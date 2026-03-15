Seemorerocks

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Jane Wilson's avatar
Jane Wilson
27m

Michael Yon is saying he does not know where he is or what has happened to him. Thought I was going to learn something but did not. Will have to look at other videos. In the fog of war who knows what has happened. Just because he has not been heard from makes sense. He probably knows he is hated and is safe somewhere. He is not stupid and it seems enough people want him gone and many think he is in charge and that is not true either.

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Dan's avatar
Dan
3h

😂😂😂

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