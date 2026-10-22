While I have been taking the prescribed drug, naltrexone I have been having a lot more dreams.

Apparently that is a “side effect”

Vivid dreams can be a side effect of taking naltrexone, especially in the first few weeks of treatment. This side effect typically resolves within a couple of weeks as the body adjusts to the medication.

Except with me that has not happened

One, past night was particularly unwelcome and involved a tirade of my partner against a person I cannot stand in life - something so totally at odds with what I know about my beloved Pam.

During my awakening consciousness I had the strong thought form, “How do I get out of this dream?!” and I immediately reached for my tablet to go online to bring myself into full consciousness.

These dreams are one of several effects of taking a pharmaceutical drug while there appears to be little effect on my primary condition.

I have about a week to go on the naltrexone so will persevere and then go back to taking only herbs and natural medicines.

I am not sure how to interpret this but it feels as if the drugs have opened a portal for some pretty dark stuff in my subconscious.

P.S. I am thinking that ANY drug from Big Pharma is toxic to my sensitive system.