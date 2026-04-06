Defending Trump to the very end. Now it's Iran's fault they were attacked and won't do what the clown demands. Poor old Mario.
Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal
Trump never wanted this war, he was misled into it, and now is stuck trying to get out of it as Iran refuses to give him an off-ramp
7:23 AM · Apr 6, 2026 · 14.8K Views
35 Replies · 81 Reposts · 544 Likes
Sorty dude....Iran has given Zion Don a giant off ramp.... Zion Don, his AIPAC handllers and jewish oligarch fund raisers wont take it. As with Gaza and Ukraine Zion Do.n can start the conclusion to this needless war with ONE phone call.