"He Controls Everything" - Oleksii Arestovych EXPOSES What Zelenskyy Is Like BEHIND CLOSED DOORS!

Alexey Arestovich paints Zelenskyy as a dual persona, effective in public but less so in private, highlighting his rise from comedian to president amid Ukraine's political upheaval, and his alleged failure to meet campaign promises

"Putin Wanted NATO" - Ukraine's Oleksii Arestovych DESTROYS Anti-Russian Propaganda

Arestovich describes Putin as initially pro-Western but turned anti-West due to perceived betrayals, especially regarding NATO expansion, which led to actions against Ukraine. He believes Putin sees himself defending Russia's interests from Western encroachment.

"Boris Johnson BLOCKED Peace" - Ex Zelenskyy Aide REVEALS Why Ukraine Continued The War With Russia

Arestovich recounts that during the 2022 peace negotiations, a potential deal was close, but after the Bucha tragedy and Boris Johnson's visit, the talks shifted. Johnson's influence, alongside perceived U.S. signals, may have led to continued conflict.