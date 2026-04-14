Seemorerocks

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Shannon Clark's avatar
Shannon Clark
7h

All by design. Weapons of Mass Distraction. Problem Reaction Solution. I See Very Clearly. Grateful for Those Who Are Finally Waking Up.

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1 reply by Robin Westenra
Marlene's avatar
Marlene
7h

My moms relatives are there . this is awful.

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1 reply by Robin Westenra
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