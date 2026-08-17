If Earth Is a Simulation, then Where Is Our True Home? | Gregg Braden
A university algorithm says we are 93% inside a simulation. The 1909 double-slit experiment proves observation creates reality. Bohm's implicate order is the code beneath. We are projecting our avatar into this experience to learn what we cannot learn elsewhere. Gregg Braden walks the simulation.
📍 CHAPTERS
00:00 — Architecture of the Simulation
03:00 — We Are Avatars Projecting
13:35 — The Physics of Observation
28:35 — Mathematics & the Nature of Death
36:15 — Consciousness, Capacity, Our Role
43:55 — What This Asks of Us
🎯 KEY MOMENTS
👉 05:00 — We are projecting our energetic body — our spirit, soul, or avatar — into this…
👉 16:00 — The 1909 double-slit experiment showed a quantum particle becomes a wave when…
👉 30:00 — A hundred-year lifetime for us can be 20 minutes outside that reality because…
if this is just a simulation, why the ridiculously expensive retreats? why the level suffering and everyone's great difficulty in seeing through it. that so few have the ability to "know" this is suspect to me.