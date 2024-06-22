If you like a reflective, long-form interview, this is for you!
The Great Reset Has BACKFIRED
Neil Oliver explains why brilliantly.
Whoopsie. The Powers That Be wanted to enslave humanity. Instead, they caused a Great Awakening. It seems that they “fumbled the ball” when they pushed too hard and gave the people NOTHING in return.
Neil Oliver, a prominent Scottish broadcaster, explained this to Tucker Carlson brilliantly. Now, the overreach of the COVID era has sparked widespread skepticism about various subjects, including:
Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)
Digital IDs
15-minute cities
The prevailing climate change narrative
Anti-meat messaging
Conventional medicine
All vaccines
The integrity of the electoral process itself
Tucker Carlson: "Human Behavior Has Changed After mRNA Vaccines – People Look Different"
"Gene therapy has affected the brain"I think that in the final moves towards this kind of neo-feudalism, they have exposed themselves. They’ve gone galloping towards the finishing line too early, in the wrong way, and too many people have seen it.”
Fascinating insights from Tucker Carlson who startled Neil Oliver with the claim that human behaviour changed after the rollout due to the modifying MRNA gene therapy.
‘People seem much more compliant actually. I think they seem broken….if you have a drug that could potentially change people’s DNA and I think there is evidence that it can, um why wouldn’t you see changes in behaviour.’
This is absolutely on point with recent studies showing the deleterious impact of the shots on the mind. This has been the biggest crime against humanity in modern history!!