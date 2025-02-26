I find myself, for the second time in 24 hours,moved add my 2 cents to comments on this article.

I don’t really know what the majority of people are thinking - perhaps they are just skimming with out paying much attention or they are absorbing what is said. I don’t know so I have to go by comments.

In this case the comments I saw were dumping on Canadian Prepper, talking about ‘the boy who calls wolf’ and how he is always wrong.

What I was really trying to point people’s attention to was in the article below.

"We are a pubic-hair away from Implosion of the entire economy and the government. This effort is about archiving the entire system so if/when the implosion takes place, there may at least be a chance to recover."

But, strangely, people had nothing to say about that.

As far as “crying wolf” that epithet could easily be applied to many others - including myself.

When I think about Canadian Prepper I can’t think about too many things where he is wrong; he may, like everyone I know, get his timeline wrong or the details wrong. I do not always agree with some of the conclusions he makes, for instance in yesterday’s video, Market CRASH Could Start in DAYS.

I doubt that things are going to happen this week and in fact, in his video, if folk were listening, he more or less says as much.

But I suspect the people who comment are moved to do so on the basis of the headline and not the content and evidence he brings forward which certainly points in the direction he is pointing to.

What is it about Canadian Prepper getting so much flak whereas the Gerald Celente’s and Catherine Austin Fitts are beyond criticism for saying substantively the same thing?

Lazy keyboard warriors might claim he got it wrong about World War 3 and the imminence of nuclear war.

He got it wrong - he has no credibility!

But even the great Scott Ritter and other commentators didn’t see Trump’ s actions. He said in a recent interview that the world came within a hairsbreadth of a nuclear conflagration in the dying days of the Biden regime.

But they were wrong!

We are certainly out of the woods yet - Trump said as much today.

The thing about Canadian Prepper, myself and others who see things clearly, sometimes long in advance - we all tend to act as prophets warning about something dire and we spend a lot of time and energy researching and produce supporting evidence but there are always the lazy keyboard warriors who have never researched anything who are in waiting to pull people down.

To say that I have no respect for such people would be an understatement. I don’t mind people disagreeing with me.

I rather expect it.

But then you have to come back with evidence to back you up with - something that matches all the time, energy and effort I put into researching things.

To illustrate, this type of email personally offends me.

So, you find something you disagree with and have information that counters what is being reported.

Whatever happened to respect? I am nobody’s purveyor of “disinformation”.

My main, almost sole, consideration is IS IT TRUE?, and only secondly, how this might take us forward or fit into an ideology.

Harking back to Canadian Pepper I strongly suggest you pay attention, unless, of course you are practising “contempt prior to investigation”.

⚡ALERT: FORT KNOX!! BIGGEST CRASH IN HISTORY HAS BEGUN! w/ Lynette Zang