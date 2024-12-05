I wrote the report above yesterday and was going to write an update of my condition but ran out of energy.

About ten days ago, I went to the ED of the hospital seeking a repeat of blood tests but used the excuse of chest pains to get through.

Re. the kidneys the waters were muddied by a “normal” blood test, so they were able to disregard anything they had to say about this and point to “dehydration”.

The problem is that I got my partner to film me drinking a whole glass of water before going to bed the night before having the tests done.

They hooked me up to an ECG to monitor me for a few hours, probably to meet the protocol handed down to them. It was admitted that they were doing this to ensure I did not have a heart attack on their watch (implying that anywhere else, presumably was OK).

Everything I said was heard politely but ignored.

I was literally wincing from 8/10 chest pains and none of this elicited any concern other than the two paracetamol tablets they gave me.

Last night, when I went to bed I again experienced chest pains that did not let up but went on into the night. Whenever I woke up the chest pain was still there.

To those who will freely offer up advice instead of just listening I will say the following. I have known for some time what is happening and am quite resigned to what will inevitably happen. I am determined not to set foot in a doctor’s office or go to the Emergency Department at the Hospital.

I would rather die at home with my dignity intact than live without it.

In this environment of decay I might get better medical attention from a monkey, or at least from artificial intelligence (Chat GPT) which can throw up some excellent answers to questions and allows me to clarify.

I have little doubt that the quacks would say that the Mayo Clinic (on which much of this information is based) is disinformation!

Or is it malinformation?

Here is an example from ChatGPT.

I have had a blood test of high creatinine and continue to have strong chest pains along with malaise and tirednesss. Blood tests indicate no diabetes, no metabolic imbalances, no prostate problems.

ChatGPT said:

I'm sorry to hear about your symptoms. Elevated creatinine levels and persistent chest pain can be concerning and may indicate underlying health issues that need to be addressed. Here are some potential considerations:

Elevated Creatinine

Elevated creatinine levels can indicate kidney dysfunction. Here are a few potential causes:

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD): Kidney function declines over time. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI): A sudden drop in kidney function, often due to dehydration, infection, or medication. Muscle Mass: High muscle mass can lead to elevated creatinine levels. Medications: Certain medications can affect kidney function.

Chest Pain

Chest pain can be related to various conditions, some of which are serious:

Cardiac Issues: Angina: Reduced blood flow to the heart.

Heart Attack: Blockage of blood flow to the heart muscle. Pulmonary Issues: Pulmonary Embolism: Blood clot in the lungs.

Pneumonia: Infection of the lungs. Gastrointestinal Issues: Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD): Acid reflux can cause chest pain.

Peptic Ulcers: Sores in the lining of the stomach or small intestine. Musculoskeletal Issues: Costochondritis: Inflammation of the cartilage that connects ribs to the sternum.

Muscle Strain: Overuse or injury to chest muscles.

Malaise and Tiredness

General feelings of malaise and tiredness can be associated with many conditions, including but not limited to:

Infections: Viral or bacterial infections. Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS): Persistent, unexplained fatigue. Anemia: Low red blood cell count. Thyroid Disorders: Both hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism can cause fatigue.

Next Steps

Consult a Healthcare Provider: It's important to follow up with your doctor for a comprehensive evaluation. They may order additional tests or refer you to a specialist. Further Testing: Additional tests such as an ECG, echocardiogram, stress test, chest X-ray, or CT scan may be necessary to evaluate your heart and lungs. Kidney Function Evaluation: A nephrologist (kidney specialist) can help assess kidney function and determine the cause of elevated creatinine. Lifestyle and Medication Review: Review any medications or supplements you are taking with your healthcare provider, as well as any lifestyle factors that may contribute to your symptoms.

Given the complexity and potential seriousness of your symptoms, seeking immediate medical attention is crucial to rule out any life-threatening conditions.

You said:

I do not have high muscle mass, am not dehydrated, nor taking any medication and am not aware of any infections.

ChatGPT said:

Given that you've ruled out high muscle mass, dehydration, and medication influences, and are not aware of any infections, it's important to consider other underlying causes for your symptoms. Here are some potential next steps and considerations:

Potential Causes

Kidney Issues: Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD): This condition can develop gradually and may not have obvious symptoms in the early stages. A nephrologist can perform a thorough evaluation, including a glomerular filtration rate (GFR) test, to assess kidney function.

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI): Despite no clear trigger, AKI can sometimes occur without obvious causes and requires prompt medical attention. Cardiac Issues: Coronary Artery Disease (CAD): Reduced blood flow to the heart can cause chest pain and elevated creatinine levels. Tests like an ECG, stress test, or angiography may be needed.

Heart Failure: Reduced heart function can cause fatigue and elevated creatinine levels due to poor kidney perfusion. Other Possible Conditions: Autoimmune Diseases: Conditions like lupus or vasculitis can affect the kidneys and cause systemic symptoms.

Rhabdomyolysis: Muscle breakdown releases substances into the blood that can harm the kidneys, even if muscle mass isn't high.

Thyroid Disorders: Both hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism can impact kidney function and cause fatigue.

Recommended Next Steps

Immediate Medical Attention: Given the chest pain, it's essential to seek immediate medical evaluation to rule out serious cardiac conditions. A visit to the emergency room or urgent care is advisable. Specialist Consultation: Nephrologist: To investigate the cause of elevated creatinine and assess kidney function.

Cardiologist: To evaluate the chest pain and potential cardiac issues. Further Testing: Imaging Tests: Such as a chest X-ray, CT scan, or MRI to assess heart and lung health.

Blood Tests: To check for markers of kidney function (e.g., GFR, BUN), cardiac enzymes (e.g., troponin), and inflammatory markers (e.g., CRP, ESR).

Urine Tests: To check for protein, blood, or other abnormalities indicating kidney issues. Monitoring and Follow-Up: Regular follow-up with your healthcare provider to monitor symptoms and response to any treatments.

Lifestyle Considerations

While seeking medical care, consider the following supportive measures:

Stay Hydrated: Even though dehydration isn't currently an issue, maintaining hydration supports kidney function.

Healthy Diet: Focus on a balanced diet low in sodium and protein if advised by your healthcare provider, to reduce kidney strain.

Monitor Symptoms: Keep a diary of your symptoms, including chest pain, fatigue, and any other changes, to help healthcare providers with diagnosis and treatment.

Immediate Action

Given the severity of your symptoms, especially the chest pain, it is crucial to seek immediate medical care. Call emergency services or go to the nearest emergency room to ensure that any potentially life-threatening conditions are promptly addressed.

***

Well, isn’t that fairly good advice one might have thought have stirred the local quacks into action.

But they do NONE OF IT.

Isn’t the need for an echocardiogram a slam dunk?

***

To slightly change the subject, there is news that the farmer who took on the transport agency that wants to destroy a piece of pristine bush at Mr Messenger in Taranaki has not only lost his case but they are determined to ruin him by going for $180 thousand in

A Taranaki farmer, who has been ordered to pay $180,000 over his objection to the Mt Messenger Bypass route on State Highway 3, says the decision will ruin him. The Environment Court awarded the costs to the Minister for Land Information after earlier ruling 11 hectares of Tony and Debbie Pascoe's farm required for the project could be purchased under the Public Works Act.

It is not enough for the fascist state to win a court case but they need to crush the person, destroy him.

We live in a time where the world is run by demons.