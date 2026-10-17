Seemorerocks

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RT's avatar
RT
Oct 17

For all of the evil in this world, it is good that you have the awareness that life doesn't end when we leave this plane of existence. The trick is how we handle the post earth life phase, which is most likely run by the same entities who call the shots on this planet. I think that most of us who have awareness should embrace and literally enjoy the fight that we have in front of us, win or lose. Waking up with literal hatred for those who would kill/enslave us should have an energizing effect, not a self destructive one. Bring it on, and get ready to rock and sock.

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texe ghost's avatar
texe ghost
Oct 17

Battlestar Galactica was kino , at least the first season

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