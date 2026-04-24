The UN Plan to Replace Farmers With Corporate Control

In this special Ice Age Farmer broadcast, Christian is joined by Dr. Frédéric Leroy, a professor in the field of food science & biotechnology at Vrije University, to detail what can only be described as an attempted hostile takeover of all human food production. Dr. Leroy outlines with studied precision the UN Food Systems Summit: the agenda to end traditional farming and ranching, the players involved (and the revolving door between big multinational food companies, think tanks/foundations, and policymakers), the movement’s genesis in new age “Gaia” worship, and much, much more.

Original air date: May 26, 2021



Dr. Leroy on X: https://x.com/fleroy1974/