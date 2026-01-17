In 30 Days, Most Human Cognition will Become OBSOLETE
Watch HERE
https://www.psychologytoday.com/za/blog/the-digital-self/202409/is-human-cognition-on-the-obsolescence-chopping-block
Most Human Cognition will Become OBSOLETE
https://www.psychologytoday.com/za/blog/the-digital-self/202409/is-human-cognition-on-the-obsolescence-chopping-block
Most Human Cognition will Become OBSOLETE
No posts
Then there is no time like the present to identy the problem and unit to solve it. Give this a quick read Robin, it explains how we got here: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/everything-you-watch-or-read-is-owned
Capital research center.com
Search Occupy CWA