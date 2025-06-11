Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence revealed that among the most significant Israeli materials obtained were fabricated reports submitted by "Israel" to various international institutions targeting Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

The documents, according to the Ministry, expose “the supportive role played by the United States and certain European countries in arming the Israeli entity, even as they falsely accuse Iran’s nuclear program of being non-peaceful.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Fars News Agency reported that an examination of obtained documents has revealed that Iran’s official and confidential communications with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), containing sensitive nuclear information, were funneled to the espionage agencies of the Israeli occupation regime through covert channels.

According to an informed source speaking to the agency, “These documents clearly show that instead of playing a neutral role, the IAEA has become an instrument serving the objectives of the Zionist regime.”

Iran accuses the IAEA of leaking sensitive nuclear information to the Israeli regime, leading to the assassination of nuclear scientists.

Iranian scientist assassinations linked to IAEA disclosures to 'Israel'

This is not the first time the IAEA has come under scrutiny. Previous reports have indicated that the disclosure of names of Iranian nuclear scientists through the IAEA had led to their assassinations in targeted operations attributed to the Israeli occupation regime, Fars indicated.

“The IAEA, which should act as a neutral international body, has instead compromised Iranian sovereignty and scientists’ safety,” one informed source underscored.

The Iranian news agency cited on Saturday well-informed sources in the region as saying that Iran's intelligence apparatus had delivered one of the most significant intelligence blows in history to "Israel".

According to a Fars News Agency correspondent, Iranian intelligence successfully conducted an extensive operation that led to the extraction of a vast trove of strategic and sensitive data, including materials related to nuclear infrastructure.

For decades, "Israel" has maintained one of the world’s most secretive #nuclear programs; never declared, never inspected, and always protected by powerful allies.



For decades, "Israel" has maintained one of the world's most secretive #nuclear programs; never declared, never inspected, and always protected by powerful allies.

Yet, on June 7, #Iran hit "Israel" hard by obtaining a treasure trove of intelligence against it, which reportedly…

Sources confirmed that the retrieved data includes nuclear blueprints and detailed information on facilities within the occupied territories.

Iran seized troves of sensitive Israeli documents: Exclusive

On Saturday, June 7, well-informed sources told Al Mayadeen that Iran’s intelligence services have successfully seized a vast trove of highly classified strategic documents and information tied to "Israel".

The sources told Al Mayadeen that the data included "thousands of documents related to the Israeli occupation's projects and its nuclear facilities."

According to the sources, the operation took place some time ago, but the enormous volume of documents and the need to safely transport the entire haul into Iran "required keeping the matter under secrecy."

"It has been confirmed that the entire cache of documents reached the designated secure location," the sources told Al Mayadeen, adding that "the volume of material is so vast that simply reviewing the documents, along with their accompanying photos and videos, would take an exceptionally long time."