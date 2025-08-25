Seemorerocks

Claudia
2h

I remember Steve Kirsch talking about this almost four years ago, and haven't flown since.

https://open.substack.com/pub/stevekirsch/p/are-100-dead-us-airline-pilots-trying

Anna Harper
2h

Best fly short haul only. The next 3-5 yrs will be telling I suspect.

