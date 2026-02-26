Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
4m

You are like my dad, doctors told my mom he wouldn't live...left the hospital and lived 24 more years. Having to use a cane but very much on his feet rain or shine. Dont give up..."fall down seven times, get up eight."

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture