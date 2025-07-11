I have to talk about the weather. Last month we had bad weather and an emergency at the top of the North Island.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/565259/weather-live-severe-weather-lashes-parts-of-north-island-flooding-state-of-emergency-in-south-island-regions

After many days we had ONE day when the sun shone. Now we are back to skies of solid grey. This is how it looks today.

Now, the bad weather at the top of the South Island is back with a vengeance.

Fire and Emergency is responding to multiple reports of people trapped by floodwaters in the Nelson Tasman region.

Some people are stuck in their homes and others in their cars, in many places around Motueka, FENZ said.

In Mārahau, two people were trapped by floodwater, Nelson Tasman Civil Defence group controller Alec Louverdis said.

They were no in danger but they were facing a night in isolation due to the flooding, Louverdis said.

He said the region was being smashed by rain and the situation had changed drastically in the past 40 minutes.

The situation in the region is "absolutely hectic", he said.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/566673/nelson-tasman-floods-multiple-reports-of-people-trapped-power-out-as-rain-smashes-the-region

Someone who follows the weather from a weather manipulation point of view putout this warning

Severe weather has hit other parts of the world

THE UNITED STATES

256 FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS - ACROSS 33 STATES - IN ONLY 6 DAYS

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2025/07/10/ruidoso-new-mexico-flash-flooding-damages-deaths/84543068007/

https://x.com/ZeroSympathy76/status/1942141220630790367

https://x.com/AJEnglish/status/1942848697215377747

JAPAN

Tokyo is in crisis as torrential rainfall batters the Japanese capital, unleashing flash floods and triggering emergency alerts across the city. Flood wa ing sirens echoed through districts like Suginami, which recorded an alarming 90 mm of rain in just one hour, pushing total rainfall to 120 mm. Nearby wards such as Nerima and Shinjuku were also hit by intense downpours, with authorities wa ing of “disaster-level” rainfall capable of causing landslides and severe flooding.



https://www.oneindia.com/videos/japan-floods-tokyo-submerges-as-torrential-rains-trigger-flash-flood-sirens-echo-through-tokyo-4253604.html

THE EXPLANATIONS

Climate change

This is an observation that seems like a mantra from people I’ve long since distanced myself from.

“A warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture, and globally water vapour increases by 7% for every degree centigrade of warming.”

https://kevinhester.live/2016/06/07/for-every-1-degree-c-we-warm-the-planet-we-will-see-7-more-moisture-in-the-atmosphere/comment-page-1/

This is what Grok 3.0 says.

Yes, the atmosphere is holding more moisture. As global temperatures rise due to climate change, the air's capacity to hold water vapor increases. Warmer air can contain more moisture because the saturation vapor pressure rises with temperature, roughly 7% per degree Celsius of warming (per the Clausius-Clapeyron relation). Since the global average temperature has increased by about 1.1°C since pre-industrial times, the atmosphere can hold approximately 7-8% more water vapor on average.Data from climate studies, including IPCC reports, confirm this trend. For instance, satellite observations and weather station data show a global increase in specific humidity (the mass of water vapor per unit mass of air) over recent decades. This contributes to more intense precipitation events, as seen in heavier rainfalls and stronger storms, though regional variations exist due to circulation patterns.

Geoengineering

This is making the rounds on X

NBC news reported Rainmaker CEO Augustus Doricko admitted their company was engaged in cloud seeding in Texas 2 days prior to their tragic flooding. I can’t speak to the scheduling of the seeding, but there’s another company in New Mexico engaged in the same thing and they just had similar flooding a day or two ago. I believe the company seeding in NM is called Seeding Operations & Atmospheric Research (SOAR) & they received a 3 yr contract in 2025. Last year the UK green lighted the experimentation of dimming the sun by spraying some type of particles into the atmosphere meant to reflect the suns rays back out of our atmosphere. This geo engineering & weather modification must stop immediately! At least Florida had the right idea and banned it with Senate bill 56, which is set to go into affect on October 1st.

Dane Wigington is solidly behind the weather manipulation theory .

Orchestrating Biblical Floods, 90 Second Alert

This was the Kim Iverson Show.

Did Cloud Seeding Cause The Texas Floods

This is Richie from Boston.

𝗨𝗦𝗔 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 👉 The Weather Is a Weapon! What Part Are You Missing

Contrarian views

Jim Lee is devoted to separating fact from fiction regarding geoengineering, pollution, privacy, and propaganda in an easy to understand way. ClimateViewer News is Jim's blog, breaking open-source news since 2012.

Jim Lee of ClimateViewer had an aggressively contrarian position.

Here is his interview

Did Rainmaker Flood Texas? July 4, 2025

Augustus Doricko, CEO of Rainmaker, was cloud seeding in Texas on July 2, 2025. Many people online are blaming weather modification for the death of over 50 people due to flooding in central Texas on July 4th and 5th, 2025. We discuss the accusations and transparency in weather modification activities.

We have a yet another take from climate change denialist meteorologist, Chris Martz.

https://www.climatedepot.com/2025/07/10/meteorologist-chris-martz-yes-weather-modification-is-done-in-texas-but-cloud-seeding-had-nothing-to-do-with-the-flooding-in-texas/

One has to ask about this.

As an aside, I came across this today.