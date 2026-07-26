I wish to acknowledge the passing of yoga teacher, Eric Doornekamp who was my very first yoga teacher from 1985, and a major influence on my spiritual development into the 1990’s

Our loving thoughts are with Eric Doornekamp, the Founding Director of the Lotus Yoga Centre as he happily transitions. He left his mortal coil peacefully on Saturday 25th July at 00.05 am.

As a reminder to never be attached to the past I made the mistake of revisiting the Lotus Yoga Centre in the midst of “covid” I made the mistake of revisiting the old Centre for a birthday for Eric to find that the beautiful old bungalow had been demolished and the wonderful garden gone .

I encountered instead, a group of ageing yogis, all in masks.

Never try going back to the past.

It is always a shock and a disappointment.

https://www.lotusecovillage.nz/

That’s “progress” for you!