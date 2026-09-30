Sucharit Bhakdi is a physician and was a professor at the University of Mainz. Born in Thailand, he came to Germany at almost 17 years old, where he studied, conducted research, and eventually became a professor. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bhakdi became one of the most prominent and controversial voices criticizing the measures and vaccines. Universities publicly distanced themselves from him, his publisher terminated their collaboration, and he was charged with incitement to hatred for statements he made in 2021. After being acquitted in 2023, the legal proceedings are ongoing.



In this interview, Bhakdi describes why he once considered Germany his home and why he now believes that humanity, empathy, and dignity have been lost. He speaks about his Buddhist-influenced childhood, his parents and the values ​​they instilled in him, his support for the AfD (Alternative for Germany party), and his experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. Things get personal when Bhakdi explains why he now wants to leave Germany and what concerns he has about his son's digital world as an almost 80-year-old father of a nine-year-old. He also talks about his ongoing criminal proceedings, the reactions of former colleagues, and a medical hypothesis that he describes as possibly the greatest discovery of his scientific career.

TRANSLATION

I couldn’t understand how all this could have happened. The people I had loved so much, the Germans, who had once been quite different, had suddenly changed. At that point I started reading — reading a great deal — and that is when I came to some astonishing realisations.

Interviewer: But perhaps you have only read the things that fit with what you already think. Could that be?

Interviewee: No, of course not. People believe everything they are fed and don’t realise that the whole thing has been a huge plan. It has been going on for 100 years.

Interviewer: In response to my question about what concerns you most at the moment, you said beforehand, quote, “the lack of empathy among Germans.” I wondered: how did you notice that?

Interviewee: In the world around me. When I say “the lack of empathy among Germans”, of course that’s a very sweeping statement. That’s not true of everyone. There are very empathetic Germans. But the broad population is simply predominantly egocentric. Everything is focused on themselves and they are actually interested in little other than themselves. That’s what makes me saddest.

It used to be very different in this country. The country has changed so much, and the people here have changed so much.

It isn’t really their fault in that sense. It’s what they have become because of all the circumstances. And the circumstances, in the broadest sense, are society.

You see, I come from a completely different world. I’m Thai, and when I was a child I had a very typically Thai childhood, with parents who raised their children in the way considered good in Thailand for an educated Thai family.

And we grew up with different values from the Germans.

I really have to say that it is different in Asia. I am Buddhist. I had a Buddhist upbringing. Neither of my parents was religious in that sense. Buddhism is a philosophy, not so much a religion.

We don’t believe in gods. Rather, we learn that human beings, simply because they are human, can move in two directions.

One direction leads towards good — making good karma. The other direction leads towards unhappiness.

And we learn that it is a good idea in life to try to make good karma.

Good karma consists of feeling empathy — compassion for other people. Then the second very important thing is mudita, rejoicing in other people’s happiness. And the third is remaining in the middle, without extreme fluctuations of emotion.

That is the path — not towards happiness, but towards avoiding unhappiness.

And the other path, which leads away from that, is also governed by three things.

First, greed — the desire for power, money, but also other things: sex, and, strangely enough, entertainment. Because that leads to addiction, and every addiction is an extreme and must be avoided.

The second is ill will — bad thoughts. “I want something bad for somebody”, whatever it may be.

And the third is false belief: believing in something that isn’t true.

And I see that when I came to Germany, society here was actually on the good path. I saw and experienced so much empathy, so much rejoicing in one another’s happiness.

If things were going well for me, Germans were happy for me, and vice versa. They were simply the most wonderful years, and we were always in the middle. There weren’t these kinds of confrontations and disputes.

And now everything has become different.

Now they have gone absolutely in the other direction. There is so much greed: “I want to have enough, and if the others don’t have enough, I don’t really care. The main thing is that I’m doing well.”

And those who have a lot always want more. They simply cannot stop. That’s addiction. Addiction.

And ill will towards others is everywhere. Just look around. It is appalling and incredibly sad.

And then there is false belief. People believe everything they are fed and don’t realise that the whole thing has been a huge plan. It has been going on for 100 years, that this people, this society, has been driven in this direction because this is their downfall.

You are being driven towards your downfall and you don’t realise it.

And that is so terrible.

Interviewer: Is that your conviction?

Interviewee: Yes. It isn’t just my conviction. I have learned this over the last six years.

I couldn’t understand how all this could have happened six years ago. The people I had loved so much, the Germans, who had once been quite different, were suddenly changed.

And at that point I started reading — a great deal — about Germany, Germans, Europe and the world, and also America.

And that’s when I came to some astonishing realisations, and they are very, very depressing.

I’m really depressed. That’s why Wolfgang Wodarg, right at the beginning when he was talking about the masks, said, “This is undignified.”

And the Basic Law says that human dignity is inviolable. People no longer realise that. They allow everything to be done to them. They have no dignity any more, and as long as they survive it, that’s okay.

And that’s why I come directly to the point: this whole indignity and this submissiveness — the German Untertan, as it is called — this attitude of “we can’t change it, so let’s look away.”

Looking away instead of looking at what is happening and doing something.

I’m also reading a book again at the moment which is so wonderful: Einsteins deutsche Welt. Such a wonderful book. It is about Jews in Germany.

And the great Jewish people — the great Jews — were truly such incredible people, and still are, of course. The most extraordinary people.

And Meidner says this too: not looking at what is happening — that is a way of taking guilt upon oneself, by refusing to look. And that was always Germany.

Interviewer: What else have you read that led you to these depressing conclusions?

Interviewee: Oh, I’ve read so much.

Interviewer: What were the top three books that were important to you in this regard?

Interviewee: Historically, David Griffin, the great American historian, who is no longer alive. And he was also associated with Daniele Ganser.

Daniele Ganser is, of course, one of the important people for me.

Then Rainer Mausfeld, the German historian from Kiel. His book is simply brilliant.

Interviewer: Which one?

Interviewee: Hybris und Nemesis.

Interviewer: Yes.

Interviewee: His last one, I think. Simply wonderful.

Then I also read other English-language books by historians.

And I have also met some incredibly wonderful people. For example Vera Sharav. Do you know her?

Interviewer: No, I don’t know her.

Interviewee: She has just brought out a book. 350 pages, one of the most brilliant books in the world.

Interviewer: On what subject?

Interviewee: On why the world is the way it is now. Exactly what we are discussing.

Interviewer: Yes.

Interviewee: Everything is in it that I have acquired over the years, but summarised once again in different chapters.

“Never Again Is Global.”

What used to be “Never Again” in relation to the Holocaust is now global.

Interviewer: Is that your conviction?

Interviewee: Don’t cry. That’s what it says in the book.

Interviewer: Hmm.

Interviewee: Vera Sharav wrote and published it, and that’s how it is. I believe it too. I’ve read it, and she lays out how all of this could have happened, what happened and when.

And it fits with everything I have read.

Interviewer: But perhaps you have only read things that fit with what you think. Could that be?

Interviewee: No, of course not.

You see, I also studied history. I have history books, textbooks, completely ordinary history books, and I learned that much of what is written in the books isn’t true.

And that’s the case in all subjects.

And incidentally, to close the circle, what has been lost in Germany is dignity. Dignity.

And that’s why I am always incredibly pleased when I see people in Germany who stand up for it.

People who stand up for the principle that human dignity is inviolable and that we are going to do something.

People like Stefan Homburg, for example. What this man is doing to defend human dignity is simply magnificent.

Vera Sharav is now — she is going to be 90. She is also a Holocaust survivor. I have no reason to doubt anything she says. She was there. She lost her parents there.

She is 90 years old and one of the most educated people in the world. That woman has everything in her head.

And then there are — I have been very fortunate to meet these people.

Katherine Austin Fitts — I don’t know whether you know her.

Interviewer: No.

Interviewee: She is brilliant too. She publishes a magazine, Solari. It is simply brilliant.

Interviewer: Hmm.

Interviewee: And I read her here as well. All these great people are involved.

Richard Werner — do you know him?

Interviewer: Richard Werner?

Interviewee: Yes.

And Hans-Georg Maaßen — simply incredible people. But they are also all people who have been expelled from the establishment.

Interviewer: You think that has nothing to do with it?

Interviewee: I think they had to do what they did.

Interviewer: I’m not saying it was wrong.

Interviewee: No. They did it because there was a need.

Interviewer: Exactly. Out of an inner conviction, and yet they were excluded because of it.

Interviewee: I mean, exclusion — I have to tell you — it doesn’t matter to us. It simply doesn’t matter.

They can’t, for example, go somewhere — if they go to a kindergarten and the children attack them and insult them. You can’t take that seriously, can you?

Interviewer: No, I only meant that standing up for one’s convictions is wonderful. It’s just that the experience of exclusion that many people have had, particularly in recent years, does leave an impression and affects people — differently for each person — and makes them see the world differently.

You also say that what you experienced in Germany over the last six years deeply affected you, in the sense that it is completely different from what existed before.

Interviewee: Yes. Yes, that’s true.

But that has nothing to do with my exclusion. It is simply an observation of what is happening, that people accept it, and also the suffering inflicted upon them, and they say, “Yes, okay.”

Anyway, I wanted to emphasise that there are people who stand up for this and want to live according to it.

And once again, what we do, we don’t do because it is a conviction. We do it because it is a necessity.

I always say it again, I can’t stop. If I feel that I have to do something, it is like breathing in and breathing out. I have to do it. If I don’t do it, I die.

And the others do the same because they can’t help themselves. It is a necessity.

And there are still people of the younger generation who are like that.

And I really have to say that I am so happy when I see them.

That’s why I watched your last interview — you know, the one in Saxony-Anhalt with Mr Segmund.

Interviewer: With Segmund?

Interviewee: Yes, Segmund.

And then I read some of the comments. They are so malicious.

Interviewer: I haven’t read them, Mr B.

Interviewee: Yes, I read them, because this video is breaking all records. It has been viewed more than 400,000 times in less than three days.

Interviewer: Three days?

Interviewee: Yes, three days — 450,000, I think.

Interviewer: That’s a lot for Germany.

Interviewee: Yes. And then there are comments like, “He’s a conspiracy theorist and has no idea and can’t say anything.”

But what does he say? He says all the time what he is doing. He stands by the fact that he will no longer allow the dignity of Germans to be trampled on.

It is simply like that.

And it begins with this compulsion. Everything the Germans do, they do because they are forced to.

And he wants to put an end to that.

Even the broadcasting fee — what is the point of this compulsory payment?

I have just received a letter from a doctor in Bavaria who doesn’t pay the broadcasting fee, and now he has, in principle, a forced collection order — an account seizure and, ultimately, even imprisonment.

Interviewer: That has happened before, with a woman I spoke to many years ago.

Interviewee: Yes. It creates stress, let’s put it that way.

That is compulsion, and compulsion and the threat of punishment.

Interviewer: Hmm.

Interviewee: In the past, slaves were whipped or killed if they behaved badly.

I come from a country that had an absolute monarchy until 1932. And a few centuries ago, servants were actually executed. Simply executed in the palace.

And that’s why I say people don’t understand that Segmund is saying, “I want to restore what is a matter of course in a civilised country.”

Interviewer: The country isn’t very civilised?

Interviewee: They are barbarians.

Interviewer: Where?

Interviewee: They are barbarians, basically like barbarians.

Interviewer: What does barbarian mean?

Interviewee: It means they know no civilisation.

Interviewer: Wild, uncivilised.

Interviewee: Yes.

Interviewer: And who is uncivilised here? Where do you see that?

Interviewee: I see it in society.

Society imposes coercion and violence on one another. It is violence.

Interviewer: Hmm.

Interviewee: And that isn’t civilised.

Interviewer: More than 20 years ago you were invited onto ZDF’s Heute Journal. It was about the tsunami — the 2004 tsunami in Thailand.

And at that time you said that Germans had every reason to thank God that they lived in this wonderful country.

That was more than 20 years ago.

And today you tell me that Germans are lacking in empathy. You speak of a certain lack of civilisation.

In the message you sent me beforehand, you also said that you could not remain in this world.

So I wonder: from your point of view, when did things change, and what exactly do you mean when you say you cannot remain in this world?

Interviewee: There isn’t a particular moment when things changed. It developed this way.

And violence — no. Human beings are actually the only beings that deliberately inflict violence on others.

Animals don’t do that.

Interviewer: They might do it to feed themselves.

Interviewee: Yes, perhaps. But animals don’t wage wars.

Interviewer: Animals don’t wage wars.

Interviewee: Only humans do.

And why does man do that? Because greed is something only human beings have.

That means not merely the satisfaction of some desire, but excessive satisfaction.

That is what Rainer Mausfeld also writes.

The moment there is ownership — animals don’t have that. They don’t have money and gold and houses.

And ownership can increase.

And then there is a class that promotes this.

That is how capitalism arises, isn’t it?

And he says capitalism is incompatible with genuine democracy.

Interviewer: Mr Mausfeld?

Interviewee: Yes. And I thought that was brilliant.

Because democracy — the knot that brings everything together in democracy is, of course, the separation of powers.

That was so brilliant, because at one time intelligent people really wanted things to be good for the people. That was genuinely their wish.

And so democracy arose in the good sense.

There were three powers, and each had something to say and something to decide, but no one power was allowed to gain the upper hand.

That’s why they were divided into three.

The problem is that this began with colonial rule.

You know that — when the Europeans, who were already highly advanced in knowledge and technology, and also superior in terms of weapons, stopped plundering and fighting their neighbours and began taking everything from the Third World and subjugating them.

The Asians and the...

Interviewer: But that was a long time ago.

Interviewee: Yes.

Interviewer: And the world has changed enormously since then.

Interviewee: No, but the beginning was there.

Interviewer: And that is true, and a great deal of terrible things happened. At the same time, it is also a development. If we look at the world today, the West and Europe are in decline, while Asia and many other countries are at least trending upwards.

Interviewee: Why shouldn’t they? I have absolutely nothing against that.

I’m only saying that developments — that things can change in the world.

The problem with colonial rule was that ultra-rich people developed.

They were the royal families.

Interviewer: Of course.

Interviewee: And the royal houses here in Europe are naturally among the engines of the downfall now, because they essentially became all-powerful and thought they were all-powerful, and they also cultivated one another.

You know this: the rulers in Europe, these monarchies and dynasties, kept fighting one another, but ultimately they formed themselves into...

The Habsburgs, and here in the north the Scandinavian, German, English...

And then came the development in which businessmen entered the picture, and the super-rich joined forces with the monarchs.

And that was the beginning of the development that is now destroying these same classes, because they are destroying one another.

I experienced some of this myself.

You see, I also came from the world of the elite.

Interviewer: Hmm.

Interviewee: I knew the royal families here in Europe. They didn’t exactly — some of them came and went in our home too.

And I was one of the people who really thought they were wonderful.

Only later, over the last six years, did I realise that it wasn’t all so wonderful.

Not everything was wonderful just because it looked wonderful.

Not everything that glitters is gold.

Interviewer: But is everything suddenly bad, or could it perhaps be both? You say that you experienced and perceived things differently in the past, and now you have new information.

Interviewee: Not information.

Interviewer: Hmm.

Interviewee: I don’t need information. I only have to read what happened.

And I did that and realised that it wasn’t all true.

It wasn’t true.

And I experienced this appearance as a child and as a young person. I believed it too.

Now I meet people from my age group all over Europe, America and Thailand, and they all say the same thing.

So this isn’t a belief.

They all say the same thing.

I have to tell you, when the war broke out — when the Second World War broke out — Thailand was overrun by the Japanese.

Interviewer: After Pearl Harbor?

Interviewee: Yes.

And then Thailand had to declare war on the Allies.

And my father was one of the people who always did everything he was told.

He joined together with the ambassador — he was the secretary at the embassy — and the Thai ambassador, and they were friends.

And they said, “We’re not going along with this, and we’re now going to establish the Free Thai movement in America.”

And they linked up with Thais in Thailand.

And the Free Thai movement existed in America and Thailand.

Of course, everything was secret.

Now, during the Corona period, I wasn’t alone either.

In Thailand there was also a Thai man who stood up right at the beginning and said, “People, this is all a fraud. It’s all a fraud, and I will tell you the truth.”

And since then we have been best friends.

And he said to me, “Do you know what? Your father and my grandfather founded the Free Thai movement.”

His grandfather had been one of the people in Thailand.

And now we are founding the Free Thai movement of today.

And that’s what we did.

And he confirmed everything I had thought.

Interviewer: Because you have just mentioned your father, I find that very interesting. He also gave up his nationality, or at least that’s how I understood it.

Interviewee: No, only during the war.

Interviewer: Ah, only during the war.

In any case, he considered the declaration of war to be wrong. That’s how you describe it.

Perhaps you could tell me: what else did your father — the father you have described here — pass on to you?

Interviewee: Both parents, not just my father. My mother was so important.

My mother — both of them are the most wonderful people.

He repeatedly said, “Try to make good karma, and be grateful for the good karma you have made.”

I have the name Bunatapan. This name means the person who is conscious of his good karma and grateful for it.

That is our name.

The name Bakti is actually something different. It isn’t even my real name.

And my mother said the same thing.

She was a doctor.

She was the first Thai person to study abroad and the first woman — the first woman to study abroad and, I believe, pass the state examination or examination there.

Interviewer: A pioneer.

Interviewee: Well, at the time she was the first.

She was very well known for that in Thailand.

And she told me — I knew I wanted to become a doctor. I knew that when I was 14.

And she said, “That’s good. Being a doctor is the best profession, because a doctor is a person who can always give, and a real doctor will always have the need to give help and advice.”

And that drives me.

Interviewer: If your father and mother were still alive, what question would you like to ask them at the moment?

Interviewee: I have no question.

Interviewer: Hmm. No advice?

Interviewee: No.

Interviewer: What would you like to say to your parents? Would you like to say something to them or do something with them?

Interviewee: I would thank them.

Interviewer: Hmm.

You have lived in many places in the world — Bangkok, Bern, Cairo.

And you were, in my estimation, a foreigner in all these countries.

When did you first experience Germany as home?

Interviewee: Well, I came to Germany when I was just under 17.

And I felt at home almost immediately.

And it became stronger and stronger.

I was integrated so quickly and so well. It was simply unique.

And Germany gave me everything I was looking for: education, culture and humanity. Everything.

Interviewer: And when did that stop?

It seems to me that you love this country.

Interviewee: I loved it.

Interviewer: Exactly. And when did you stop loving this country?

Interviewee: In recent years, when I saw how inhuman society had ultimately become.

Not all people, but how inhuman the world had become.

Interviewer: You have described what you believe has happened to society overall here.

You describe it as a lack of empathy and as uncivilised.

At the same time, Germany had an enormous critical movement that attracted worldwide attention.

Interviewee: Which movement do you mean?

Interviewer: I would broadly call it the “Querdenker” movement, although of course that doesn’t encompass everyone.

But Germany had a huge proportion of people who remained unvaccinated compared with other European countries.

We had enormous demonstrations against the Corona measures that attracted international headlines, and we still have a large critical society that grew out of Corona.

Interviewee: Yes. I also think there are many incredibly wonderful people in Germany.

I’m not saying everyone is like that.

And it is a joy and a privilege to know them.

But there are many elsewhere too. You simply hear little about them.

Interviewer: There are many elsewhere too?

Interviewee: Yes, there are very many elsewhere too.

And they are becoming increasingly active, aren’t they?

We know that in America there are now incredibly many people who are genuinely trying to return to a just world.

Interviewer: Hmm.

I can see that you are visibly moved.

What moves you?

Interviewee: The world here.

The world.

I am depressed when I see how this country is governed.

It is so hopeless, and people still accept it.

I don’t want a rebellion. I don’t want violence.

I just want Germans finally to learn to say no.

And not 20 per cent, and not 25 per cent, but more than 50 per cent have to learn to say no.

Interviewer: Yes. And we are still some way away from that.

Interviewee: Some way away.

Interviewer: That’s interesting. Germans must learn to say no. To what?

Interviewee: To everything that is unworthy of human beings.

It would be almost the greatest thing if we could achieve that in Saxony-Anhalt — if more than 50 per cent dared to say no.

Then Saxony-Anhalt would have won.

And that’s why I have to say: I am keeping my fingers crossed for you.

I would like you to get more than 50 per cent.

Then Saxony-Anhalt will say no, and that will go around the world.

I will be proud of you.

Just as I was proud in 1989.

Leipzig was enormously important to me. I later travelled to Leipzig to be in that church.

And I think what is about to happen on Sunday could really be something very important.

People here in the West don’t understand what is at stake.

Interviewer: Hmm.

Interviewee: Nor in Berlin, where you are.

Interviewer: To make it concrete, this interview will actually be published on Sunday after the elections.

Interviewee: Not before?

Interviewer: Not before.

Interviewee: What a shame. A week afterwards.

Interviewer: Perhaps we can already clip this small section beforehand.

Interviewee: That would be so wonderful. I would so like to get the last votes for Sigmund.

Interviewer: What personally convinces you that Mr Sigmund and the AfD in Saxony-Anhalt can bring about this change in Germany?

Interviewee: He convinces me. He is a great man.

I mean, anyone who doesn’t realise that must be very, very, very limited in their understanding.

Interviewer: So you are effectively doing election advertising for the AfD?

Interviewee: No. Well, that’s all right too.

I’m not advertising. I’m simply pointing it out.

I did a short interview with Stefan Schubert about why I vote AfD.

That’s how it is.

I vote AfD because, for me, it is the only hope that something will change.

I can’t vote for parties whose policy is, “We will continue everything as it is, and more and more.”

How can I vote for them?

And I say that quite openly.

If someone doesn’t want to vote AfD and can’t vote for the others either, then they shouldn’t vote at all.

Interviewer: That doesn’t sound particularly democratic.

Interviewee: Democratic? What are people here doing democratically?

They are “sleeping sheep”.

And they are basically allowing themselves to be taken for fools.

That’s not democracy, is it, when you do what you are essentially forced to do?

What is democratic about that?

Interviewer: I find this deep connection you feel with Germans very interesting, and I wonder how something like that develops.

You describe coming to Germany and immediately feeling good and at home, as though you belonged here.

And even now, the way you talk about Germans — where does this deep connection come from?

Interviewee: Look, I wanted to become a doctor.

Then I wanted to become a scientist, and Germany made that possible for me.

Then I was successful, and the Germans were pleased for me.

They supported me as a foreigner.

I became a professor here because the Germans wanted me to.

Normally you don’t simply become a professor. You have to be elected.

There has to be a vote.

What did I have to do?

I had to go through all the stages, complete my habilitation, teach and conduct research. I had to do both, otherwise I wouldn’t have become a professor.

There are others who don’t do that.

For example, a certain Mr Drosten.

He was never properly habilitated. He never taught. He never treated patients.

But I did all of that, and I was recognised for what I actually achieved.

Interviewer: You received it because of what you had accomplished.

Interviewee: Yes.

There are others who are also highly successful. Stefan Homburg, for example, is one of the most successful German academics of all.

Wonderful.

But those who have directed science in recent years were all terrible.

So terrible that it has upset me.

But in my time it wasn’t like that.

And when I became a professor, I wasn’t even German. I was still Thai. I didn’t have a German passport.

And then I asked, “Is that even possible?”

And they said yes. It is the only profession in which you can become a civil servant for life without being German.

And they gave me that too.

I became a civil servant without having a German passport.

There weren’t many people like that in Germany.

Interviewer: Do you have a German passport now?

Interviewee: Yes, by now.

Interviewer: After how many years did you apply for a German passport?

Interviewee: I applied for a German passport ten years ago.

Interviewer: Wow.

Interviewee: And I applied because at that time I thought I would stay in Germany forever.

Here.

I said, “This is where I want to die.”

Interviewer: It sounds as though you have changed your mind.

Interviewee: Yes, of course.

Interviewer: You no longer want to die here?

Interviewee: I have to leave this country.

Interviewer: Hmm.

Interviewee: It just has to become possible.

Interviewer: Where would you like to go?

Interviewee: Personally, I would like to return to Thailand.

Interviewer: Of course.

Interviewee: Yes.

Interviewer: And that isn’t possible because of the current procedure?

Interviewee: No, that has nothing to do with it.

Interviewer: Ah. Why isn’t it possible?

Interviewee: Because we have a son who goes to school.

Interviewer: Yes. Your son is nine years old.

Interviewee: Nine.

Interviewer: You will, if I’m not mistaken, either turn 80 this year or next year.

Interviewee: Soon.

Interviewer: You turn 80 this year.

Interviewee: Yes, that’s right. My birthday is in November.

Interviewer: Exactly. You’re a Scorpio.

Interviewee: I’m a Scorpio.

Interviewer: I asked beforehand whether it was okay to talk about this.

You will turn 80 this year and your son is nine. I wondered what that is like.

Interviewee: When he was very small, it was wonderful and we were completely happy together.

Now there are already little cracks.

Because I see how young people are growing up nowadays, and I don’t like it.

There is so much appearance, so much violence, so much Star Wars and Ton Wars.

And then there are games. He isn’t allowed to play them.

But I see his friends, nine or ten years old, who are already addicted.

Interviewer: Addicted to what?

Interviewee: Computer games.

Interviewer: Yes. The digital world.

Interviewee: And I have so many worries, because I know that this is one of the reasons — entertainment and the digital world — why society is the way it is.

It has affected the brains of the population.

This never affected me because I’m completely useless with computers.

I can’t use computers at all.

I had never done anything with a computer until we started writing the books.

Then I had to do research, so I needed a computer and laptop.

Interviewer: So your son’s world is foreign to you?

Interviewee: Absolutely.

Interviewer: It has always been foreign?

Interviewee: Yes, it has always been foreign.

And I see how it is everywhere in the world.

It worries me.

Interviewer: It isn’t only here. It’s also in Thailand.

Interviewee: I also have a son in Thailand.

He has children, and these grandchildren of mine are going in the same direction.

My son and daughter-in-law are also trying to slow it down, because they see that the whole Thai youth is swept away by it.

Interviewer: From your point of view, how do you perceive the influence of the digital world — if we make it very concrete — on your nine-year-old son?

What do you see that worries you so much?

Interviewee: I see that he no longer knows the real world.

The children live in imaginary worlds, and that is deadly for their brains.

I mean that literally.

It damages the brain and the personality, and it can happen very quickly.

Interviewer: And you say your son doesn’t play these games, so he doesn’t have access to computer games.

You can of course only control it to a limited extent, because he has friends and you can only do so much.

How do you approach it in order to protect him from these influences, particularly at such a young age?

Interviewee: We try to talk to him a lot, of course, and do other things.

Play other things. Real games.

Interviewer: Hmm.

Interviewee: With some success.

Normal board games, for example.

Interviewer: Cards?

Interviewee: Cards.

And I have also started playing chess with him.

Interviewer: Hmm.

Interviewee: And that works.

He could actually become quite good.

He just has to want to.

But here too, if there are other games — for example, when his friends are here — they shoot one another.

Interviewer: You mean in computer games, not outside?

Interviewee: No, outside.

Interviewer: But they are outside and playing.

Interviewee: Yes, but that is more attractive to them than playing chess or something else.

Interviewer: Okay.

Do you find that particularly unusual for nine-year-olds?

Interviewee: No. But when it becomes exclusive.

Interviewer: Hmm. I understand.

I would like to discuss a few personal things with you.

It is already very personal, so thank you for your openness.

Your book was removed from the market in the USA.

In 2021 your publisher Goldegg also ended its collaboration with you.

The universities of Mainz and Kiel publicly distanced themselves from you during the Corona period.

And then there was also the charge of incitement of the people.

And I wondered: what hurt you most about all that?

Interviewee: My own university hurt me most.

And disappointed me.

Because by doing that they demonstrated their own incompetence.

Now, in retrospect, everyone can see that what I said was right.

It is so.

And not just in Germany, but throughout the world.

And it is so embarrassing for my university — my former university.

That’s what it was. It didn’t hurt me. It was genuinely embarrassing.

Just like this prosecution and this public prosecutor, who simply behaves like that because the whole world is looking at Kiel.

My proceedings are continuing because my acquittal was not accepted.

Interviewer: Perhaps I may briefly read this out so that people know what this is about.

In April 2021 you said two sentences about Israel’s vaccination policy and the worldwide vaccination campaign.

The public prosecutor then charged you with incitement.

In May 2023, the Plön District Court acquitted you because your statements could also be interpreted differently.

In other words, in case of doubt, in favour of the defendant.

The General Public Prosecutor’s Office appealed, and the Kiel Regional Court scheduled a hearing for February 2025, which was postponed because of illness.

The new dates are now scheduled for February 2027.

So this proceeding will have been running for six years.

And it concerns an offence involving statements.

I also wondered: what is it like to live with proceedings that simply never seem to end?

Interviewee: You simply carry on living.

I work. I remain active.

I don’t worry about it.

I can’t worry about it.

And I will tell you quite openly: the Regional Court in Kiel is simply doing what it has to do.

But for me, the act by the public prosecutor is embarrassing, because now a great many people are coming to Kiel from all over the world, and this public prosecutor will also be in the courtroom.

And it is embarrassing to me.

Interviewer: Vera Sharav is a Holocaust survivor. She is 90 years old. She has now published a book covering all these years, and she says exactly what you said at the time.

Interviewee: Yes.

It is that the Germans don’t realise that this is a Holocaust.

It is another Holocaust.

That’s what I said.

Interviewer: You have to be careful about saying something like that.

Interviewee: That is what Vera Sharav said.

Interviewer: Yes, but in Germany I think it is very much...

Interviewee: I know.

Interviewer: ...a minefield.

Interviewee: Yes, I know. I didn’t say it like that.

I am friends with Jews and Jewish women.

And one of them wrote an open letter.

It was signed by Jews all over the world.

This letter from Holocaust survivors and their families — that’s it.

I read passages from it aloud in front of the town hall.

A Holocaust survivor wrote it.

It was her letter to the public.

And that became part two of the prosecution as well, because they said that I had said it.

But I didn’t say it.

I only read the letter aloud.

Interviewer: I mean, the absurdity of it is incredible, isn’t it?

Interviewee: Yes.

Interviewer: What would change for you if the proceedings were over tomorrow?

Interviewee: I would be a little happy.

Interviewer: Hmm.

Is there a sentence — and now regardless of whether it relates to the proceedings or not — but in these last six years, in which you have experienced so much, also as such a prominent figure in the Corona measures and vaccination debate: is there anything you would take back?

Interviewee: No.

Why would I?

No regrets.

Interviewer: That can sometimes happen — that one thinks, “Okay, today I would do that differently.”

Interviewee: No.

Interviewer: Hmm.

The universities you mentioned publicly distanced themselves from you. You said that hurt most and that you found it embarrassing.

If they called you tomorrow and said, “Mr Bagti, you were right. We’re sorry” — what would that be like for you?

Interviewee: Okay.

Interviewer: And that would be it?

Interviewee: Yes.

Interviewer: I’m surprised that you are so relaxed about it.

I thought it might almost be a kind of liberation if the university, the publisher, or whoever came to you and apologised.

I imagine that as being liberating.

Interviewee: Liberation from what?

Interviewer: Right.

Interviewee: If someone is liberated, they have to be liberated from something.

Interviewer: That’s true.

Interviewee: But there is nothing I want to be liberated from.

Nothing.

I would simply say, “That’s all right.”

Interviewer: Hmm.

Your personal environment also changed considerably during the Corona period because of your prominent position.

People probably turned away, others came along, you lost people and gained people.

That happened to so many people during Corona.

Was there perhaps a story where someone subsequently came back to you and apologised personally and said, “Wow, okay, I see things differently now”?

Interviewee: Apologise? No. Who should apologise to me?

Interviewer: For what?

Interviewee: No.

Interviewer: I also meant in your personal sphere. During Corona, I know of stories from private life where people became estranged, families became estranged, and perhaps later came together again.

Interviewee: I really have to say that overall these years were a great gain for me, because I gained so many incredibly wonderful people as friends.

We simply came together.

We are the greatest people in the whole world, and now we know one another and we love one another.

That’s how it is.

I’ve never had so many friends.

And friends who turned away?

No. There weren’t any.

Interviewer: You didn’t experience that?

Interviewee: No.

I didn’t have false friends.

Interviewer: Interesting.

So you didn’t have that experience during Corona?

Interviewee: No.

Interviewer: Not friends?

Interviewee: No. Colleagues.

Interviewer: Hmm.

Interviewee: They weren’t my friends.

They pretended to be friends, but they were false friends.

I learned that most people who said, “We are your friend” or “I am your friend” were false.

Interviewer: And of those false friends, did anyone come back and become a genuine friend?

Interviewee: No. Not a single one.

Interviewer: Who were they?

Interviewee: My former colleagues in Mainz.

We weren’t really close friends either.

Interviewer: I just thought perhaps there might have been one of those interesting moments that sometimes happen — renewed contact.

Interviewee: No, no, no, no.

A great many of my former students contacted me.

Interviewer: Hmm.

Interviewee: In friendship, of course.

Interviewer: Ah.

So you received support from former students?

Interviewee: Oh yes.

Hundreds, thousands.

Interviewer: Wow.

What did that do to you at the time?

Interviewee: What did that do to me at the time?

The letters?

Interviewer: Yes.

Interviewee: They made me happy.

Interviewer: Of course.

Has there been anything during these last six years that you noticed about yourself?

Have you learned anything new about yourself?

Interviewee: About myself?

You know what? Now I’m going to tell you something.

Recently I have actually made a new discovery myself.

But a real one — not about myself, but about my field.

And I wasn’t in the laboratory.

I simply arrived at something through thinking and reading which I personally consider the greatest discovery of my entire life.

Professionally, medically.

Interviewer: Yes.

Interviewee: And I also discovered that this urge in me is still alive: I have to do something if I consider it important and right.

It is still alive, and that’s why I’m implementing it now.

Because I believe that what I have discovered is correct.

And if it is correct, it will genuinely change medicine.

Interviewer: Yes. In practical medicine?

Interviewee: Yes, in practical medicine.

It concerns the treatment of diseases.

And that is what occupies me most at the moment.

Interviewer: Would you like to explain what it is about?

Can a layperson understand it? Can I keep up, so to speak?

Interviewee: Medically?

Interviewer: Yes.

Interviewee: Probably not.

Interviewer: I can try.

Interviewee: Okay, we’ll give it a go.

Interviewer: I can ask questions.

Interviewee: Oh dear. That’s not good.

Interviewer: How much time do we have? Is it enough time to explain it?

Interviewee: No, I would need ten minutes.

Interviewer: We have ten minutes.

If you say this is an achievement, we’ll manage it.

Interviewee: Good. Just a moment.

Normally this was here.

Ah, there.

There are nerves in the brain and throughout the body, aren’t there?

And these nerves have phases.

Electrical charge travels down them when they are activated, and that is essentially how information is transmitted from one nerve cell to another.

Interviewer: That’s clear.

Interviewee: Okay.

And because it is electrical, it doesn’t work in water.

You can’t conduct electrical currents in water.

And therefore these nerve fibres have to have a sheath.

Interviewer: A myelin sheath.

Interviewee: Yes. Myelin sheath.

The myelin sheath is fat.

Interviewer: Yes.

Interviewee: So that conduction works.

If that doesn’t work, the cells don’t function.

They can’t pass on the information.

And our brain is the greatest, most wonderful computer in the world.

There are no two ways about it.

And therefore these nerves get a sheath, and that is the myelin sheath.

My hands are the myelin sheath — and the cells that make this sheath — I am one such cell — sit essentially next to the nerve cells throughout the brain.

When a sheath has to be formed, an arm comes out and wraps itself around the nerve cell.

That’s how the brain and spinal cord work.

Now there are diseases in which these sheaths are no longer there.

They fall away.

Interviewer: What diseases are those?

Interviewee: Alzheimer’s, for example. MS, for example. Parkinson’s.

Interviewer: So all these degenerative diseases?

Interviewee: Exactly.

They are all demyelinating diseases.

Interviewer: And why do they demyelinate?

Interviewee: We don’t know exactly.

But once it begins, it doesn’t stop.

It just keeps going.

And so on.

The symptoms are very different depending on where it happens in the brain and spinal cord.

There has always been the suspicion that when this begins, something drives the whole process onwards.

And when medicine doesn’t know what it is, it says, “It’s the immune system.”

And there is a general belief that all these diseases are driven onwards because the immune system is going haywire.

And that’s why immunosuppressants are at the top of the list for stopping the whole thing.

But it doesn’t work.

Cortisone, for example.

Cortisone is one of those things where, if you don’t know what to give, you give cortisone.

We’ve done that, but somehow it doesn’t work.

Now, one reason why this can start is if there is a circulation disorder in the brain.

In Alzheimer’s, for example, we know that the small blood vessels in the brain become blocked.

That starts it.

But why it continues, we don’t know.

Or boxers, for example: if a boxer is knocked out, there is bleeding, and then this process can begin.

Interviewer: Ah.

Interviewee: Yes.

Interviewer: That’s why it is degenerative?

Interviewee: Exactly.

Interviewer: So that’s why people say boxers become somewhat stupid, depending on how often they’ve been hit — or football players too.

Interviewee: Exactly.

It’s all the same.

Now, I look after many people after vaccination.

And you may know that right at the beginning, six years ago, I said, “People, be careful. This vaccine is extremely dangerous because it goes into the walls of the blood vessels.”

Interviewer: Hmm.

Interviewee: The lining of the blood vessels, because they come into contact with it. They are in the bloodstream and the cells take them up.

And then the cells that make the spike protein are killed by the immune system.

Not boxing — vaccination.

And therefore there will be vascular damage everywhere.

And that has now happened. We know that.

And then it is clear that when the small capillaries in the brain are damaged, the cells that depend on that blood supply die.

And that is me.

The cells that make the sheaths naturally die too.

And if I die, my hands fall off.

Interviewer: Of course.

Interviewee: And I have spoken to many people, and they all have symptoms that fit.

Some have Alzheimer’s, some MS, some Parkinson’s — a mixture, because so many blood vessels are damaged in so many places, producing a mixture.

And then I started reading: why does it continue?

It may begin perhaps four years after vaccination, but it doesn’t stop.

And then I asked myself: could it be that what people are trying to treat simply doesn’t respond to cortisone?

What part of the immune system could be causing this?

And then I went on a journey 50 years back to the beginning of my research.

I entered a field of immunology that otherwise wasn’t well known.

I wrote about it in the book, incidentally.

It is the complement system.

The complement system is the second cascade system in the blood.

We have the clotting system and the complement system.

When the clotting system is activated, the blood clots.

When the complement system is activated, there are lots of sparks — fireworks.

These fireworks produce sparks, little flashes.

And if the whole thing is far away from a cell, the sparks come down but don’t really reach the cell, so the cell doesn’t die.

In addition, our cells have firefighters on their roofs.

These are proteins sitting on top of me.

And they immediately extinguish the little fires that begin.

So I looked at whether the complement system might be activated.

And when I looked into it, I found that the sheaths that fall away can activate the complement system.

And the answer was yes.

It is known that these “hands”, when they fall off and are broken down — because everything that falls away and becomes waste is broken down — these fragments immediately activate the complement system.

And the complement system is everywhere in the brain.

Not only in the blood, but also in the brain, because the brain cells themselves produce complement components.

So between the nerve cells, and also between the cells that make the nerves, these sparks occur.

And then I asked: could it be that the cells that make the sheaths don’t put enough of these firefighters in place?

And the answer came immediately.

Yes.

Amazingly, for reasons we don’t know, the cells that make the nerve sheaths have very, very few extinguishers.

And therefore they are very, very sensitive.

You mustn’t set a fire near them.

But that’s exactly what happens when these sheaths are destroyed, because it is precisely the cells that make the sheaths that die, and the sheaths fall away.

Then there is immediately an explosion.

Interviewer: So it essentially reinforces itself?

Interviewee: Exactly.

It is a vicious circle.

Interviewer: Ah, yes.

Interviewee: That is the deadly part.

And therefore this cycle doesn’t stop and continues indefinitely.

Then I asked myself: if you can’t inhibit this with cortisone, are there substances that can inhibit it?

And the answer is yes.

There are substances.

They were approved as medicines until last year.

There were large companies in Japan that made them, and they were taken — not for this, but for other conditions.

But the market wasn’t good enough, so they are no longer on the market.

But we know how to manufacture them.

The companies are there.

And in the next few days I will try to contact people around the world to ask them to start producing and selling them again.

Because they are extremely well tolerated and have no side effects.

Interviewer: Yes.

Interviewee: And now comes the most astonishing thing.

If this medicine doesn’t exist, there are natural products.

Interviewer: Hmm.

Interviewee: Because I immediately thought of indigenous peoples and the medicines and plants they eat.

Could there be plants that contain exactly these substances that inhibit the complement system?

And the answer is yes.

One is curcumin.

Interviewer: Curcumin.

Interviewee: Turmeric.

Interviewer: Curcumin.

Interviewee: Curcumin.

Interviewer: So not turmeric?

Interviewee: It’s the same thing.

Interviewer: Ah, it’s the same thing. Okay.

Interviewee: Yes.

Interviewer: I love turmeric.

And how do you have to consume it?

Interviewee: It doesn’t matter — in food, in a drink.

Interviewer: No?

Interviewee: There are actually preparations.

Interviewer: Hmm.

Interviewee: High-dose preparations.

Interviewer: Yes.

Could it also be good to take it preventively for degenerative diseases?

Interviewee: That is what I believe.

That’s why this episode is so healthy.

I belong to that group too.

I love curry.

I’ve always eaten so much curry.

Interviewer: Yes.

Interviewee: And that’s why I have now told this to the people I am looking after — they aren’t my patients, they are my friends — whom I am trying to help.

And they are now starting to take it.

Interviewer: That would be something.

Interviewee: That would be something.

Interviewer: That would be something, wouldn’t it?

Interviewee: It would be something, and it would be so simple.

Interviewer: Hmm.

Because we have also — perhaps to provide some context — I also spoke with Mr Nels, the molecular geneticist, about this.

Alzheimer’s and these degenerative diseases really are the conditions we have to deal with most, and they simply prevent people from living well even in old age.

Interviewee: Yes.

I know him. We are friends.

Interviewer: No, no, I just wanted to give the audience some context, to explain why this is actually relevant.

We aren’t talking about a marginal phenomenon here; it is at the centre.

Interviewee: Exactly.

It is at the centre of life and also now at the centre of those injured by vaccination.

The number is unbelievable.

These poor people.

And I mean, if it works for them, then my colleagues and experts will begin thinking, “Oh, perhaps we can use this for Alzheimer’s or MS too.”

Then they will conduct their studies.

I hope that by then we will have succeeded in getting the pharmaceutical industry to start producing this again, because the medicine that was sold was cheap.

Interviewer: Hmm.

Interviewee: And had no side effects.

So if that isn’t an opportunity...

Interviewer: Yes.

Thank you. That was certainly very clearly explained.

I may not understand every detail, but I have the general idea.

Interviewee: That’s good for you, not for me.

Interviewer: But I did understand it, of course.

Thank you very much for that.

And perhaps, to conclude, the question again: that was something medical you have newly learned, but perhaps on a personal level, have you learned anything about yourself that wasn’t there before?

Interviewee: No. Nothing.

Interviewer: Nothing at all?

Interviewee: Nothing at all.

Interviewer: And there was also nothing that you...

Okay, I’ll ask it differently.

Have you discovered anything about yourself that you didn’t like?

Interviewee: Actually, no.

I’m sorry, but I don’t like very much about myself anyway.

I hardly ever think about myself.

I am not interested in myself.

Interviewer: Hmm.

What is it like to be something special to so many people?

Because when I look at the comments under the videos, there are always hearts and “Thank you, Mr Bagti. You stopped me from getting vaccinated. Thank you for your voice.”

What is it like to experience something like that?

Interviewee: Of course it is a pleasure, because I am happy when I can help somebody.

That’s all.

Interviewer: And nothing more than that — having that degree of fame?

Interviewee: No.

Interviewer: And the controversy?

Is there no inner conflict for you?

Interviewee: No.

You see, I have no ego.

It means nothing to me.

I don’t mean anything to myself.

I am happy when I feel empathy.

I feel empathy, and I like feeling empathy.

But otherwise I don’t think particularly much about myself.

Interviewer: No.

Interviewee: I don’t think about it.

It is enough for me when I feel that empathy radiating.

That’s enough.

Interviewer: Do you have compassion, empathy, for those who perhaps excluded you?

Interviewee: I have no antipathy.

Interviewer: But do you have compassion?

For example, for your former colleagues, for the people at the universities who publicly distanced themselves from you?

Interviewee: I don’t have compassion for the fact that they distanced themselves.

Interviewer: Hmm.

Interviewee: No.

I also have no positive feeling about their behaviour.

You see, if I see someone inflicting violence on someone else, I don’t feel empathy for what he is doing either.

It is violence.

You don’t do that.

Interviewer: Bhakti, thank you very much for this very open conversation.

It was very interesting for me to hear your perspectives.

Interviewee: I am always open.

Always open.

Interviewer: Thank you very, very much.

Interviewee: You’re welcome.