I am turning myself off from news for a day while I go on a retreat tomorrow to allow me to recover and develop myself spiritually.

The news becomes more intense with every passing day.

I have been tearing my head out trying to enable comments on this Substack. When I finally worked out how to open settings that I could not find anything that would allow me to turn comments on or off. I follow instructions from the Net or AI but when I try to follow them things look completely different.

I am therefore parking this problem for a couple of days.

If you have any useful suggestions that are up-to-date you are welcome to email me as some people have been doing.

Don’t ask me how they did it.