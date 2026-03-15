From Alon Misrahi:

Alon Mizrahi is an Israeli-born writer, commentator, analyst, and anti-Zionist activist who identifies as an Arab Jew (of mixed Arab and Moroccan-Jewish heritage). He is known for his sharp criticism of Zionism, the Israeli state, and its policies toward Palestinians and Arabs.He describes himself as an “ex-Israeli” and has left Israel (now residing in the United States, based on various sources).

He previously served in the IDF but later renounced Zionism entirely, advocating for freedom, dignity, and solidarity for all, often expressing support for the Global South and figures/resistances opposing Western/Israeli dominance in the Middle East.