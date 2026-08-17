A university algorithm says we are 93% inside a simulation. The 1909 double-slit experiment proves observation creates reality. Bohm's implicate order is the code beneath. We are projecting our avatar into this experience to learn what we cannot learn elsewhere. Gregg Braden walks the simulation.



📍 CHAPTERS

00:00 — Architecture of the Simulation

03:00 — We Are Avatars Projecting

13:35 — The Physics of Observation

28:35 — Mathematics & the Nature of Death

36:15 — Consciousness, Capacity, Our Role

43:55 — What This Asks of Us



🎯 KEY MOMENTS

👉 05:00 — We are projecting our energetic body — our spirit, soul, or avatar — into this…

👉 16:00 — The 1909 double-slit experiment showed a quantum particle becomes a wave when…

👉 30:00 — A hundred-year lifetime for us can be 20 minutes outside that reality because…



