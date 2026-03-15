I think, by now, we can asssume that something untoward has happened to NETANYAHU
These tweets from inside Israel, appeared last night
These pictures are viral on X
This is from the Israeli PM’s office
I woke up to this from Michael Yon
Netanyahu Kidnapped?
This was circulating last night
Did an Indian journalist reveal Netanyahu’s whereabouts?
This is a list of the missing
Netanyahu missing from this morning’s security meeting
At the least, this shows how folk are thinking
Yair Netanyahu has not been heard of in days
The rumours are starting to get onto mainstream news. But of course it is all fake news and “unsubstantiated rumours”. dressed in a way to make it look ridiculous.
From an “independent” YouTube-based news channel
Reports Are Emerging Confirming Benjamin Netanyahu’s Death Following An Attack
From an Indian channel
Netanyahu KILLED in Iran Strikes? AI ‘Six-Fingered’ Video of BIBI Sparks Assassination Rumours
Mainstream media pretends it was Iranian media feeding propaganda. I have not seen anything in Iranian media except this
From Alon Misrahi:
Alon Mizrahi is an Israeli-born writer, commentator, analyst, and anti-Zionist activist who identifies as an Arab Jew (of mixed Arab and Moroccan-Jewish heritage). He is known for his sharp criticism of Zionism, the Israeli state, and its policies toward Palestinians and Arabs.He describes himself as an “ex-Israeli” and has left Israel (now residing in the United States, based on various sources).
He previously served in the IDF but later renounced Zionism entirely, advocating for freedom, dignity, and solidarity for all, often expressing support for the Global South and figures/resistances opposing Western/Israeli dominance in the Middle East.
Michael Yon is saying he does not know where he is or what has happened to him. Thought I was going to learn something but did not. Will have to look at other videos. In the fog of war who knows what has happened. Just because he has not been heard from makes sense. He probably knows he is hated and is safe somewhere. He is not stupid and it seems enough people want him gone and many think he is in charge and that is not true either.
😂😂😂