‘ARMED’ MINNEAPOLIS MAN IN ALTERCATION WITH FEDS MOMENTS BEFORE BEING SHOT DEAD

This is how X has labelled much of the material





-ICE had ALREADY disarmed the man before shooting.



-The man NEVER drew his gun.



At the 0:06 second mark we see the man’s hands on the ground covered in large gloves.



His hands are empty.

2/12



At 00:15 one of the agents begins to pistol whip the man in the head.



Showing the orientation of the man’s body and how his hands were NO WHERE near his waist.

3/12



At 00:13 we can see the man is on his knees.



An officer in a gray jacket is pulling up his shirt.



You can see the gun in his waistband at 00:16

4/12



The officer in the gray jacket grabs the gun from the waistband at 00:17



By 00:18 seconds, the officer already has the gun in his possession and is walking away.

5/12



In these video frames you can see the agent has *already* disarmed the man and is walking away.

6/12



A second later, after the man in the gray jacket is walking away, the officers pull the victim UP to his knees.



One officer points his gun at the man point blank.

7/12



The man is disarmed his hands are *CLEARLY* visible, and he has a gun pointed in his face.



At 00:19 seconds, with the UNARMED man on his knees, the agent pulls the trigger point blank.



The officer in the gray jacket looks back in surprise.

8/12



The agent who has just shot, raises his gun higher at 00:20 and shoots AGAIN.



Point blank, at an unarmed man on his knees.

9/12



At 00:21 seconds we see the shooting officer as he backs up.



Gun STILL aimed at the man’s head, as he now lays flat on the side wall.



The agent FIRES AGAIN!

10/12



He continues to back up and FIRE at the now lifeless, unarmed, corpse on the sidewalk.



Firing AT LEAST 2 more shots as he walks backwards.



Notice how no other agent has even drawn a weapon because there is NO threat?

11/12



The man was DISARMED.



He was SURROUNDED by officers.



They PULLED him up to his knees.



And EXECUTED him *POINT BLANK*



The agent fired MULTIPLE shots into a dead man while another agent had already walked away with the gun.



This was MURDER.

12/12



These untrained ICE goons, are the WORST America has to offer.



They are given a gun and a badge, and are being left unchecked.



They are executing people in the streets because they think they can act with impunity.



And the government lies about it even when we have it on VIDEO

https://cms.zerohedge.com/s3/files/inline-images/2026-01-24_14-29-54.jpg?itok=JmMeJSb9