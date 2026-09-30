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David
Oct 4

If you want some to see more science on climate change check out Ian Bradford:

https://breakingviewsnz.blogspot.com/search/label/Global%20warming%20alarmism

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tony74
Sep 30

A few examples how the various governments and in cahoots with the IPCC deceive us:

Forecast Fiasco: The Met Office’s Growing Credibility Crisis

https://countrysquire.co.uk/2025/03/07/forecast-fiasco-the-met-offices-growing-credibility-crisis/

Royal Dutch Meteorological Agency Admits Data Fudging

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zU3ogMEMPk4

More examples here:

https://clintel.org/clintel-news/

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