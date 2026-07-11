Seemorerocks

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Lou's avatar
Lou
1h

Australia has many deals with our Asian neighbours far more than the US. Even though our reserve stockpile bought and paid for by Australian taxpayers yet stored in the US ( thanks to the former Morrison conservative govt and the Energy Minster at the time now leader of the Opposition Angus Taylor) was added to the global stocks when Ukraine/ Russia war broke out.

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Ted Howard's avatar
Ted Howard
2h

"The Land Export Model" is a reality peak oil researchers/activists have been yelling about for 20 years. When suppliers can't supply without jeopardizing their own internal stability, they will be forced to hold onto production or face domestic revolt. And here we are, and both Australian and NZ governments must have known this and refused to acknowledge this to their citizens. Both our countries governments are puppets and have revealed how we're being farmed. Once it no longer suits the farmers, we're saddled to massive industrial systems of extraction with no/minimum ways around it.

What an "exciting time" to be alive, eh?!

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