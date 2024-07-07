I can heartily recommend this book

I am currently reading a book by whistleblower, Leo Zagami , a former 33-degree Freemason from the Monte Carlo P2 Lodge

By Greg Szymanski



Arctic Beacon.com10-22-6

According to Illuminati insider, Ezio Giunchiglia of the Masonic Monte Carlo P2 Board of Directors, was in communication with Archbishop Paul Marcinkus, former head of the Vatican Bank, up until his recent death. Marcinkus was at the heart of the scandal and the death of Roberto Calvi, nicknamed God's Banker.

In the early 1980's, the Vatican Bank scandal erupted in Italy, bringing to light corruption of unprecedented proportions within the Catholic Church's hierarchy.

The scandal was covered on a daily basis by the Italian press, but very little was ever mentioned in America, as a veil of silence, still existing today, protects Vatican corruption from ever getting into the mainstream and even the alternative American press.

Researchers who cover the Vatican closely surmise the reason why is that the Vatican, through the many Zionist media owners it uses as a cover, is bought and paid off to keep the Vatican and their Jesuit Order henchmen quietly in the background, out of sight and out of mind.

However, for those caught in the Jesuit trap of silence and for those who never heard of the Vatican Bank scandal, it brought to light Vatican involvement in money laundering with the Mafia. Corruption embedded in the Italian P2 Masonic Lodges was also revealed when several Italian and French publications disclosed how more than 150 high-level Catholic priests, bishops, and cardinals were practicing members of Freemasonry, many of whom were tagged as being Satanists.

In several stories located in the Arctic Beacon archives, this publication has previously listed the names of the priests tagged with Masonic membership, along with their code names. It also should be mentioned that according to Canon Law, affiliation with Freemasonry results in immediate excommunication from the Catholic Church, something that never happened to any of the 150 or more priests mentioned by the European source of the information.

In fact, the bank scandal which brought down the Bank of Ambrosiano in Rome, leading to the execution-style murder of the bank's president, Roberto Calvi, came on the heels of the assassination of Pope John Paul I. The Pope was killed several years prior to the scandal for wanting to clean up the Vatican Bank as well as expose the Masonic involvement of many high-level bishops and cardinals. Although the Pope's death was officially listed as being "from natural causes," he strangely died after serving only 33 days in office an important Illuminati cult number ­ and was never given a proper independent autopsy or murder investigation.

In fact, when family members and friends asked to have the Pope's intestines properly examined to check for possible poisons, the late Under-Secretary to the Pope, Cardinal Jean-Marie Villot, suspected of being at the heart of the Pope's assassination, officially released a statement that "the Pope's intestines unfortunately had already been burned."

With John Paul I out of the way, the corruption in the Church continued as usual with Archbishop Paul Marcinkus of Chicago , head of the Vatican Bank, given a clean slate and protection from Pope John Paul II. Archbishop Marcinkus was already under the wing of the Jesuits, and had been previously tagged as a CIA/ Nazi spy working underground in Poland to sell out his people, along with liberal priests who were sent to concentration camps and killed.

Furthermore, it must be noted that Archbishop Marcinkus, who died last year in Phoenix, Arizona, was at the heart of the bank scandal, having been indicted by Italian authorities for fraud as well as being suspected of having a hand in the murder of Calvi, found hanging by the neck under the Black Friars Bridge in London.

Although Calvi's death was classified as a suicide, a proper investigation was never conducted. Family members still pursuing justice claim he was murdered by the Vatican-led Illuminati, who feared Calvi was not going to go away quietly and take the fall for his bank's demise alone.

Further, researchers surmise Calvi was killed - found hanging with heavy bricks tied to his body -- because he was preparing to spill the beans on top-level Vatican and Italian government officials. These included Marcinkus, members of the Jesuits, P2 Masonic Lodge head Licio Gelli, and members of the U.S. government and intelligence community, all working hand-in-glove to defraud the Italian people and the European banking community.

Looking back, the story was big Illuminati news back then in Italy, with Archbishop Marcinkus indicted and at the center of both the scandal and the Calvi murder. However, with bribery being an important part of the Vatican arsenal, Marcinkus' case was never brought to trial, as he Vatican paid more than $250,000 to the Italian government to have the case dropped.

Meanwhile Marcinkus, under the cover of night, was given diplomatic immunity by the Vatican and U.S. government, quietly being shipped away to a Catholic Parish in Phoenix where his activities were limited to saying Mass and the Rosary.

Although Marcinkus was far away from the Rome scandal, the story and Calvi's murder always haunted him until his death last year. Italian prosecutors, as well as this journalist, were hot on his trail, trying to secure an interview just prior to his death.

As for the Rome prosecutors, they recently re-opened the Calvi case, bringing several Mafia members to trial last year for their alleged involvement, as well as trying to secure testimony from Marcinkus, vital testimony being blocked by his Illuminati handlers.

As for this reporter, never allowed to interview Marcinkus in the early 80's by order of the Vatican, it was this publication's intention, better late than never, to go to Phoenix to meet with Marcinkus. A dialogue to secure the interview was being conducted with a family member only 10 days before Marcinkus was found dead at the age of 81 of an apparent heart attack in his room at the Phoenix Parish.

During the dialogue with the close family member, who insisted on Marcinkus' innocence, this reporter said he would give the Archbishop the benefit of the doubt, promising to ask questions about who then were the real culprits and promising never to release Marcinkus' video-taped testimony until the Archbishop passed on.

Leaving the conversation 10 days before his death at the point where the family member stated Marcinkus was aware of the Arctic Beacon web site and this reporter's stories, this reporter was told Marcinkus would be asked, despite his frail health, if he would consent to the interview.

Unfortunately, shortly thereafter it was reported in the Associated Press, local Phoenix papers, and the Catholic press that Marcinkus had suddenly died of natural causes due to a heart attack, passing away quietly in his sleep.

When the family member was later asked if anything suspicious was found regarding the Archbishop's death due to the interview requests by both the Rome prosecutors and this reporter, the family member denied anything suspicious, saying he only knew what was being reported by the Church, which was that Marcinkus had died of a heart attack.

With Marcinkus now gone, researchers and this reporter surmised the Jesuits were most likely pulling Marcinkus' strings since they control Freemasonry with the only names logical to pursue being the Jesuit General himself, Fr. Peter Hans Kolvenbach and one of his trusted henchmen, Jesuit Bishop Pavel Hnilica.

Of course, the Jesuit General refused a formal interview request by this publication, saying he was too busy spreading the word of God to be bothered with such trivia and trivial publications. And, with regard to Hnilica, it was recently reported by a Slovakian TV station that he recently passed away from natural causes.

With this reporter out of leads, a stroke of journalistic luck or perhaps the hand of God recently intervened when Leo Zagami, a former 33-degree Freemason from the Monte Carlo P2 Lodge, came forward with vital information which could lead to what, in fact, Marcinkus really knew, whether he was killed or died naturally, and the identity of the real Vatican-Jesuitculprits behind the bank scandal and behind the Illuminati-Freemason connection.

"Marcinkus was a member of my P2 Monte Carlo Lodge. I know that for a fact," said Zagami this week from his home in Norway, after breaking loose form the Illuminati and leaving his home country of Italy, fearing for his life.

"At the moment the majority pack of Barclays Bank is obviously in the hands of poor old Queen of England, who seems to sell out completely to the American Illuminati and their vicious games with Daddy Rockefeller and the P2.

"All major U.S. Banks have ties with the P2 but he has a special deal with Brother Ezio Giunchiglia and the Vatican . The only person allowed to have direct contact with Marcinkus at all times until his recent death was and always has been Ezio Giunchiglia of the Monte Carlo Board of Directors, the best friend of the Jesuits. Contact Ezio. He should know everything."

For a more detailed look at the new Calvi murder trial opened up in Rome in 2005, here is a report from last year by Conrad F. Goeringer, reprinted in part:

Among those linked to Calvi was Archbishop Paul Marcinkus. Ordained in Chicago, Marcinkus was posted to the Holy See in Rome, and served in the Vatican Secretariat of State.

He rapidly moved up within Vatican bureaucracy from personal papal bodyguard to head of the IOR -- a post he held from 1971 to 1989. There he worked closely with international financier Michael Sindona to expand the Vatican's portfolio of international holdings, transforming the Institute for Religious Works into a quiet but reliable shelter for questionable capital. Sindona, laundering money from associates in organized crime, funneled huge sums of money through Banco Ambrosiano and the IOR. The Vatican Bank also worked closely with the United States government as a cover money conduit to groups like the Solidarity Trade Union in Poland. Thanks to Marcinkus, Sindona was to become a "man of confidence" within the Vatican who enjoyed unique access to officials of the Holy See, even the pope.

Michael Sindona had been among Calvi's patrons at the Banco Ambrosiano, and helped expand the small "Catholic bank" into an international financial institution. Sindona's financial manipulations make a story of their own, and investigations after the Ambrosiano collapse would document how his elaborate international network of banks and offshore companies served as vehicle for laundering dirty money earned from everything from heroin traffic to "soft money" investments.

Perhaps the most mysterious character in the Calvi saga was Liccio Gelli. A former member of the fascist Black Shirts Battalion and liaison between the Mussolini regime and the infamous Herman Goring SS Division in World War II, Gelli survived the conflict and amassed an impressive list of contacts. He also obtained sensitive information on hundreds of key political, military and financial figures not only in Italy but throughout Europe, Latin America and elsewhere thanks to his access of files from the Italian secret service (OVRA) and possibly British Intelligence. Gelli helped to smuggle Klaus Barbie, the infamous "Butcher of Lyon" to safe haven in Argentina, and even managed to sell his services to the CIA and NATO. He also ingratiated himself with the regime of Juan Person in Argentin

In 1963, Gelli began the takeover an obscure Italian Masonic lodge, Propaganda Due or P-2, and using the blackmail files of the OVRA and other information, began aggressively recruiting members of the military and intelligence services, as well as key financial and political figures. (The Grand Lodge of Italy quickly severed recognition ties with P-2 when it learned of Gelli's activities.) P-2 expanded its operations to Argentina, Venezuela, Paraguay, Bolivia, France, Portugal and Nicaragua. Associated of Klaus Barbie were recruited, as were leaders from death squads operating in Latin America. One member was the notorious Jose Lopez Gega, an Argentinean clerical fascist who also ran a cocaine smuggling operation into the United States.

Gelli, like Sindona, enjoyed unprecedented access to the Vatican thanks to his close friendship with Cardinal Paolo Bertoli of the Holy See's Diplomatic Corps. Bertoli is known to have introduced Gelli to Paul Marcinkus. Another close associate and member of this "Gang of Four" was Umberrto Ortolani, a former OVRA Intelligence Officer and co-patron for Calvi while he was moving up in the Banco Ambrosiano. Ortolani was also tied to a secretive Roman Catholic order known as the Knights of Malta, and was elevated by Pope Paul VI to the status of "Gentleman of his Holiness." He also sponsored Liccio Gelli for membership in the Knights of Malta.

As the scandal enveloping Calvi and the collapse of Banco Ambrosiano unfolded, police raided Gelli's private offices on March 17, 1981 and seized a treasure trove of documents including one of the membership lists of P-2.

Among the 962 members identified in the papers were 43 generals in the Italian armed forces, eight admirals, 43 members of Parliament, all of the heads of the respective security and intelligence services, editors and publishers of major Italian papers and, of course, Michael Sindona and Roberto Calvi. Word of several other lists eventually surfaced, and one P-2 member "went public" with charges that key functionaries of the Holy See were involved in the clandestine group. The cell was shut down by prosecutors amidst evidence that Gelli and P-2 were establishing a "state within a state," and were plotting what amounted to a fascist coup. He eluded police for years, was captured in Cannes, then escaped prison and recently died.

Among those on trial in the murder of Roberto Calvi is gangster Flavio Carboni, considered a "fixer" with ties to police, political groups, intelligence services and the Vatican. Banco Ambrosiano backed a risky construction project Carboni had launched in Sardinia. He also admitted being with Gelli in London with Calvi after the embattled banker had fled in the wake of the Ambrosiano collapse. Skeptics say that Carboni was a close friend of Calvi's and had no credible motive for carrying out the murder.

A MURDER PLOT REVEALED?

Beginning in 1998, the Calvi affair was back in the news when the family of the late financier had his body exhumed. The new autopsy confirmed that Calvi was murdered elsewhere, and his corpse then hanged from beneath Blackfriar's Bridge. Investigators caught a major break in the case when in December, 2002, Mafia kingpin Antonio Giuffee told police that Calvi was murdered in part for absconding with mob money being laundered through Banco Ambrosiano.

It is known that as the bank collapsed, Calvi approached friends in the Vatican to cover losses. He allegedly told associates in the Holy See that unless Ambrosiano was protected, he would expose powerful men in Italian finance and politics. Calvi disappeared the day after those frantic phone calls to the Vatican, along with the briefcase packed with sensitive documents.

Leading the effort to solve the mystery of Roberto Calvi's murder has been Carlo Calvi, the banker's son who left Italy in 1977 and now lives in Montreal, Canada.

His father, says Carlo Calvi, "was a dynamic businessman but not a good judge of people." Police and prosecutors have zeroed in on four suspects now on trial: Flavio Carboni; his former girlfriend Manuela Kleinzig; and Pippo Calo and Ernesto Diotallevi, two "fixers" with close ties to the Mafia.

There are concerns, though, that the four could be scapegoats for a wider conspiracy, and that significant aspects of the case implicating the Vatican, government agencies, other banks and special interests could be conveniently ignored. The judge in the current proceedings, Mario D'Andra, has been vehement in demanding a swift trial.

"Let's try to keep in mind that this is a trial about facts that happened almost 24 years ago," he declared. And Carboni's attorney, Renato Borzone has argued that there is no proof of his client's participation in any murder, charging Italian prosecutors with "relying on a phony testimony by turncoats" in order to make their case.

On the opening day of the proceedings, Borzone told the court, "Today, a new battle begins to find the truth about Calvi's death.

Carlo Calvi theorizes that while mobsters may have executed his father, "the murder was organized by politicians. The Mafia had simply the role of carrying out the murder."

Questions linger not only about who killed Roberto Calvi, but who ordered the murder.

