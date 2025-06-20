Last night the Iranians struck Israel’s Stock Exchange

Then they struck the Ichilov Hospital in Beersheeba .

Iranian Missile Strike on Israel

Beersheba — Soroka Medical Center - Missile strike or shockwave — conflicting reports — Major damage to hospital grounds — 60-year-old man critically injured — Hospital closed to the public

The Israelis are denouncing it as a “war crime”.

But the Israelis just struck a hospital in Iran

This is a partial list of all the hospitals destroyed by Israel in Gaza

The hospital in Beersheeba was across the road from a military command center

There is considerable more evidence for the hospital being used by the Israelis as a shield than anything from the Israelis.

What about this?

In a move that has drawn global attention, Israel is set to hold a high-level military cabinet meeting this evening in a fortified underground facility located beneath Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israeli media reported.

This development is effectively confirming the presence of military infrastructure under a civilian medical center. However, there was no official confirmation on this. The development was first reported by Channel 13.

The decision to shift the meeting venue comes after the Israeli Defense Ministry was struck by Iranian missile fire last night, rendering it temporarily unusable.

According to Israeli Channel 13, Ichilov Hospital doubles as a concealed military facility, complete with subterranean command tunnels linking it to nearby IDF headquarters — all within a 450-meter radius.

This revelation lends weight to long-standing accusations from critics who have alleged that the Israeli military embeds infrastructure within civilian zones.

Social media platforms erupted on Thursday, following Israel’s condemnation of an Iranian missile strike on Soroka hospital in Beersheba, southern Israel, which the Israeli government labelled a war crime.

The Israeli government described the attack as a deliberate violation of international law, citing the targeting of a civilian medical facility.

But the condemnation was met with swift backlash online, where many accused Israel of hypocrisy.

Occupied Palestine (Quds News Network)- As Israel intensifies its attacks on Iran , Iranian officials and reports have denied claims that Iranian missiles targeted a hospital in southern Israel, adding the main target was military intelligence facilities.

Israeli reports and officials claimed on Thursday that an Iranian missile struck Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba city in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

Soroka Hospital has been used by the Israeli military to treat soldiers wounded during the ongoing genocide in Gaza, according to The Guardian.

However, Iranian sources said that the hospital itself was not the intended target.

The Iranian news agency IRNA said the “main target” of the Beersheba attack “was the large [Israeli army] Command and Intelligence (IDF C4I) headquarters and the military intelligence camp in the Gav-Yam Technology Park”. The facility is next to the Soroka Medical Center, it said, adding the health facility suffered only minor damage from the shockwave resulting from the missile strike.

According to Israeli media reports, a building next to the hospital described as “sensitive” sustained heavy damage.

While the hospital sustained damage from nearby blasts, it was not directly hit, Iranian reports emphasized. They have accused the Israeli occupation government of engaging in psychological warfare by falsely linking the missile strike to civilian infrastructure, in order to deflect attention from the damage inflicted on its military command network.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also confirmed Iran’s targeting of military targets nearby the hospital.

“Our powerful Armed Forces accurately eliminated an Israeli Military Command, Control & Intelligence HQ and another vital target,” Araghchi said on X.

Araghchi added that Soroka was used primarily to treat Israeli soldiers “engaged in the Genocide in Gaza 25 miles away, where Israel has destroyed or damaged 94% of Palestinian hospitals.”

Ori Goldberg, an Israeli political commentator, told Al Jazeera that Israel was focusing on the hospital attack and trying to send a “message that the Iranians target hospitals”.

“Of course, Israelis target hospitals as well. It’s important to mention that there really are very sensitive installations and headquarters very near to the hospital because Israel places its military headquarters in the midst of civilian neighbourhoods and towns,” he added, speaking from Tel Aviv.

Moreover, in recent days, Israeli strikes targeted two hospitals in Iran, one in Tehran and another in Kermanshah, an action they said has drawn little international condemnation.

Iran’s Thursday morning missile barrage was a “precise and direct” strike against military assets, not civilian targets, Iranian sources stated.

“This false narrative is part of a psychological campaign aimed at sanitizing Israel’s military image and concealing the extent of the blow to its intelligence infrastructure.”

Meanwhile in Gaza, Israel has repeatedly struck hospitals since the beginning of its assault on the enclave in October 2023.

Andrew Cayley, who is leading the International Criminal Court (ICC) Palestine investigation, questioned the reliability of claims about Hamas’s military activity in Gaza’s hospitals which have been made by the Israeli military to justify the attacks on healthcare facilities in the war-torn enclave.

The World Health Organization warned on Tuesday that Gaza’s health system is “at a breaking point,” citing Israeli military operations, mass displacement, and blocked humanitarian access pushing medical services across the strip toward collapse.

