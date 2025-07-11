Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah's avatar
Sarah
9h

Golden Bay & Hokitika Screenings of "Managed Out " Cancelled Due to Severe Weather

I R O N I C

"Ironic" describes a situation that is strange or amusing because it is the opposite of what is expected. It can also refer to using words that mean the opposite of what is intended, often for humorous effect.

SINISTER

Sinister comes from a Latin word meaning “on the left side, unlucky, inauspicious.” Although it is commonly used today in the sense “evil” (“a sinister cult leader”; “a sinister plot”), it may also suggest an ominous foreshadowing of some unfavorable turn of events (“a sinister omen”).30 Jun 2025

MANAGED RETREAT

Managed retreat refers to the planned and coordinated relocation of people, infrastructure, and assets away from areas that are vulnerable to environmental hazards, such as rising sea levels, coastal erosion, or flooding. It's a proactive adaptation strategy that acknowledges the limitations of defending certain locations and instead prioritizes the safety and well-being of communities by relocating them to safer areas.

LAND GRAB

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Norm Gilmore's avatar
Norm Gilmore
8h

Yes Weather Modification by the Elite for the Benefit of the Elite.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture