Seemorerocks

Only a few weeks ago I reported on the lies of the NZ government in reporting the third warmest winter on record when quite clearly it was one of the coldest in most people’ memory.

My partner, Pam, has been approaching friends around the country for their impressions. Everyone, except for one person who had an eye to the ski fields, reported one of the coldest winters on they could remember,

It is hard to countenance such gaslighting.

Once more - the climate change debate

But I have learned since covid that anything is possible and have learned things such as:

The government lies about the weather record routinely saying that such-and-such an extreme extreme record is the “worst on record” when a short search will show that there were much worse events in the 1860’s.

The trial of Michael Mann in 2024 demonstrated how the historical record has been falsified to produce a hockey stick of constantly and exponentially - occurring temperature increasing both warming during the Middle Ages and a mini- Ice Age subsequent to that.

Climate change scientists have ascribed warming to the greenhouse effect produced by a trace gas, CO2 when other scientists have produced evidence that suggests that the causal chain may have been reversed - that warming came first, followed by increases in C02 levels.

Demetris Koutsoyiannis and Zbigniew Kundzewicz sequenced the changes in temperatures and CO 2 growth rates from 1980 to 2019 from widely available sources, and discovered that CO 2 values lagged temperature by about six months. The obvious point is made that in attempting to prove causality – as climate alarmists do by arguing that increases in temperature are the result of increases in human-caused CO 2 – cause cannot lag effect.

https://dailysceptic.org/2022/06/10/net-zero-shock-carbon-dioxide-rises-after-temperature-increases-scientists-find/

Of course, this is open to questioning just like anything in the field of science but the climate change narrative has become a unquestionable scientific dogma where climate scientists toe the line or lose their funding, their reputations or worse.

No one is allowed to talk about the effects of the sun, for example. Everything has to be reduced to the effects of a trace gas that produces an undeniable greenhouse gas effect. The sun, it seems, from anything you will find on the internet has next to no effects on our climate.

There’s much more of course but why all this lying?

It seems to boil down to Net Zero policies which I can almost guarantee you will lead to the collapse of modern civilisation with the wonton destruction of agriculture and our energy structures.

If these policies are carried through to their conclusion will they “save the planet”?

I can say with almost as much certainty that they will not.

I am not a climate change denialist

Despite having become somewhat of a sceptic since covid I have not become a denialist.

There is not the slightest doubt in my mind that the climate is changing and has become dysregulated.

My memory tells me, as a 70-year old, that the climate for my first 50 years, outside of some mini-cycles, was more or less the same as that experienced by my father (born in 1912).

The climate was relatively stable.

Only someone who is too young to have any memory (or chooses to forget), can, in my mind, not see it.

The question lies in the causes.

I do not think that modern reductionist science, albeit with some predigiously powerful instruments can ever say for sure.

Plus, there is a powerful political reason that I have referred to, that says that this, and only this, is the one permissible truth.

A super-el-Nino

Now, we come to the present el-Nino that is being described as a super-el-Nino.

I see few signs yet, where I am sitting that, despite us sitting in the Pacific, of it coming to bite.

But it is still early days.

It is a very different story in the Northern Hemisphere and in the tropics.

Here is a little bit as it is starting to affect North America.

The United States

This is the news from today.

There’s lots more

https://www.foxweather.com/weather-news/over-150m-face-week-long-flood-threat-across-30-states-fueled-powerful-pacific-tropical-systems.amp

Floods in New Jersey

Mexico

Hurricane Polo has made landfall in Baja California Sur, Mexico, bringing life-threatening winds, heavy rain and flash-flood risks. Coastal flooding has been reported, residents have moved to shelters and authorities have suspended activities in parts of the region. Polo is now crossing the peninsula toward Sonora, where more heavy rain and flooding are expected.

Europe

The el-Nino story is dominating the headlines in Europe, perhaps, partially, to distract from a dire energy crisis of their own making.

There have been reports of crop failures (including from my own sister in Kent). Now, shortages of energy (both gas, petroleum and diesel come on top of that.

These crises are all interconnected in their effects.

But it is mostly the countries of Asia, who have not contributed in any meaningful way (with the exception of China), that I want to focus.

Thailand

There are ‘biblical’ floods being reported in Bangkok, Thailand.

Here are just two reports from today:

Snakes and fish on the streets of Thailand’s capital

None of this will mean very much to the mass of empathy-deleted Americans who would struggle to find Thailand on the map and who are, by-and-large, unconcerned with anything happening outside their state.

Don’t worry, I’d also include many of my own countrymen in this characterisation.

Nepal

Does anyone remember this from a month ago?

Well, the problems haven’t gone away.

It’s all back in the headlines again today.

In addition to all this, the people of these countries have become the primary victims of a diesel supply crisis created entirely by Trump’s war on Iran.

China

These are reports, which I did not find anywhere else, originating 4 weeks ago, at the same time as the catastrophic glacier collapse in Tibet causing floods downstream in Nepal.

These stories are very well-hidden.

India

Of course, India is not immune.

Docmenatary: A ‘Super” El-Nino is Coming for Southeast Asia. What Happens Next?

This is an Asia-based report from about a month ago on el-Nino which is well worthwhile watching.

Of course, it fails to make connections in all the ways we have become used to.

However, it provides a much-needed regional perspective that you will not find on western outlets.

See if you can identify what is missing from this report.

The usual elephant in the room, of course!

Is El-Nino is collapsing?

This video put out by Asian Guy AI, was interesting.

In addition to giving some good background on el-Nino phenomena it makes the claim that the El-Nino is collapsing.

Most will immediately say this is disinformation.

Perhaps it is just ahead of the curve, reporting something that no one else is.

Only time will tell.

CONCLUSION

The people of the entire world, but particularly in Asia, are suffering from multiple crises, all coming at them all at once.

Watching the documentary above reminded me of the huge cost on Asian countries of the covid plandemic.

Now on top of all that comes the consequences of Trump’s war on Iran.

This is set out here:

8 Countries To Collapse NEXT As Diesel Fuel Crisis Explodes

All this happening to countries that have not contributed in any way to any of this., not to any climate crisis, still less to the consequence of Trump’s war.

The misery is being compounded massively by the growing shortages of fuel, especially diesel which is threatening Asian countries with collapse.

Taken together it all adds up to famine in the East and extreme suffering and privation in the West.

This perhaps sums things up.

El-Nino, war and drought: is a Global Famine coming?

We are moving into “interesting times”.