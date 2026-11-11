As allegations against David Walliams become public, Jaymie questions why some believe Russell Brand was targeted for his views, while the same argument isn’t being made about Walliams.



In today’s Trending, we examine the allegations, the failed attempt to prevent their publication, and wider questions about celebrity privilege, accountability and the entertainment industry’s history of overlooking alleged misconduct.



Are powerful figures being protected until their behaviour becomes impossible to ignore? And should allegations be judged differently depending on someone’s political views?



Elsewhere, Jaymie discusses an attempt to impeach US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, concerns surrounding informed consent at a Colorado children’s hospital, and calls for an overhaul of Britain’s welfare system.

Breaking : SECOND Mystery Celebrity accused of targeting ‘multiple victims ’