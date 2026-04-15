These are comments I made to a friend this morning:

I can’t see truth anywhere. They say ships are on the way so it’s alright when they are carrying prewar oil. Nobody asks if the Korean refineries are working and if so,, are they refining old or new crude, if so from where? They quote the futures price to say oil is about $100 a barrel when the physical price is near $150. They didn’t mind panicking us over covid, or even a cyclone, did they? I would give it two months and we’ll all be in panic mode except there’ll be no diesel to ration.

I got this confirmation from Westpac economist, Kelly Eckholt, to my suspicions:

I have some more questions to put to him about the reality of refining in our main supplier, Korea.

In the meantime, we have this.

We are told that the oil price is around $100 when the true price for physical oil is as high as $148.

Another lie of course!

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/physical-forties-crude-oil-148-87?catid=17&Itemid=101

Last night I listened to a webinar from Reality Check Radio (RCR )

Admittedly, I was not at my sharpest but it has to be the most underwhelming thing I could ever had listened to.

I had sent my article

to them, but there was no reflection of that in the webinar.

Moreover, I put a comment in the live chat with the important information that the ships that are coming to New Zealand (which they were discussing in great detail) are carrying PRE-WAR oil (confirmed in the above tweet) but did not get one comment in response!

My conclusion was that RCR was not lying but were misrepresenting (apart from some good advice to people on what they might do.

Imagine my shock when I checked on X to find that they had given an interview to Gilda Fitzpatrick, one of the most right-wing, pro-Trump, zionist NZ influencers on X.

I do realise that RCR is a broad church and represents differing view points but one might have thought they would choose someone who who inform, rather than misinform, viewers.

Then there is the uncritical interviews of NZ First Minister, Shane Jones.

In the segment I heard last night Jones was saying something like “I don’t want to inflict on the public of New Zealand covid-style restrictions and will only do so if it is absolutely necessary”.

The most shameless politicking.

Of course he was playing to his anti-covid mandate audience to lie to them about this situation.

I have not heard this interview yet but apparently he is blaming the oil companies for the situation

0:00 -8:21

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The same Shane Jones who while pointing the finger at Labour over Marsden Point got rid of the country’s diesel stockpiles

https://www.reddit.com/r/nzpolitics/comments/1s4pd98/shane_jones_and_national_halted_diesel_reserve/?rdt=62811

In the meantime we have this horseshit from the government .

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/political/592434/new-zealand-s-fuel-stocks-drop-but-remain-stable

And this is what Nicola Wills said:

Watch HERE

To quote a friend: “She’s dissembling. She’s rattled. She’s saying stuff she knows to be, at least, deceptive. Judging by the body language and facials”

Put succinctly, there’s scarcely a word of truth coming from anywhere.

That’s why I am a political atheist.