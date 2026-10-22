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Paul Giacomantonio's avatar
Paul Giacomantonio
4d

Hi Robin , I am not familiar with naltrexone. I am not sure what symptoms you are taking it for .

It appears to be used as a methadone / pain killer type drug .

Of course all synthetic drugs are dangerous , they seem to allow some very negative entities to enter our being . Again I am sorry I am not sure what you are treating with this drug. You are such a good and prolific writer I doubt it’s for heroin addiction .

It’s worth mentioning here anyway , are you familiar with Iboga ? A plant from Gabon , central Africa ? It has great results on opiate addiction , traumatic brain injury and post traumatic stress disorder , etc .

A synthesized version is sold as is Ibogain .

It’s good to know about . I hope you are feeling good soon and can move away from big pharma quickly .

Keep up your great work !

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Kermit E. Heartsong's avatar
Kermit E. Heartsong
4d

Hi Robin, Yes, all drugs now are serve as gateways into your mind, consciousness and many of the drugs are 'smart'. I stopped taking all drugs even aspirin. This will remove an access point to you. Your referencing of how to get out of this dream is very important, as it is your conscious mind, your Infinite Awareness understanding you are dreaming the Earth-Simulation, which I write about here: https://kheartsong.substack.com/p/asleep-in-the-matrix-the-earth-simulation (hope it's okay to post it. If not I'll remove it).

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