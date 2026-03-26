In a leaked Cabinet recording, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir warns that the Israeli military is nearing collapse. Citing the exhaustion of reserve forces and the failure to pass a Haredi draft law, Zamir told ministers the IDF may soon be unfit for routine missions.

Eyal Zamir conducts situational assessment of the North

Two and a half years into the continuous conflict and nearly a month into Operation ‘Raoring Lion, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has issued a dire warning to the Prime Minister and Cabinet ministers: without immediate legislative action, the IDF will no longer be fit for its missions.

According to a report by Moriah Asraf on Channel 13 News, the Chief of Staff delivered a blunt assessment during a closed-door cabinet meeting yesterday.

“I am raising ten red flags,” Zamir reportedly told the ministers. “The IDF immediately needs a Draft Law, a Reserve Service Law, and a law to extend mandatory service. The reserves will not be able to hold out under these dramatic circumstances.”

The Chief of Staff further warned that the window of effectiveness is closing fast: “It won’t be long before the IDF is no longer fit for even routine security missions.”

The warning comes amid a deepening crisis regarding the unequal distribution of the military burden:

The Haredi Draft: Since October 7, 2023, large-scale ultra-Orthodox enlistment has failed to materialize. Despite political promises of a new Draft Law to bring in thousands of Haredi recruits, the legislation remains stalled due to political infighting.

Mandatory Service: Current laws that shortened mandatory service to 32 months remain unchanged, leaving the standing army understaffed during a multi-front war.

The Reserve Burden: Reservists are currently serving their fourth or fifth rounds of active duty in two and a half years. Despite promises to limit reserve duty to one month per year, soldiers called up for Operation ‘Am Kelavi’ are entering their second month of service with no end in sight.

As of this afternoon, neither the IDF nor the Prime Minister’s Office has issued an official response to the report. However, the Chief of Staff’s comments highlight the extreme pressure on the “People’s Army” as it manages high-intensity maneuvering in Lebanon alongside ongoing threats from the East.

The Israeli security establishment is facing a severe internal crisis as top military leaders warn that the Israel Defense Forces are reaching a dangerous breaking point. During a high-stakes meeting of the Political-Security Cabinet, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir delivered a blunt assessment of the military’s manpower situation, revealing that the army is struggling to meet the demands of a multi-front war. Zamir reportedly told ministers that the current load on soldiers is unsustainable, raising “ten red flags” to signal that the military structure could soon crumble under the pressure of expanded missions in Lebanon, Gaza, and across the region.

https://www.jfeed.com/news-israel/idf-manpower-shortage-crisis

🔴 IDF Chief Admits: “We’re On The Verge of Collapse” | How Will This Impact The War? | Live

For what it’s worth, I received confirmation from Alistair Crooke in his interview with Mario Nawfal, everything we have been told on these channels about what is happening in Israel which is kept silence (and therefore one might be led to disbelieve.

Here he is:

Let me be clear. Israel is using complete censorship. It is five years’ imprisonment to photograph an incoming missile or the effects of it. You do see videos, but those are taken by official Israeli photographers and are designed to show limited damage—a burning car, debris in a street—but not where the actual explosion has taken place. If you try to film that, you will be arrested immediately. So it is very hard to be categorical about the damage. But we do know that there have been waves of attacks. There were eight waves of missile attacks in succession—something like that—on Israel. Seven million Israelis were in shelters all night. This is far more than took place during the 12-day war, and that caused substantial damage. Now we are seeing missiles with larger warheads—four-ton warheads—being used. So there is substantial damage, even if it is not being shown.

1 MIN AGO: Iran Just Fired Its Largest Nuclear Missile at Dimona — And Nothing Was Left Standing

Iran’s Sejjil Missiles Hit Palmachim — Israel’s Most Secret Base Has No Defense Left

This is the biggest ambush in Israel…Hezbollah’s BIG surprise shakes Tel Aviv - OPTM

From yesterday

🔴 Iran BOMBS Israel’s CHEMICAL Hub | Ground INVASION: Iran’s CRUSHING Response | Live

The latest