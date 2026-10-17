The drug I am on has been throwing up some strange dreams at night (apparently a “side-effect”).

I had a very disturbing dream the night before last in which there was a low-flying aircraft over Wellington.

The word that came up was the Battleship Galactica.

Basically this.

It was long and involved but basically it involved unwelcome change and an inability to find a way back to a place of normalcy and safety.

I woke up feeling discombobulated and it took a whole morning of just sitting quietly with myself to come to a state of relative normalcy.