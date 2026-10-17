The drug I am on has been throwing up some strange dreams at night (apparently a “side-effect”).
I had a very disturbing dream the night before last in which there was a low-flying aircraft over Wellington.
The word that came up was the Battleship Galactica.
Basically this.
It was long and involved but basically it involved unwelcome change and an inability to find a way back to a place of normalcy and safety.
I woke up feeling discombobulated and it took a whole morning of just sitting quietly with myself to come to a state of relative normalcy.
For all of the evil in this world, it is good that you have the awareness that life doesn't end when we leave this plane of existence. The trick is how we handle the post earth life phase, which is most likely run by the same entities who call the shots on this planet. I think that most of us who have awareness should embrace and literally enjoy the fight that we have in front of us, win or lose. Waking up with literal hatred for those who would kill/enslave us should have an energizing effect, not a self destructive one. Bring it on, and get ready to rock and sock.
Battlestar Galactica was kino , at least the first season