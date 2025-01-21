This analysis is not news. This video is an independent opinion journalism project and represents our opinion, and our opinion only.

Hypothetically Speaking: The Pacific Palisades Fires - Part 2 - The Extent of the Destruction.

Michael Shellenberger Exposes Who’s to Blame for the LA Fire Disaster

I sat down with journalist and author Michael Shellenberger to unpack the true story of the LA fire disaster and what it reveals about California’s leadership crisis.

Ever since the fires broke out, Michael has been on the case exposing the numerous failures of Governor Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass. California’s entrenched political elite have neglected the basic functions of government, creating the perfect conditions for recurring catastrophes.

A seemingly hypnotized voter base has allowed the problem to worsen with each election cycle, but perhaps this time around, the undeniable facts on the ground can trigger a renaissance in common-sense governance.