Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
3h

Sorty dude....Iran has given Zion Don a giant off ramp.... Zion Don, his AIPAC handllers and jewish oligarch fund raisers wont take it. As with Gaza and Ukraine Zion Do.n can start the conclusion to this needless war with ONE phone call.

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