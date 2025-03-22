I first watched the BBC series, I Claudius when it came out on television in the mid-1970s.

The effect was electrifying.

I watched a rerun and read the books by Robert Graves in the early 1980s and have revisited the TV series at least once since then.

It was always a riveting historical drama but when I decided to rewatch it the parallels with today screamed out at me.

Graves, a war poet and great writer well-versed in Roman history, was responsible for translating Roman historians, Suetonius ( 62 - 122 AD) and Tacitus (56 - 120 AD), so he certainly knew enough to write a first-class historical novel.

It is my view that the best literature is not written so much by a writer but comes through them.

There is a story of unknown origin, that Graves saw Claudius in a dream or a vision who told him to write his life story almost as if the emperor were dictating it from beyond the grave. There have been suggestions that Graves, who had an interest in mysticism and the unconscious as a source of inspiration, may have spoken metaphorically about Claudius “coming to him” in some way.

Although we have no direct evidence of this, especially in his writings it does seem credible to me. I cannot imagine that such a compelling tale could come from brief mentions by contemporary historians, the rest from a writer's Imagination.

At the start of the book Claudius recalls a prophecy from the Sybyl:

Ten years, fifty days and three, Clau- Clau- Clau shall given be A gift that all desire but he..

To a fawning fellowship, He shall stammer, cluck and trip, dribbling always with his lip.

But when he’s dumb and no more here, Nineteen hundred years or near, Clau- Clau - Claudius shall speak clear

Claudius interprets the verses as relating to the Punic Curse by which he means the destruction of Carthage by Rome. He says that Rome had been under a curse since then:

‘The strings of purse’ are the chief instruments of this curse - a money madness has choked Rome ever since she destroyed her chief trade rival and made herself mistress of all the riches of the Mediterranean. With riches came sloth, greed, cruelty, dishonesty, effeminacy, and every other un-Roman vice.

Claudius was afflicted by a serious stammer and a limp all of which made everyone dismiss him as an idiot.

This was what saved him.

Being like a branch that bends in the wind, (including being sycophantic, towards a lunatic emperor, Caligula).

Over the period he alone survived while all his relatives disappeared, either poisoned or executed.

According to this narrative, every emperor - Augustus, Tiberius, Caligula and then, finally, himself, was killed by a member of the imperial family.

Over the period the brutality, corruption and moral decay increased.

You can see this from this segment which shows an orgy during the emperor Caligula, something that was deeply shocking in 1976 but now dismissed in a comment from our era as “funny!”

Indicative of the shocking moral degradation was firstly, the emperor Caligula who thought of himself as a god greater than Zeus, disembowelling his half-sister who was pregnant to him and he imagined was carrying a child that might challenge his godly powers. Another story that comes to mind is the empress Messalina (Claudius’ much younger wife, Caligula's sister) ,entering into a competition with a local prostitute over who could have sex with the greatest number of men - and winning.

This may give you a clue to the level of moral decay and debauchery towards the end of the dynasty

I recommend you watch the entire twelve-part series which you can find HERE, but here is the first part.

HISTORICAL CYCLES

A particularly interesting view of history and how it may relate to what we are seeing now is the Generational Theory, developed by William Strauss and Neil Howe in their 1997 book, The Fourth Turning: An American Prophecy - What the Cycles of History Tell Us About America's Next Rendezvous with Destiny

This theory describes cyclical patterns in history based on recurring generational archetypes, each lasting about 80–100 years (a "saeculum"). It consists of four turnings or cycles:

High – A period of rebuilding and strong institutions after a crisis (e.g., the post-WWII boom). Awakening – A time of cultural upheaval and spiritual renewal (e.g., the 1960s counterculture). Unravelling – Institutions weaken, individualism rises, and societal divisions grow (e.g., the late 20th century). Crisis – A major upheaval or transformation, leading to a new order (e.g., WWII or, arguably, the early 21st century).

According to this we are currently we are currently in the Crisis period ("Fourth Turning"), a war cycle which is expected to end in a major transformation, followed by a new "High" (Waking Cycle) where institutions are rebuilt and order is restored.

This is how Neil Howe describes it:

There are striking parallels between Strauss’ and Howe’s theory and the period of the Julio-Claudian dynasty (27 BCE – 68 AD) which is the subject of I Claudius.

The period of emperor Augustus ((27 BCE–14 CE) marked a period of stability and regrowth that followed a period of crisis (133–27 BCE) after the collapse of the Republic and the civil war that followed the assassination of Julius Caesar.

The next stage was marked by the period of corruption and decadence in which, according to Claudius, the machinations of Livia (59 BC - 29 AD), wife of Augustus removed, by poisoning, of all those who stood in her way and the installation of Tiberius, culminating (if we are to believe Claudius), in her murder by poison, of the emperor, were key.

The final collapse of the Old Order came with the suicide of Nero and a quick succession of four emperors (69 AD), leading to the reign of Vespasian (9-79 AD).

After a period of chaos, eventually, Diocletian (r. 284–305 CE) restored stability by creating the Tetrarchy (rule of four emperors).

There was a period of instability and civil war leading up to the rule of Constantine (306 - 337 AD), who moved the Empire to Byzantium and made Christianity the official religion and convened the Treaty Of Nicaea (325 AD), which marked a new cycle.

All this could be summed up in this popular adage which could be seen as corresponding to the Strauss - Howe theory.

"Hard times create strong men. Strong men create good times. Good times create weak men. Weak men create hard times."

PROGRESSIVISM

Howe’s theory, in my mind, provides an excellent framework for looking at the past as well as understanding what we are living through.

It is no accident that many of the people I listen to and admire adhere to this theory - from TruNews to Neil McCoy-Ward, but also including Steve Bannon. So, it is not surprising that the mainstream not take issue with Howe’s theory but denounces it as ‘anti-scientific’.

So, progressivism in this context can be seen as:

“the belief that society should continually improve by advancing social, political, and economic reforms to create greater justice, equality, and innovation”

So, we have the delusion of the ‘end of history’ since the fall of the Soviet Union whereby debt does not matter because it “stimulates growth”, gold is some sort of “relic” from the past, etc.

I, Claudius depicts all this so well.

We had emperors indulging in luxury and ideology while corruption, incompetence, and external threats accumulated.

Rome did not fall in a single moment—it hollowed itself out from within, even as many still saw it as the pinnacle of civilisation

Does that not describe what we are seeing now?

“Rome’s decline shows this clearly: despite its laws, philosophies, and grand visions, it couldn’t escape the cycles of power, corruption, and collapse. Even well-intentioned leaders found themselves trapped by the same forces that undid their predecessors”

MARTIN ARMSTRONG

I could not finish my essay without mentioning the economist (also in mainstream disgrace), Martin Armstrong who accurately predicted the 1987 stock market collapse, the collapse of the Soviet Union, the 1997 Asian financial crisis, and the 2008 financial crisis.

A pretty good pedigree, I’m sure you’ll agree - and for which he was sent to jail for 7 years!

In researching for this article I stumbled across a series of articles on ancient Rome penned by Armstrong.

Take for example this essay on Livia, the wife of Augustus (and poisoner):

He also has quite a lot to say about the decline of the Roman Empire and what we are seeing now.

He sees striking similarities between the multitude of crises that plague the modern world and the conditions just before the fall of the Roman Empire and argues that endless debt issuance, wars for profit, unchecked migration, and rampant political corruption are setting the stage for a future where many Western countries cease to exist as we know them.

CONCLUSION

Coming across I Claudius was a “happenstance” that has allowed me to understand the present better through the study of the past.

Those who tell us how to think would have none of it.

They do not want you to know about cycles of history that keep repeating. They would rather maintain the delusion of a constant march towards human perfection whereby, as the utopian techno-fantasy is concerned, some humans are turned into demigods through merging with artificial intelligence while the great masses are turned into slaves.

It is demanded of us that we close our eyes to the decline and decay around us, and - most of all - submit.

Not for me, and I am guessing, not for you.