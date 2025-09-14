June 8, 2015

by Henri Thibodeau

Dr. Richard Day taught at Mount Sinai from 1968 until he retired in 1971. Earlier he had been national medical director of Planned Parenthood (1965-1968); professor and chairman of the department of pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh (1956 to 1965); professor and chairman of the department of pediatrics in the Downstate Medical School in Brooklyn (1953 to 1956) and associate professor at the College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University (1935 to 1953) | New York Times Obituary, June 16, 1989

On March 20th, 1969, the late Dr Lawrence Dunegan (1923-2004) attended an astonishing lecture at a meeting of the Pittsburgh Pediatric Society. The lecturer was Dr Richard Day (1905-1989), who at the time was Professor of Pediatrics at Mount Sinai Medical School in New York. Day had previously served as Medical Director of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

Dr Dunegan had been a student of Dr Day at the University of Pittsburgh, and was thus well acquainted with him. He later claimed that Dr Day had asked the attendees not to take notes or record what he was about to tell them during that lecture. Something which Dr Dunegan said he found unusual for a professor to ask of his audience. The reason, Dr Day implied, was that there would be negative repercussions – possibly personal danger – against him if it became widely known that he had talked about the information he was about to relay to the group.

Dr Day apparently also told the group that what he was about to say “would make it easier for them to adapt if they knew what to expect beforehand,” something of an ambiguous statement which became clearer as Dr Day spoke.

Insider of the “New world System”?

Dr Dunegan got the impression that Dr Day was talking as an “insider”, rather than as a person who was presenting a theory or speaking in terms of retrospect. Dr Day’s knowledge seemed concrete as he talked about the future and the strategies of people and organizations that had a defined plan for the world – what he called a “New World System” – and who were in a position to make sure that plan was executed according to a set timescale.

“We plan to enter the twenty-first century with a running start. Everything is in place and nobody can stop us now…” – Dr Richard Day, March 20th, 1969, quoted by Dr Lawrence Dunegan

Apparently, when he got home that night, Dr Dunegan wrote down much of what he had heard from Dr Day during that lecture, notes which he kept to himself for about 20 years. In 1988, Dr Dunegan recorded on tape his memories of that astonishing lecture back in 1969 – these tapes have come to be known as “The Dunegan Tapes”. Although Dr Dunegan’s memory may have been dimmed by the intervening years, he was able to provide enough details of the lecture to enable any enlightened person to discern what may well be the real purposes behind the trends of our time.

Get used to change…

“People will have to get used to the idea of change, so used to change, that they’ll be expecting change. Nothing will be permanent…” – Dr Richard Day, March 20th, 1969, quoted by Dr Lawrence Dunegan

Dr Lawrence Dunegan recalls 1969 meeting with Dr Richard Day | New Order of Barbarians