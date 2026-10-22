While I have been taking the prescribed drug, naltrexone I have been having a lot more dreams.
Apparently that is a “side effect”
Vivid dreams can be a side effect of taking naltrexone, especially in the first few weeks of treatment. This side effect typically resolves within a couple of weeks as the body adjusts to the medication.
Except with me that has not happened
One, past night was particularly unwelcome and involved a tirade of my partner against a person I cannot stand in life - something so totally at odds with what I know about my beloved Pam.
During my awakening consciousness I had the strong thought form, “How do I get out of this dream?!” and I immediately reached for my tablet to go online to bring myself into full consciousness.
These dreams are one of several effects of taking a pharmaceutical drug while there appears to be little effect on my primary condition.
I have about a week to go on the naltrexone so will persevere and then go back to taking only herbs and natural medicines.
I am not sure how to interpret this but it feels as if the drugs have opened a portal for some pretty dark stuff in my subconscious.
P.S. I am thinking that ANY drug from Big Pharma is toxic to my sensitive system.
Hi Robin , I am not familiar with naltrexone. I am not sure what symptoms you are taking it for .
It appears to be used as a methadone / pain killer type drug .
Of course all synthetic drugs are dangerous , they seem to allow some very negative entities to enter our being . Again I am sorry I am not sure what you are treating with this drug. You are such a good and prolific writer I doubt it’s for heroin addiction .
It’s worth mentioning here anyway , are you familiar with Iboga ? A plant from Gabon , central Africa ? It has great results on opiate addiction , traumatic brain injury and post traumatic stress disorder , etc .
A synthesized version is sold as is Ibogain .
It’s good to know about . I hope you are feeling good soon and can move away from big pharma quickly .
Keep up your great work !
Hi Robin, Yes, all drugs now are serve as gateways into your mind, consciousness and many of the drugs are 'smart'. I stopped taking all drugs even aspirin. This will remove an access point to you. Your referencing of how to get out of this dream is very important, as it is your conscious mind, your Infinite Awareness understanding you are dreaming the Earth-Simulation, which I write about here: https://kheartsong.substack.com/p/asleep-in-the-matrix-the-earth-simulation (hope it's okay to post it. If not I'll remove it).