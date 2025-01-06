Russell Brand has been accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013. This was at the height of his pathetic career working for the BBC, Channel 4.
Now, Russell Brand is now pretending to be a Christian to avoid prosecution and scrutiny
God knows his heart. And God doesn’t like pretenders/liars
I listen to Russell Brand's podcast regularly and like him. He is logical, insightful and funny. I don't know anything about his prior life style, but do know that people can and do evolve for the better as they age (i.e., grow up).