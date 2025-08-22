The end result, either way, is fascism in Britain

🚨LUCY CONNOLLY SPEAKS OUT IN FIRST INTERVIEW AFTER BEING LOCKED UP IN JAIL FOR 380 DAYS FOR A TWEET

Britain’s political prisoner Lucy Connolly - locked up for 380 days for a tweet she deleted within hours - sits down with Dan for her first interview, just one day after being released from prison.

Lucy Connolly has accused Sir Keir Starmer of holding her as a political prisoner in her first interview since she was jailed for posting a 'racist tweet'.

Ms Connolly, 42, believes the Prime Minister's intervention - condemning last summer's riots as 'far-right thuggery' - affected the way she was treated 'a hundred per cent'.

The childminder from Northampton also revealed she is planning to take legal action against the police and will meet officials from the Trump administration tomorrow.

Ms Connolly was released from prison yesterday after she was handed a 31-month sentence for stirring up racial hatred against asylum seekers online in the aftermath of the Southport attacks.

The post, which she later deleted, said: 'Mass deportation now, set fire to all the f****** hotels full of the b******* for all I care... if that makes me racist so be it.'

Many senior Tory and right-wing politicians and commentators criticised the decision to imprison Connolly, describing her case as evidence of a 'two-tier justice system', in which those who criticise immigration policy are dealt with more harshly than those who do not.

Speaking for the first time since her release, Ms Connolly told The Telegraph: 'I do think the police were dishonest in what they released and what they said about me, and I will be holding them to account for that.'

She said her words were 'massively twisted' in a statement released by the Crown Prosecution Service, which suggested she told officers in her police interview she did not like immigrants.

And when asked if she sees herself as 'Sir Keir Starmer's political prisoner', Ms Connolly replied: 'Absolutely. Me and several other people.'

This country is about to explode Full Story Below

Allegedly an AMAZON DELIVERY DRIVER (Muslim) got into an altercation with a local young boy about the flags raised on his house. The Dad came out to tell the delivery driver to go away Later the delivery driver brought his crew with him and all hell broke loose

Ofcom are censoring posts about the incident online

CCTV footage

People shouldn't have to live like this

Problem, Reaction, Solution: Ex-Policeman Warns of Hidden Agenda in UK Policing

@keithtordoffMBE joined Gareth Icke Tonight on Ickonic this week to reveal all http://ickonic.com