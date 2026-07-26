Seemorerocks

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L.A Savage's avatar
L.A Savage
3hEdited

I lived in the shack in the paddock beside the homestead back in 1988/89/90. It was so lush & peaceful. Couple of house trucks out front. What a huge change to see this development. Eric was always welcoming to all.

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3 replies by Robin Westenra and others
Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
3h

Well said Robin. I was aware of Eric, did not have the good fortune to meet him.

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1 reply by Robin Westenra
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