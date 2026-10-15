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Ralph Pike's avatar
Ralph Pike
Oct 15

Most UK doctors don't take the Hippocratic Oath but their own university's variant of it.

Their first duty is to their teachers and their second duty is to their colleagues. The patient comes down the list.

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1 reply by Robin Westenra
Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
Oct 15

Sadly the majority of Medical Doctors are disease managers, not health professionals. Your resilience and courage through your journey Robin has been challenging to read at times, and also admirable for your desire to raise the standard of care provided. At times we need a medical analysis, and therefore a highly qualified professional willing to listen and advocate and support.

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