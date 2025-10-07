In just 17 days, Europe may ignite the next major war in modern history. Brussels is preparing to vote on October 24–25 on policies that could drag the entire continent into open conflict with Russia — a move that could shatter NATO, plunge economies into chaos, and mark the official return of the cannon-fodder era.

I’m warning everyone watching right now: we are living through August 1939-style days. Western elites in Brussels, Berlin, and Paris are pushing Vladimir Putin into a corner — leaving him no choice but to defend Mother Russia. Meanwhile, the mainstream media is silent, bought and paid for by the Davos cabal.