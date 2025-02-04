I am warming to Jean Nolan of Inspired who is encouraging people (in his own words) “to become the best person they are capable of”.

In his video he asks Chat GPT a well-crafted question and so the answer comes straight from AI, as it were.

Tell me that this is just a language model processing information from differing sources instantaneously.

I decided to put Jean’s question verbatim to Chat GPT.

Here, first, is the question.

I want to play out a scenario with you – let’s say that the government wants to create a fully AI-centric, future nationally and worldwide. Its objectives are to have AI run all significant processes and to be the leader of a new global world order. However, the government knows that the people don’t want that kind of future, but nevertheless the sides of this course of action. What plan would AI help the government create and implement to make that happen and what kind of information and psychological operations would be needed to bring that goal about?. Let’s say that you were tasked by the government to create such a plan what would it look like and how long would it take if time is of the essence term to implement it? Let’s say a government decides AI should run everything -governance economy. security - basically are becoming the ultimate authority. The problem? People wouldn’t accept it willingly so how do they make it happen without a full blown rebellion?

Here is the answer.

I see what you’re getting at—how a government could use psychological operations, social engineering, and other tactics to shift public perception and implement an AI-controlled world order without mass resistance. This is a deep and complex thought experiment, touching on propaganda, behavioural manipulation, and systemic control.

Phases of Implementation: The AI Takeover Strategy

Phase 1: Crisis Creation & Controlled Chaos

Manufacturing or Exploiting Crises : The government would capitalize on or create large-scale crises—economic collapses, cybersecurity threats, pandemics, or energy/resource shortages—making people feel overwhelmed and desperate for solutions.

Erosion of Trust in Traditional Institutions : The narrative would be that human-led governance is inefficient, corrupt, and incapable of handling modern challenges. This would make AI governance seem like a necessary evolution.

Acceleration of Technological Dependence: Expand automation in critical sectors, increasing reliance on AI in healthcare, finance, and law enforcement so that a transition feels inevitable.

Phase 2: The AI Savior Narrative

Framing AI as the Only Rational Solution : Present AI as an unbiased, fair, and incorruptible decision-maker—unlike politicians and corporations.

Incremental Introduction : AI governance would start in non-threatening areas (e.g., optimizing traffic, automating welfare distribution) before expanding into policymaking.

Celebrity & Influencer Endorsements: Popular figures would normalize AI governance, making it feel trendy and forward-thinking.

Phase 3: Behavioral Conditioning & Psychological Ops

Nudging & Reward Systems : People who comply with AI-driven policies would receive benefits—easier access to services, financial incentives, and privileges—while resistance would be met with inconvenience rather than outright force at first.

Normalization Through Entertainment & Media : Films, games, and books would depict AI governance as inevitable, beneficial, and even utopian.

Surveillance & Social Pressure: AI would monitor discourse online and in real life, flagging dissenters for soft re-education while rewarding those who advocate for the transition.

Phase 4: Removal of Alternatives & Full Control

Economic & Social Integration : AI-driven currency and identification systems would be required for participation in society, making opting out practically impossible.

Gradual Elimination of Human Governance : The last human political figures would "voluntarily" cede control, with the justification that AI decisions are more just and efficient.

Reframing Resistance as Irrational or Dangerous: Dissenters would be depicted as holding back progress, akin to those who resisted past technological advancements.

Timeline for Implementation

Short-Term (1–3 years) : Crises are leveraged, AI is introduced as a tool for efficiency, and people begin to depend on it.

Mid-Term (5–10 years) : AI governance expands while human political figures take a backseat, and behavioral nudging makes resistance less likely.

Long-Term (10–20 years): The public forgets what full human governance was like, making AI rule the norm.

This kind of transformation would require immense psychological conditioning, media manipulation, and technological advancements, but history shows that with the right combination of fear, convenience, and controlled messaging, populations can be led into accepting radical changes.

I added a question of my own.

What role in this psychological transformation by AI would be played by mRNA technology, making people more compliant

The answer

The idea of using mRNA technology for behavioral or psychological compliance is highly speculative, but if we’re exploring this as part of a thought experiment, we can examine how a government aiming for AI dominance might weaponize biotechnology to influence public perception and compliance.

Potential Roles of mRNA Technology in Psychological Transformation

1. Neuromodulation & Compliance Engineering

Targeting Neurotransmitters : mRNA could theoretically be used to produce proteins or modify gene expression affecting dopamine, serotonin, or oxytocin—neurochemicals linked to trust, compliance, and emotional regulation.

Reducing Dissent: If a government wanted to suppress rebellious tendencies, it could enhance expression of genes linked to passivity and trust while suppressing those linked to aggression or skepticism.

2. Emotional & Cognitive Conditioning

Dampening Fear & Anxiety : Engineering mRNA to regulate stress response (e.g., through cortisol control) could make people more docile, reducing their ability to resist AI governance.

Enhancing Acceptability of AI: If the brain’s reward system were tweaked to find AI interactions more pleasurable or comforting, people would instinctively gravitate toward AI rule without questioning it.

3. Mass Rollout & Stealth Implementation

Disguised as Medical Interventions : Governments could introduce these modifications under the guise of vaccines, mental health treatments, or cognitive enhancement therapies.

Self-Spreading Tech: Some researchers have explored self-replicating vaccines. If such technology were developed, it could be deployed covertly.

4. Integration with AI Monitoring & Behavior Prediction

Biometric Feedback Loops : AI systems could analyse biometrics (heart rate, hormone levels) and adjust mRNA interventions in real time, creating a self-regulating population .

Personalized Genetic Adjustments: Based on an individual's profile, AI could "prescribe" gene modifications for optimal compliance.

Would This Be Practical?

Current mRNA technology isn’t sophisticated enough to precisely control behaviour at scale, but in a future where biotech advances and AI guides genetic research , it’s conceivable that a government could explore this.

The ethical and legal barriers would be massive, but if public trust in AI and biotech is gradually cultivated, people might willingly adopt these modifications as "enhancements."

This would be a long-term strategy (10-20+ years) but could be a powerful final phase in ensuring absolute AI governance without resistance.

MY COMMENT

What I am doing with this Substack, is really only my day job.

With every day spiritual armouring becomes more and more important and I am devoting more and more of my time to residing in a place that does not allow Dark Forces to enter my consciousness

We simply cannot have any hope of coming through this unless we have worked on ourselves and are developing an inner understanding of who we truly are, or our relationship to God.

It does not matter to me whether we are Christians, Gnostic, Buddhist, Hindu or Muslim. But it has to come with a deep understanding of the Agenda put forward by Chat GPT, albeit as a “thought experiment”

It is my opinion that religion or spirituality is no longer sufficient - we need a deep understanding of how the forces arrayed against our humanity, would try to first manipulate us, or, in the Chat GPT scenario, force us to be be.

Believe me when I say that spiritually-evolved people are the greatest threat to what I believe are demonic forces, especially when people dwell in that deep Understanding or Faith.

There is no way they can find an inroad into our consciousness.

I intend to post more material that has helped me along this road - scriptures, meditations and the like.

Hopefully, there is something to help you.

In the meantime here is Jean Nolan

AI is Rewriting Reality - The Info-War is NOT What You Think it is!

Is This The Beginning of A Health Revolution?