to say has been borne out.

In that spirit, it is my hope that the C. St Medical Centre under new management will reconsider what has been said about me both in my medical file and the letter to the HDC.

I feel that I am ready to move on but also feel the need for resolution of past wrongs.

I am therefore seeking a formal apology from Drs. M and L

If they feel unable to do this I am seeking this from the Centre:

Doctor, my request is that you revisit this and if possible, even look at my medical file which will, hopefully, confirm everything I have said

With best wishes and in hope of a positive outcome,

Robin Westenra