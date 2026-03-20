Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
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"IDF not even half way... " Seeing as thwy barely lasted 12 days against an Iran who showed restraint the IDF's delusional thinking is impressive. They have now destroyed the host they sponge off as well . I gotta wonder what blackmail the AIPAC duel citizens will try next to keep the goy fighting for "greater israel" now....

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