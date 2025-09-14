Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RT's avatar
RT
7h

David Icke refers to that talk by Richard Day as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
6h

Thank you for this...plans coming to fruition.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture