Not having any internet has given me room to take stock and consider what concerns me most in this crazy world.

One would have to be World War 3 which is raging in parts of the world as well as the propaganda war that is being fought.

Immediately, the next thought is what someone we know described as “the crisis of a generation” - the shortage of oil, diesel, fertilizers and other key parts of industrial production as a result of disruption in the Middle East and the Gulf of Hormuz.

This is going to lead to changes (such as food shortages everywhere and famine in large parts of the world) that few can yet comprehend.

When it comes to the actual future of humanity a whole, my main concern is the unleashing of artificial intelligence and the merging of human intelligence with AI which I have reflected on in a separate article.

Along with all this is the construction of data centres everywhere in the world which require humongous amounts of power which will be taken from the rest of the economy.

This theme seems to have appeared in the headlines suddenly in the past few weeks and months.

Already we are seeing signs that the climate change narrative is starting to take second fiddle to the AI revolution and data centres which, we are told we need ‘urgently’ because of competition with another part of the global cult, China,

Then we have to wonder what is coming at us in the form of a release of ‘information’, denied for two generations, about ‘aliens in our midst’. It looks as if the public is going to be softened up for this with the release of a major Spielberg movie, Disclosure Day, just a few days time.

And now we come to this.

The other day I found a key article about Julian Assange and his dire predictions. When I went to post the article I found that it would not open anywhere and in the middle of posting a video of Juilian I lost my internet.

I have since managed to open it on a cellphone and transfer through numerous steps, to this Substack.

It is a hugely important article that underlines themes from Orwell’s 1984, as well as the 1970s movie Soylent Green. Assange shows us how we could end up in a dystopian world where there is no past other than that created for us by AI.

I recall concerns of librarians and archivists, early in the internet revolution, that important archives may be lost because of the technology (they have), and how I lost a digital copy of a book I wrote in the 90s because of changes in the technology, leaving me with just one hard copy.

During those years we have witnessed the practical disappearance of printed books and the decimation of libraries, with the development of the internet and everything going digital.

Now we stand to lose the knowledge stored on the internet to be replaced by what is created by AI.

That is the intention of the tech elite and the non-human force I believe is driving this whole agenda being laid out at a rate that is shocking and hard to comprehend.

We are only four years off that date that is significant in so many ways - 2030.

In the meantime I have my books (and I am endeavoring to have as much as I can that matters to me in printed form).

But it is the generation that grew up with the internet, full of a nanobot graphene-based tranceiving system that worries me.

At 70, I am at an age where I am already like the “living dead”.

They are just waiting for my generation to die out, increasingly giving us a helping hand in that direction.

With all that in mind I thoroughly recommend listening to Julian Assange’ message and readjng the following article.

I have a feeling they don’t want you to see it.

By Medeea Greene ,May 14, 2026

BOMBSHELL REPORT: This Is INCREDIBLY Important Information Being Exposed By Julian Assange – A MUST-SEE VIDEO

Julian Assange is sounding the alarm over the silent manipulation of digital history, warning that centralized internet archives now possess the power to erase, alter, and control humanity’s collective memory in ways most people never imagined possible.

THE INTERNET MAY NO LONGER BE PRESERVING HISTORY — IT MAY BE REWRITING IT

One of the most explosive warnings ever delivered about the future of truth, memory, and digital control is once again shaking the internet after renewed attention surrounding Julian Assange’s chilling revelations about online archives, censorship, and the silent manipulation of historical records.

According to Assange, the greatest threat facing modern civilization may no longer be traditional censorship alone.

It is something far more dangerous:

the ability to quietly erase history itself.

In a world increasingly dependent on centralized digital systems, vast portions of humanity’s collective memory now exist only inside servers controlled by governments, corporations, media conglomerates, and powerful institutions capable of modifying, restricting, or removing information entirely.

What once existed physically:

newspapers

books

public archives

and historical records

now increasingly survives only in digital form. And according to Assange, that changes everything. Because when information disappears from centralized digital archives, it often vanishes completely — silently, invisibly, and permanently.

THE TERRIFYING POWER OF DIGITAL ERASURE

Julian Assange’s warning centers around one terrifying reality:

modern history is becoming centralized, editable, and erasable.

In previous generations, libraries across nations maintained physical copies of:

newspapers

legal records

journals

and historical documents.

Even if one archive was destroyed, others remained.

Today, however, many institutions store their entire historical record digitally in centralized repositories accessible only online.

That means:

a deleted article

a modified archive

or a removed historical record

may effectively cease to exist for future generations.

According to Assange, this creates an unprecedented concentration of informational power in the hands of whoever controls the archives.

And the implications are enormous.

Because if historical records can be silently altered, public understanding of:

political events

wars

elections

scandals

intelligence operations

and social movements

can also be altered.

“HE WHO CONTROLS THE PRESENT CONTROLS THE PAST”

The warning echoes one of George Orwell’s most haunting observations:

“He who controls the present controls the past.”

That quote now feels more relevant than ever in the digital age.

According to Assange’s concerns, modern systems allow information to disappear without obvious evidence:

no missing bookshelf

no burned documents

no visible destruction.

Instead:

articles quietly vanish

archives change

links disappear

search visibility collapses

and records become nearly impossible to recover.

This form of digital erasure is especially dangerous because many people never even realize it happened.

And once centralized systems become the sole guardians of historical memory, the power to shape public perception becomes nearly unlimited.

THE INTERNET ARCHIVES HAVE BECOME THE NEW BATTLEFIELD

The modern battle over power is no longer being fought only through governments, elections, or military force.

It is increasingly being fought through:

algorithms

digital repositories

archive systems

search engines

and information visibility itself.

The institutions controlling online memory now possess the ability to influence:

public understanding

political narratives

historical interpretation

and cultural identity.

This is why Assange’s warning has become so explosive again in 2026.

Millions of people increasingly fear that:

information is being filtered

uncomfortable truths are being buried

and digital gatekeepers now possess extraordinary influence over what future generations will remember.

For many critics, the issue is no longer simply censorship.

It is historical engineering.

ELON MUSK AND THE IDEA OF A DECENTRALIZED DIGITAL MEMORY SYSTEM

One of the most fascinating dimensions of the discussion involves Elon Musk and the possibility of decentralized digital archives protected from manipulation.

The argument is simple:

If centralized institutions can alter or suppress digital memory, then humanity may need:

distributed archives

blockchain-backed preservation systems

immutable public records

and independent digital repositories resistant to political or institutional pressure.

Supporters of this idea believe Musk possesses:

the technological resources

the infrastructure

and the disruptive mindset

capable of creating an alternative archival system designed to permanently preserve historical information from manipulation or erasure.

Whether such a system ultimately emerges or not, the debate itself reveals how deeply public trust in centralized information control has deteriorated.

COPYRIGHT LAWS MAY BE MAKING THE PROBLEM WORSE

Another major issue raised in the discussion involves modern copyright restrictions.

According to critics, strict copyright enforcement often prevents the duplication and decentralized preservation of important digital records.

As a result:

archives remain isolated

backups become limited

and critical historical information may depend on a single vulnerable repository.

That means if records are removed, altered, or restricted:

there may be no surviving public copy at all.

The concern is no longer theoretical.

It directly affects:

journalism

political accountability

public transparency

and society’s ability to preserve its own memory.

THE FIGHT FOR DIGITAL HISTORY IS REALLY A FIGHT FOR HUMAN FREEDOM

At its core, this debate goes far beyond technology.

It is about:

truth

memory

identity

and civilization itself.

Because if society loses control over its historical record, it also risks losing control over:

democratic accountability

institutional transparency

and public understanding of reality itself.

This is why Assange’s warnings continue resonating so powerfully years later.

The internet was once celebrated as the ultimate tool of decentralized knowledge and free information exchange.

Now, many fear it may be evolving into something else entirely:

a centralized system where visibility itself can be controlled.

THE DIGITAL AGE HAS CREATED A NEW FORM OF POWER

The revelations surrounding digital archives expose a growing reality of the modern era:

whoever controls digital memory may ultimately control public reality itself.

That is why the issue is becoming so emotionally and politically charged.

The battle is no longer simply over:

free speech

censorship

or media bias.

It is now about whether future generations will inherit:

authentic historical records

or carefully filtered versions of reality shaped by centralized institutions.

This is no longer science fiction. It is one of the defining political and technological struggles of the 21st century.

CONCLUSION: HUMANITY MAY BE ENTERING THE ERA OF MANAGED MEMORY

Julian Assange’s warning is forcing millions of people to confront an uncomfortable possibility:

that the greatest threat to truth may not be visible censorship, but invisible historical manipulation hidden deep inside centralized digital systems.

As society becomes increasingly dependent on digital archives, the question grows more urgent by the day:

Who controls humanity’s memory?

Because in the digital age:

controlling archives

controlling visibility

and controlling information permanence

may ultimately mean controlling history itself. And once history can be rewritten silently, the future becomes vulnerable as