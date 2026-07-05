Seemorerocks

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
2h

Interesting. New financial system is being created currently. Be prepared - no harm in that.

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Rick Batross's avatar
Rick Batross
5h

I have been shadowbanned for many answers to queries to me on Quora. Quora began shadow banning my writing 6 years ago. At times,what i write on Substack,in a twinkle,disappears. AI stated that sometimes i am "too concise,too clear and moderators don't like that. Your message is a great 'heads up' for many but i have been swimming these waters for awhile. We will take our nation back to greatness. We cannot fail for it means our future and the youngers future,(even if we must drag them kicking and screaming into it). We will do what we must because we breathe. I plant trees i will never sit under because i breathe. Cheers!

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