Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NolaD's avatar
NolaD
2h

It seems that illegal immigration (note the absence of women & children) is designed to destroy the economies of Western nations. How many illegals have gone to Islamic countries, China, India, Ukraine, to name a few?

As a citizen in any Western country, we have to start at the bottom and save to buy a house, pay it off and hopefully have some income for our retirement. Some are fortunate to have assistance from their parents.

So it seems logical that 'refugees' who do not come via the legal system and just rock up unannounced, should be required to bring their own tent, bedding and cash to sustain themselves until they can be deported back to their country of origin and then apply for a visa in the normal legal way!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
26m

Yes my friends son and his wife looking to get out of Berlin and Germany. The same 'narrative' and playbook in many countries. Men of a certain age.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture