Wednesday, Dec 03, 2025

US envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law and unofficial diplomat Jared Kushner have been at the Kremlin on Tuesday for high-level talks with President Vladimir Putin. The Americans are presenting Trump’s Ukraine peace plan in its current form after the high stakes Miami meeting with the Ukrainian delegation, which focused on ceding territory and what future boundaries might look like in the Donbass.

President Putin’s public words in the context of the meeting wherein the US side is formally pitching the plan have presented an opportunity for him to lash out at Europe. If Europe starts a war with Russia, soon there will be “no one left to negotiate with” - he warned after several EU and NATO officials have lately issued hawkish words and threats.

Russia is not planning to fight European countries, but if Europe starts a war, Russia is “ready right now” - the Russian leader said.

The Kremlin had last month issued a generally positive outlook on what it framed as genuine efforts of the Trump administration to reach peace settlement in Ukraine. Putin has previously said the now 19-point plan could be a workable basis on which to find a solution. By day’s end Tuesday, the world might get a better glimpse of how this is proceeding.

There are reports of a several hours-long meeting unfolding late into the night (local time)...

But on the question of Europe, which has been largely sidelined when it comes to the US peace plan version, Putin is angry. He denounced a recent series of drone strikes on oil and gas tankers carrying Russian energy exports acts of “piracy”.

He also on Tuesday made clear that European demands related to Moscow are not at all acceptable, suggesting that they are by intention an effort to prod and anger Russia. He said that “Europe only proposes unacceptable demands,” according to Interfax. “They are on the side of war,” he said of the Europeans.

“Russia has no intention of going to war with European countries. But if Europe wants war Russia is ready” – Putin has told journalists before meeting Witkoff and Kushner.

“Europe has withdrawn itself from the Ukrainian settlement. It has no peace agenda, and now they are hindering US efforts to achieve a settlement,” Putin said additionally. “Europe is putting forward proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine that are unacceptable to Russia.”

Putin calls for Western “fantasies” of imposing “strategic defeat” on Russia to end...

Importantly, he also vowed to expand strikes on Ukrainian ports, as retaliation for the some four tankers which have already been hit by Ukrainian attacks, which are believed to have had the support of Western intelligence. According to more of his words via newswires:

Europeans have detached from the talks themselves.

Attacks on tankers near Turkey are piracy.

Will take measures against tankers of countries that help Ukraine.

Will increase strikes on facilities and Ukrainian vessels.

If attacks continue, Russia may strike Ukraine tankers.

President Zelensky has meanwhile admitted the road ahead will be “tough” - but he’s yet to outright reject the Trump-proposed plan, also knowing he could be cut off in terms of US funding and political support at any time. “Now, more than ever, there is a chance to end this war,” he has has said during a Tuesday visit to Ireland.

Below is a note contextualizing where things stand via Rabobank...

Ukraine is saying there are still “tough issues” to be resolved to get to a peace deal, but the US revolver on the table may overcome them: the White House team is in Moscow to negotiate; Europeans are not at the table. That’s as Russia claimed Filipino troops are fighting in Ukraine(!); a test of its Satan II ballistic missile failed; a Chinese firm took a stake in a Russian drone maker; and Russia claimed it’s finally captured the strategic Ukrainian towns of Pokrovsk and Vovchansk.

Europe is to revamp its border-control force and told the White House it won’t accept a pardon for Putin’s war crimes in any deal - but what if the US agrees one? The WSJ says ‘Trump’s Push to End the Ukraine War Is Sowing Fresh Fear About NATO’s Future.’ That all smells like a lot more military spending for Europe, and faster than timetabled; or a split between those who see it as necessary and those who think you can defend yourself with committees and acronyms.

* * *

Things in Moscow are looking friendly so far...

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Russia was “ready” for war if Europe seeks one, accusing Europe of trying to sabotage a deal on the Ukraine conflict before he met with US envoys.

“We are not planning to go to war with Europe, but if Europe wants to and starts, we are ready right now,” Putin said ahead of talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

That meeting with Witkoff and Kushner began at about 10:00 AM Eastern Time today.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, wearing full military uniform, held a frontline-style command briefing with senior generals on November 30, receiving reports of Russian advances across multiple sectors, including the claimed capture of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk region and Volchansk in Kharkiv. Commanders said up to 2,000 Ukrainian troops were encircled in the Krasnoarmeysk–Dimitrov area and reported street fighting in Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region. Putin accused Kyiv of preventing its soldiers from surrendering and described the situation as a “tragedy” for Ukrainians. He instructed the Defence Ministry to ensure full winter supply support for Russian forces.

Hal Turner is reporting -

Volodymyr Zelensky has reportedly told the Trump Administration that he “will not tolerate Ukraine being abandoned by the United States” and if the US stops the flow of arms and aid money, Zelensky reportedly said “I will blow the whistle on every illegal thing that I know the US has done, creating a political and legal disaster for the United States and for President Trump.”

It appears Zelensky is now resorting to what some people might call “Extortion” to get what he wants.

There is an Emergency National Security Meeting in the Oval Office today at 5:00 PM eastern time (5 minutes from the time this story is published) which is _supposed to be__ about Venezuela. I suspect Ukraine may end up being on the agenda, too.