From moonofalabama.org -

Hala Jaber @HalaJaber - 9:53 UTC · Jun 19, 2025

🔴 IMPORTANT: Israel is yelling “hospital!” to distract from the real headline - the actual targets. Iran didn’t strike Soroka Hospital directly, it hit IDF’s C4I & cyber ops HQ in Gav-Yam tech park, Be’er Sheva:

📍 Digital command & C4ISR systems

👥 Thousands of troops stationed

📏 Just 1–2 km from the hospital, not “far,” not “accidental,” not “random.”

The military intelligence nerve center was the real target.

Soroka’s damage? Collateral from a strike on an active war machine.

PS: If you set up a military base next to a hospital, don’t act shocked when the windows rattle.

The Jewish state is based on lies, and this is the latest mouthpiece for the Empire of Lies.

Here is the truth...

https://x.com/Partisangirl/status/1935565472432537617

