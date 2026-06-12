Seemorerocks

I watched Steven Spielberg’s “Disclosure Day”

In some ways UFOs have been with me for much of my life, from early TV shows like My Favorite Martian to early influences of my Uncle Aylmer who introduced me to Harmonic 33 and other works by NZ pilot and researcher Bruce Cathie, (which to this day I do not fully understand), and Chariots of the Gods by Erich von Däniken.

All of this has made me open-minded although I have put all this to one side for most of my life (I am no ufologist!)

Throughout most of my 70 years all of this has been right out on the fringes and the subject of ridicule, derision and even attack.

Until recently.

Now, we have a Disclosure movement that has become relatively mainstream with various releases to whistleblower, David Grusch and others appearing on the steps of Congress.

What a change!

The question is why.

Is this just an evolution of understanding, or is there more?

Now we have veteran film director, Steven Spielberg coming out with his latest film, Disclosure Day.

It seems this has been a major interest of Spielberg’s throughout his career with several films devoted to UFO and alien themes including ET and Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Is that it or is there more to know?

The conspiracy theorists like David Icke and the channel TPV TV certainly think so.

David Icke beat me and went to watch the movie and presented this report.

He presents it as predictive programming and talks of two agendas - instilling fear of alien invasions on the one hand, and normalising the phenomenon and telling us to be “empathetic” towards what Icke tells us is a force, not entirely malevolent ,but largely so from the unseen astral realm.

He has just followed up with this

The Peoples Voice tells us Spielberg Rolls Out Hollywood’s Next Psy-Op — Says ‘Disclosure Day’ Will Destroy Christian Faith Worldwide.

The article says;

“For years, alternative media figures have warned that elite institutions — from Hollywood to intelligence agencies — are attempting to reshape humanity’s spiritual worldview ahead of a future “post-religious” global order. UFO disclosure has increasingly been framed not merely as a scientific revelation, but as a civilization-altering event capable of dismantling traditional religious beliefs. Critics argue that films like Disclosure Day are part of a larger conditioning campaign designed to normalize extraterrestrial narratives while subtly undermining Biblical cosmology.”

So, the question, given the massive change in perceptual manipulation is, if this movie is followed by Disclosure will we be witnessing a true scientific revelation or will we be seeing something like “the greatest spiritual deception in history”?

A DAY AT THE MOVIES

I got to see the movie two days before its release in the US.

I am an extremely rare goer to the movies and have an aversion to the usual Hollywood fare of action movies to which this was no exception even it was produced and directed by one of its top directors.

In many respects it is reminiscent of another bit of predictive programming, Leave the World Behind, a Netflix movie produced by the Obamas about the collapse of society and the putative end of the world right up to the eerie appearance of deer, presumably as sentinels.

In many respects it was a standard Hollywood flick with car chases and just-in-time escape from baddies who were representatives a private corporation, Bigelow Aerospace using everything at their disposal to prevent the heroes from disclosing the truth about extraterrestrials to the world and the attempt to suppress this knowledge because it would upset everything that the population believes about the world and how it operates.

The hero, parallels real life whistleblowers like David Grusch and Luis Elizondo.

The film has mystical elements with elements of mind control, remote viewing and astral travel. One of the female protagonists is “awoken” through a vision of her earlier self planted by aliens in which she gains unusual abilities: telepathy, knowledge of unknown languages, and heightened perception.

The entities appear to the children as animals—a stag, a fox and a raccoon.

She goes on, as TV anchor, to present to the world (through traditional cable news networks rather than via more mundane methods like uploading data on a data stick onto the internet), the truth. We see what may well be archival footage from Roswell as people watch mesmerised.

Mesmerised is what we are supposed to be.

In a remarkable inversion, the extraterrestrials are portrayed as empathetic humanoids who have presumably come to liberate the world and take it to a new stage of development (shades of 2001 a Space Odyssey?) hinting at a possible transhumanist agenda.

ETs as gods.

In general, the movie confirmed my impression of a bit of predictive programme literally preparing the population for some form of Disclosure whether in the form of a type of Operation Blue Beam (a fake Alien invasion) or, more or less as Spielberg portrays it, benevolent extraterrestrials present on the planet guiding things from behind the scenes.

If one thing is certain, we are being monitored and it would not surprise me if the scenario we are presented might depend on how the population reacts to this movie.

Those are just my initial reflections.

A REPLACEMENT FOR GOD?

This is a common viewpoint expressed by some ufologists:

What if advanced extraterrestrials say, “We do have proof of God, and we interact with God”? Or here’s an interesting philosophical point: what if extraterrestrials that we one day encounter are so advanced that, in terms of what they can do, they are indistinguishable from our concept of a god—or even multiple gods—even if they are not truly divine?

I wonder whether there is something more profound going on. Perhaps we are part of some strange experiment conducted by an alien race that seeded life on Earth. We might exist for their purposes. We do not know what those purposes are, and perhaps we never will. But maybe they seeded life here and we are the result of their genetic experimentation. That could explain why we are so different from every other species on the planet.

This is a major theme of Spielberg:

“Is God our God only on this planet, or is God a God for every system where there’s civilization?”



“That would mess up a lot of people.”

In fact, there seems to be an implication that with Disclosure humans will learn from the ETs what empathy is and may bow down before a new god.

He uses a Catholic nun to carry this message.

But why does a Jew use a Catholic to deliver this message and not a Jewish rabbi?

This appears to me to be yet another attack on Christianity.

Here is an extended interview with Spielberg.

A CHRISTIAN RESPONSE

This happened about a month ago:

This was one reaction from a Catholic priest:

STEVEN SPIELBERG

Questions really do need to be asked about Steven Spielberg.

It could be that this just part of his personal journey and Disclosure Day is purely his creation.

I am unsure of the relevance of this:

Supposedly, Spielberg also had connection to Jeffrey Epstein. And according to some survivors, Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t just sex trafficking, but performing sex magick rituals for strange gods we call aliens. Nevertheless, Spielberg was an alleged member of the Study Group, a Jewish organization that supposedly hosted innocent seminars about philanthropy and Judaism.

SOURCE

To answer the question we may have to consider this:The CIA has an Entertainment Liaison Office in Hollywood.

The CIA has been influencing Hollywood productions for years.

There’s a declassified document—document number C06810310, declassified on September 12, 2019—that states the agency has a GS-14 or GS-15 officer whose job is to interact with directors, producers, and screenwriters and review projects.

So, is it inconceivable that Spielberg made this movie with government oversight?

PENTAGON RELEASE OF UFO FILES

Could this be Disclosure, at least in part?

This is from a video, The Part of Disclosure Day Spielberg Wasn’t Allowed to Show You

On May 8, 2026, the Pentagon launched something called PURSUIT—the Presidential Unsealing of Reported UAP Phenomena. UFO encounters. They allegedly declassified 162 files: military videos, sensor data, and incident reports dating back to around 1944. They put it all on a government website. Within two weeks, over a billion people had visited. Think about that. A billion. Then, on May 22, they released a second batch: 51 more videos, audio recordings, and testimony from military intelligence officers describing what they had seen. One officer even described himself as speechless because of the impact it had on him. These are real military intelligence officers. It’s not often that someone in that position says that what they witnessed left them speechless. Then we get Disclosure Day. It came out just five weeks after the initial declassified UFO files supposedly hit the internet.

Is this a coincidence?

So, Steven Spielberg releases a movie about what happens when UFO files are released to the public, at the exact same moment a similar event is unfolding in reality.

Fiction and reality running side by side?

PROJECT BLUEBEAM

Are the Pentagon releases and the recent events IT or might we see something more - a giant psyops designed to destroy all of humanity’s beliefs in anything and carry out the psyop of all time.

The idea is that powerful earthly institutions—governments, elites, perhaps a global conspiracy—might use advanced technology to manipulate humanity. Holographic religious imagery, for example, could be projected into the sky…. So Christ could appear descending from the clouds, convincing people that the Second Coming had arrived….breaking down religious structures would make populations easier to manage. The theory suggests that existing religious symbols could be used against believers themselves.

David Icke and Alex Jones discussed this way back in 2010

More, from a year ago, HERE

The Part of Disclosure Day Spielberg Wasn’t Allowed to Show You

Yesterday, I found a thought-provoking video from a Christian perspective:

What follows are some talking points from the video.

The parallels with actual private entities

There are parallels in the film with revelations by David Grusch and others of secret programs for the retrieval of UFO craft, black budgets going to unaccountable private corporations.

Here is a transcript:

In the movie, there’s a shadow organization called Wardex—a private corporation resembling Lockheed Martin or Northrop Grumman. Wardex possesses alien artifacts and manages the cover-up through black-budget funding. Even the President doesn’t know it exists. In real-world UFO lore, private defense contractors are often alleged to possess exotic technologies beyond public oversight. Because they’re private companies, they aren’t directly accountable to voters. That aspect of the movie closely mirrors popular UFO narratives. The movie also references black-budget funding. Similarly, Bigelow Aerospace received a $22 million Defense Intelligence Agency contract connected to the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP). Again, the parallels are striking. Then, in July 2023, former intelligence officer David Grusch testified before Congress, alleging that secret programs existed involving recovered non-human craft and biologic material. According to Grusch, these programs were hidden from normal congressional oversight. In the movie, the same thing happens. The President is excluded. Congress is excluded. People who try to speak out are silenced

The nature of the entities .

The movie portrays the entities as extraterrestrials, “space aliens.”

I do not think this is the case at all and I would refer you to the ideas of David Icke that I have discussed in detail before.

But the video pointed to a UFO researcher, Jacques Vallée, who Spielberg used as a character in his 1977 movie, Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Vallée, one of the most respected figures in ufology, has argued for decades that the phenomenon may not be extraterrestrial at all.

Instead, he has suggested that it may be interdimensional and connected to deeper aspects of consciousness and reality.

This is further discussed here:

https://www.dailygrail.com/2019/11/jacques-vallee-on-ufos-and-consciousness/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

The film presents alien abilities as technological devices.

In the film we see the aliens depending on technology for theei powers but “ancient traditions worldwide—from the Sumerians and Hebrews to the Greeks, Norse, Hopi, and Hindus—often describe such abilities as inherent qualities of the beings themselves rather than technological tools.”

Think shapeshifting. mind influence. and manipulation of perception.

These are portrayed as intrinsic powers, not gadgets. The movie reframes everything through a technological lens.

In the film the entities are benevolent beings

The film presents the entities as gentle, helpful, and wise.

Their final message is essentially one word: “Listen.” The speaker argues that this message encourages humanity to trust and ultimately surrender authority to beings perceived as more advanced. The concern is that once people accept such entities as benevolent guides, they may willingly hand over responsibility for their future

I also found this comment:

I’ve also spoken to people who say the opposite—that UFOs are actually demons. Rather than ancient religious visions being misunderstood UFOs, they argue that demons are disguising themselves as UFOs and aliens in order to deceive humanity. John Keel, the 1950s UFO researcher famous for The Mothman Prophecies, suggested something similar. He proposed the existence of a trickster phenomenon—a cosmic joker that has accompanied humanity throughout history, taking different forms in different eras and confusing us. He called these entities “ultraterrestrials,” suggesting they came from another dimension rather than another planet.

What about the killed and missing scientists?

Here is more background

https://whokilledthescientists.com/disclosure.html

CONCLUSION

Apart from being, in my view, a mediocre Hollywood flick Disclosure Day is a mixture of truth and fiction. It seems to me to be designed as a bit of predictive programming designed to prepare the population for what is likely to be a completely false Disclosure that either paints a picture of hostile,invading aliens to distract people or, alternatively, a Disclosure along the lines of the movie, designed to take people away from their traditional views to prepare them for a dystopian future where the population are fused with AI and in perpetual slavery.

Take your pick.