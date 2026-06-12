Seemorerocks

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Mooon's avatar
Mooon
37m

They are pumping the primer for fear porn so they can have their fake alien invasion PsyOp. They totally have all the stolen technology at their disposal to make it totally believable.

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DRK's avatar
DRK
1h

"It seems to me to be designed as a bit of predictive programming designed to prepare the population for what is likely to be a completely false Disclosure that either paints a picture of hostile, invading aliens to distract people or, alternatively, a Disclosure along the lines of the movie, designed to take people away from their traditional views to prepare them for a dystopian future where the population are fused with AI and in perpetual slavery.

Take your pick."

Do we have to? Don't both of those alien "disclosure" scenarios end in the same place: the enslavement of mankind? Whether driven to surrendering to or allowing the theft of out autonomy by a false savior or saviors by fear or by misidentifying evil as benign, wouldn't the result be the same?

Anyone who thinks either scenario - hostile aliens or aliens presenting themselves as benign but superior beings - would shake the faith of true Christian has never read the Bible. Or understood it.

It cautions us against allowing ourselves to be deceived, and offers instruction in how to discern the Truth. It warns us against fear - the ultimate tool of manipulation.

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