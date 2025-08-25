Jim Ferguson

🚨 A Warning From Inside the Cockpit

Captain Shane Murdock is not a conspiracy theorist. He’s a veteran commercial airline pilot with more than 40 years of flying experience, a Master’s degree in Human Factors Aviation, and certifications in Air Accident Investigation from both the Australian Transport Safety Bureau and the University of Southern California.

When he speaks about safety, the industry should listen. And what he’s saying now is chilling:

“The data shows we are sitting on a ticking time bomb in aviation.”

The ICAO Rule That Was Broken

International aviation law has long prohibited pilots from taking any new medication that hasn’t been fully approved and in circulation for at least one year. The reason is obvious: the slightest risk of incapacitation can put hundreds of lives at stake.

Yet in 2021, airlines across the globe mandated experimental mRNA injections for pilots and crew. Every major airline did it on the same day — November 15, 2021.

This wasn’t just reckless. According to Murdock, it was illegal under ICAO guidelines.

The Data That Can’t Be Ignored

Murdock’s paper, Impending Disaster in the Global Aviation Industry, draws on three converging streams of data:

1. All-Cause Mortality

In Australia, all-cause mortality peaked at 18% above the 5-year average in 2021 .

Today it remains 12% higher than expected.

These excess deaths don’t just vanish when pilots are part of the same population.

2. Emergency Squawk Codes (7700s)

A “7700” code is a Mayday signal : imminent danger to life.

Normal engine failures don’t trigger it. Pilot incapacitation often does.

In 2022, 7700s surged by 272% .

In the first three months of 2023, they rose by 386%.

3. Pilot Medical Restrictions

In 2022, Australian regulators issued a 126% increase in medical caveats forcing pilots to fly only multi-crew or within limited range of major airports.

When asked in Senate hearings, regulators omitted the 2022 data entirely.

Murdock calls it what it is: a cover-up.

The Human Cost

Healthy pilots and cabin crew have died suddenly.

Flight attendants in their 30s and 40s are presenting with aggressive cancers.

A pilot under 40 is now 24% more likely to die than before 2021, according to US data cited by Dr. Kevin Stillwagon.

One harrowing case: in November 2023, a first officer suffered a seizure on final approach to JFK. His legs jammed under the rudder pedals. If not for an off-duty pilot in the jump seat pulling him clear, the aircraft could have crashed.

Why This Matters for Every Passenger

The risk isn’t just theoretical. Aviation is built on layers of redundancy and safety margins. But when those margins are eroded by medical uncertainty, the risk of catastrophe rises.

A seizure at cruise altitude may be survivable.

A seizure during takeoff or landing, with only two pilots on board, could be fatal for everyone.

As Murdock warns:

“It’s just a matter of time. The question is where — and how many lives will be lost when it happens.”

The Insurance Angle

Pilots normally insure their licenses. But unions and insurers have quietly excluded payouts for adverse events linked to experimental vaccines.

That means many pilots are afraid to self-report health issues. They fly anyway, knowing that if they disclose symptoms, they could lose both their career and financial safety net.

Meanwhile, regulators hide behind “self-reporting” — a system already broken.

As Murdock puts it:

“If you want to know what’s really happening, ask the insurers. They know the risk. And when they finally move, governments will have no choice but to follow.”

A Coordinated Agenda?

Why did every major airline implement mandates on the exact same day — November 15, 2021?

Murdock believes it was no coincidence. It was coordinated. And it suggests a level of collusion between governments, airlines, regulators, and globalist institutions that goes beyond “public health.”

A Ticking Time Bomb

Pilots mandated with experimental injections.

Rising deaths and medical restrictions.

Emergency codes surging worldwide.

Regulators hiding data.

If these warning signs came from any other sector, alarms would be blaring. In aviation, the stakes are measured not in single lives, but in hundreds of passengers per flight.

As Murdock concludes:

“The aviation industry is sitting on a ticking time bomb. And unless we act now — it’s only a matter of time before disaster strikes.”

The Call to Action

Independent medical testing for all pilots (cardiac MRIs, brain scans, bloodwork). Compensation funds for pilots grounded by adverse effects. Insurance-led reforms to force transparency. Public pressure on regulators who continue to look the other way.

Final Word

The global aviation system was once the gold standard of safety culture. Today, it is compromised by secrecy, politics, and globalist agendas.

The skies are not as safe as they were — and the world needs to know why.