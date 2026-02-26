I had a dream last night - a long, almost mythopoetic dream.

It went something like this.

I was in a well-appointed hotel somewhere. I wanted to go somewhere and was told to get on a bus that would take me to my destination. It was fairly normal bus with other people that, however, I did not interact with.

When I emerged from the bus I ended up on a long, upwards. When, expecting to arrive at my destination I was told, “No, it's 100 km away”.

Gradually, my companions became more like zombies or ghosts rather than humans and there was no communicating with them.

At some stage I was accosted, distracted by, a creature that looked like Gollum from the Lord of the Rings. When I finally freed myself the group of ghouls who had hitherto accompanied me were far off in the distance.

I was on my own.

The strange thing was that the feeling that came with the dream was not dark; it was light.

I could not provide myself with an immediate interpretation of the dream but my partner, Pam did and I think, hit the nail on the head.

“You”, she said, “are coming out from a long period of isolation from sickness and emerging into a world of zombies.”

A highly significant moment for me was listening to David Icke describe in an interview about his rheumatoid arthritis which made him give up his football career being told the best he could hope for was to control the pain and that in a year's time he would be in a wheelchair. Icke's response was “I won't have it!” .

The rest is history.

At that moment, I said to myself, “I won't have it” and “I'm going to overcome this body program!”

A really strong determination.

After getting round the house on a walking frame and using a walking stick on short walks round the block at my lowest ebb just 6 weeks or so again I reached a point whereby I spontaneously picked up my walking stick and started walking on my own. In this short time I have reached the point where I am able to walk further with greater confidence.

There are also other positive signs.

It has, and continues to be, very challenging and even unpleasant (especially during the night hours, but beneath that I am getting my strength back and slowly restoring my health.

But, it seems, I am emerging from the shadows into a world of zombies.

Alone.

Except for one wonderful companion,