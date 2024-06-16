Ali Abunimah: Israel has lost

On June 10, 2024, Dimitri Lascaris spoke with Ali Abunimah, a Chicago-based, Palestinian-American journalist and co-founder of Electronic Intifada (EI).

EI covers the Palestinian struggle from a Palestinian perspective.

Abunimah and Lascaris discussed the state of the conflict between Israel's military and Palestinian militants, Israel's mounting economic challenges, and the apartheid state's international isolation.

According to Abunimah, Israel has already been defeated.

The massive civilian casualties that its military forces continue to inflict on Palestinians cannot conceal that reality.