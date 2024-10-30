There is only ONE source for this right now.

In March, 2024 Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff tipped Sean “Diddy” Combs off on an upcoming Homeland Security raid. Combs has paid Emhoff $500,000 for this information. A New York lawyer acquainted with Emhoff shared the details of the deal.

PATRIOT VOICE managed to obtain a confession that Harris and Emhoff have contacted Sean “Diddy” Combs prior to his arrest and received from him a cash payment for the tip. The source of this information is a lawyer who worked with Emhoff at DLA Piper and has access to the details of Combs’ case. The lawyer, who asked us not to disclose his name, asserts that Emhoff and Combs have been aquatinted for a long time since they met thanks to Emhoff’s work as attorney in the field of intellectual rights protection.

The lawyer said that Combs, having been warned about the impending raid, was able to destroy some of the evidence, particularly, certain documents that were located in one of the Combs’ houses in Florida. According to the source, the “Epstein flight list-tier“ documents contained the names of famous people involved in Diddy’s criminal activities.

Although Emhoff and Combs have not been photographed together at public events, they have repeatedly appeared at the same private celebrity parties. The earliest event where Combs and Emhoff were seen together was the 2012 Vanity Fair Cannes Film Festival dinner party.

Diddy at Cannes Film Festival celebrity party, 2012

Even though Emhoff tries to act like a respectable citizen, his record says otherwise. At the same 2012 Cannes Film Festival, Emhoff, according to his ex-girlfriend, hit her. Another scandal that cast doubt on his image of an exemplary family man was the story of how he cheated on his first wife and got their nanny pregnant.

Emhoff and his ex at Cannes Film Festival, 2012

The source claims that Emhoff learned information about the impending raid on Combs’ properties from Kamala Harris. Harris worked as a prosecutor for the state of California for a long time and could have known about the impending raid in California from local law enforcement officials. It is not entirely clear how close Combs and Harris are. Some evidence suggests that Combs previously supported Kamala Harris’ political career. In April 2020, Harris tagged Combs on X, thanking him for hosting a fundraiser for her first presidential campaign:

Combs’ property in Florida and California was raided by Homeland Security on March, 25, 2024. He was arrested and indicted in New York in September 2024 on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking by force, and transportation for purposes of prostitution. After his arrest, new victims have accused Combs of sex trafficking and sexual assaults. Last Monday, Combs was hit with another round of lawsuits for alleged sexual assault of 10- and 17-year-old boys in 2005 and 2008.