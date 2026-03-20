Qatar Energy and the government of Qatar have revealed the bad news regarding the damage done to the Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) processing facilities, hit by Iran missiles . . .

It will take AT LEAST three (3) to five (5) YEARS for the LNG system to be repaired and brought back online.

“Iran’s attacks on Qatar have damaged facilities that produce 17% of the company’s liquified natural gas export capacity, and it will take three to five years to repair them.” QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi told media outlets today.

Israeli TV Channel 12 is reporting that the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) Chief said today that Israel “is not even halfway through operations against Iran, with no timeline set for the war’s end.”

So anyone who thought this conflict would be resolved quickly, got a very rude awakening today.

Last night, “The Hal Turner Radio Show” reported that the United States sent word to Iran via intermediaries, that the United States has achieved its military objectives in Iran and intends to exit the conflict.” The US also converyed to Iran that “Israel still has some objectives to achieve and they will exit the conflict soon.”

Iran flatly rejected the message, stating that it is not interested in its content and will continue the war until it achieves its own long-term goals aimed at preventing the recurrence of such conflicts.

Iran went on to say “even in the event of the USA and Israel’s withdrawal, Iran will continue its actions until its goals are fully achieved, and any departure of Washington and Tel Aviv does not impose any obligations on Tehran.”

Today, we find out from the IDF Chief that Israel “is not even halfway through.”

So oil shipments through the strait of Hormuz will remain mostly shut down as will natural gas shipments. Moreover, with the CEO of QatarEnergy announcing today that the damage to liquified natural gas production facilities in that country will take 3 to 5 YEARS to repair” (Story Here) the entire planet now faces a very long term shortage of LNG.

As a result of the oil flow stoppage and destruction of a large portion of LNG production, ENERGY COSTS for the world have risen and will continue to rise.

Since all modes of Commerce require energy (Electricity, natural gas, Diesel fuel for trucking, and gasoline) ALL COMMERCE will be adversely affected and some of it may actually be forced to CEASE.

Certain products and services can simply not absorb staggering increases in energy costs. They cannot simply pass along the cost in price increases because consumers simply cannot afford staggering prices for everything. As such, commerce itself will face “demand destruction” because consumers can no longer buy.

This will force numerous corporations out of business, laying off hundreds-of-thousands of employees as this year goes on . . . . maybe even millions of employees.

As the downturn in commerce has its economic effects, (jobless people can’t buy things) more and more companies will be forced to close. It will be a vicious circle.

There is no way to fix this in a timeframe to avoid global, economic, collapse. The damage is done.

As consumers lose their jobs, banks will no longer be paid on residential Mortgage Loans or credit card debts. Commercial real estate Mortgages will go under as companies close.

These realities will force Banks to go under.

This is why for the past few days, the Stock Markets have gone down, while strangely, the prices of Gold and Silver have also gone down. Even Crypto is going lower. The reason: People are CASHING out. They are taking cash money to hold with the hope they can get through.

Many are paying off as much debt as they can, knowing that the window for actually earning money to actually pay those debts, is now closing.

Those who have real assets that are debt free, have a chance to make it through. Those who don’t . . . . don’t.

Hal Turner Opinion

The World Economic Forum touted a “Great Reset.” In my view, this is how it’s being achieved: the intentional destruction of world commerce, by deliberate war that didn’t have to be.

I believe the WEF had a slogan: “You will own nothing and be happy.”

It is my belief this is how the powers-that-be intend to achieve that

As the global economy continues its downward spiral, and national debts continue their unstoppable upward surge, all thinking people knew that some “False Flag” or “Black Swan” would be perpetrated that politicians could blame for economic collapse. Today at 3:14 PM eastern US time, we got the heads-up: “Iran” and “WMD.”

A man named Mudar Adnan Zahran who is the elected Secretary General of Jordan’s Opposition Coalition, made a posting on the social media platform “X” which read as follows:

“URGENT — Western sources warn: Iran is preparing to deploy internationally banned weapons of mass destruction against Gulf nations, potentially “as early as tomorrow”.

We stand with the people of the Gulf and we pray for their safety in the face of Iran’s lunacy. #Iran #UAE #Qatar #Kuwait #Bahrain

Here is a screen shot of the posting:

Here is a direct link to the original posting:

The “Black Swan” They Need to BLAME for Economic Collapse

Think about what this ____ may ____ mean. The US Government is Bankrupt. Their national debt hit $39 TRILLION just yesterday. They have no way to pay it off and with the debt rising another $1 TRILLION every 100 days or so, the federal government of the United States has spent the country into oblivion.

They can’t cut spending because they’d be voted out of office, and a lot of these people are so craven for power, they would rather burn the whole world down to rule over its ashes, than to give up power.

So they NEED a way to get rid of this debt without being BLAMED for the spending that caused it.

War is the method used throughout history to reset national debt. When countries are smashed, wrecked, destroyed, they go to their creditors and say “Our country is smashed, our economy is ruined, we have no way at all to pay you, we need debt forgiveness.”

The Creditors see the reality and have no choice but to forgive the debt.

Well that worked when countries Debt’s were merely in the Billions, but it damn sure won’t work with a country like the USA that owes TRILLIONS. The only hope the US would have for forgiveness of THAT debt would be nuclear war. But that’s the ultimate loser for everyone - so how do they do this without destroying the planet? BIO-WEAPONS!

Release a Bio-Weapon to start slaughtering millions of people. BLAME IT on Iran. The whole world knows there’s a war going on over there. The excuse for the war was Iran trying to get nuclear weapons.

But the war isn’t going so well for Israel and the USA. Iran isn’t rolling over and capitulating. ANd now, the US and Israel are running out of missile defenses.

Once those defenses are gone, Israel can be pummeled out of existence by Iran.

Sooooooooooooooooo . . . . replay the Saddam Hussein “Weapons of Mass Destruction” lie only THIS TIME, actually release a military grade bio-weapon. BLAME IT on Iran!

They have all the experience they need with handling this: they tested the whole response with COVID.

LOCK DOWNS. No work. No travel. No shopping. No gatherings.

What does that cause? No commerce. No food in stores. No money for people to buy anything.

Businesses collapse. Commercial Mortgages don’t get paid. Credit cards, car loans, Residential mortgages, go unpaid. Banks collapse.

GLOBAL ECONOMIC COLLAPSE.

All blamed on: Iran.

There was never once any allegation, anywhere, that Iran had “Weapons of Mass Destruction” other than the nukes they were supposedly trying to build.

Yet today, the Secretary General of the Jordan Opposition Coalition in Jordan’s Parliament, posts his little urgent warning on social media. How does THAT happen?

Because the people who are actually going to do it, WANT Iran Blamed. It provides cover for them intentionally destroying the global economy to usher in their new world order.

What did the World Economic Forum used to say? “You will own nothing and be happy.”

Here it comes. And Iran provides the perfect excuse and cover for it.

The whole world sinks into global economic depression and collapse. Everything stops. The perfect excuse for their “Great Reset.” Perfect excuse for “safe” Central Bank Digital Currency” which , unlike “dirty” cash money, won’t spread the disease.

Of course, every country on earth has to get debt forgiveness; they’re all in the same boat. Gee, how conveneient.

Travel restrictions. 15 minute cities. Limits on food purchases. For YEARS!

And by the time it is all over, perhaps hundreds of millions, maybe even billions will be dead. The global economy won’t exist. And everything will have to start over.

With the very same people in charge who caused it all to begin with.

Earth. Slave Planet. Coming soon?

….This bonkers city-state, which boasts a ski slope with artificial snow and drag lift inside one of its gargantuan malls, never fails to make one’s jaw drop. Space age architecture looms into the sky in sight of drab, overcrowded accommodation housing thousands of low-paid migrant workers.

Beaming influencers sporting fake tans and polar-white teeth extol the virtues of the tax-free regime while anyone who falls foul of the harsh laws that penalise criticism of the government, the royals, police, or local culture can expect a grim fate.

Torture is common inside the hellhole jails and police stations, as previous visitors attest. So many foreigners find themselves ‘Detained in Dubai’ that an entire organisation bearing that name has been set up to assist them….

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15659527/war-torn-Dubai-two-weeks.html

Israeli Ministry ‘BOMBED’; Iran Strikes Strategic Israeli Sites After Khatib’s Killing

Iran missiles hit Haifa refinery in Israel in major escalation

🔴 Iran BOMBS Israel’s LARGEST Petrochemical & Oil Refineries In Occupied HAIFA & SDUD | Live

Iran Hit Britain’s RAF Base in Cyprus — America’s B-2 Staging Ground Is Under Attack

Fmr CIA Analyst Larry Johnson : The False Narrative They’re Trying to Sell Us

Pepe Escobar: Coalition COLLAPSES in Hormuz, End of the Petrodollar?

Iranian Professor HUMILIATES and BLASTS Times Reporter to Her Face on Live TV

HOUTHIS HAVE OFFICIALLY JOINED THE WAR, AS THEY WILL ATTACK ALL US SHIPS IN RED SEA.

Energy Crisis Caused By Iran War Will Lead To A Global Food Shortage Where Hundreds Of Millions Of People Could Starve To Death!

Another AI video, I think

https://archive.ph/BPmXq

https://fortune.com/2026/03/19/how-high-oil-barrel-price-brent-crude