Yesterday, social media was full of Hurricane Milton. You couldn’t get away from it. Now there is a deafening silence. Upwards and onwards! I wonder what it will be today.

It wasn’t as serious as it was hyped up to be.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/hurricane-milton-weakens-it-marches-across-central-florida-homes-destroyed-2024-10-10/

Yesterday I talked about the fires in Wyoming that are being ignored.

Now I would like to turn my attention to Mexico.

Again, there is a series of extreme weather events in Acapulco that are not talked about.

This is one of the few mainstream articles, from al-Jazeera

For 25 years, the Tres Hermanos Pozoleria in Acapulco, Mexico, served 64 litres a week of pozole: a rich, stomach-warming soup made of hominy corn.

It was a favourite neighbourhood haunt. Customers would belly up to the modest, brown-and-white tiled counter to order a bowl of soup, before settling into the dining tables nearby.

But on the morning of October 26, the Tres Hermanos Pozoleria disappeared. All that remained was its sign, inviting customers to a pile of rubble where tables and chairs once stood.

The wreckage at the restaurant reflected the devastation across the city as a whole. Acapulco suffered a direct hit from Hurricane Otis, a Category 5 storm that left at least 46 dead and 58 missing.

Just 16 hours before it made landfall, Otis was predicted to be a Category 1 storm, the lowest level on the five-tier scale. But the hurricane intensified rapidly, defying all forecasts….

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/11/4/acapulco-residents-struggle-to-access-food-medicine-after-hurricane-otis

I remember this event, not because of the media but of reports of Jeff Berwick of Anarchpulco fame.

by Jeff Berwick, Dollar Vigilante

October 26, 2023

Watch HERE

From Hurricane Otis Recovery site:

Today on October 26th we are just getting our first look at the damage and it is almost complete destruction. The Mexican government is keeping the media out of Acapulco and hardly any help or supplies is coming in. Almost all stores were destroyed in the storm and there is currently not even any food or water and very little power or communication.

Jeff Berwick, and the team from Anarchapulco, have been working in Acapulco for decades and raised funds and brought people to help for a prior hurricane in Acapulco, have supported the Marsh Children’s Home and their 200 orphans and helped out numerous communities who also received no help from the government or from the outside.

They are rushing in supplies and people with their own funds currently but this is a massive disaster and we need all the help we can get. Currently, most funds received will purchase food, water and supplies from Chilpancingo to be transported in and taken to the most hard hit areas first.

This is a rapidly moving situation and we will update regularly here on our progress and needs.

Unbelievable Facts About “Hurricane” Otis & Destruction of Acapulco | Jeff Berwick Interview

This was Jeff Berwick’s first appearance on Stew Peters

Why is the media ignoring the category 5 hurricane that came out of nowhere?

Freedom fighter Jeff Berwick is here to talk about the strange and sudden development of Hurricane Otis and how no one was prepared for this storm.



The signs are clear this storm was produced by a weaponized weather modification device.

Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, October 28, 2023, # 429 ( Dane Wigington)

Watch HERE

There have been numerous events since then.

Acapulco on fire

“Hurricane Joe”

I can find no reference to this in the search engine

Acapulco was hit by another "Hurricane" (Joe) that hit and then looked like it was going to fizzle out but then went back out in the ocean and reformed, something meteorlogists say they have never seen. Intense rain and flooding in Acapulco now.

Just in the last week before Hurricane Milton which hit Florida

HURRICANE JOHN

Hurricane John has struck Mexico’s southern Pacific coast with fierce winds and heavy rainfall after strengthening from tropical storm to major hurricane in a matter of hours.

John’s rapid intensification caught authorities off guard early Monday as they scrambled to update their guidance to residents and keep pace with the stronger storm.

It made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 190km/h (120mph) after rapidly intensifying on Monday.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/9/24/hurricane-john-strikes-mexicos-southern-pacific-coast-south-of-acapulco

Hurricane John

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/sep/26/hurricane-john-zombie-storm-mexico

Some of the damage recorded

Jeff Berwick appears on Stew Peters after Hurricane John

Jeff Berwick has produced the following

LIFTING OF THE VEIL: The Goyim Are Noticing Kill Gates’ NexRad Weather Weapon Depopulation Agenda